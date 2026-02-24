HCES Eagle Fun Fest 2026 Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable night at the theater with two tickets to The Notebook at the Durham Performing Arts Center, plus convenient parking included. Based on the beloved story, this acclaimed Broadway musical brings romance, storytelling, and stunning performances to life on stage.

Perfect for a special date night or memorable evening out, this experience combines world-class entertainment with the ease of a planned night downtown.

Premium seating experiences like this are always in high demand — don’t miss your chance to win!