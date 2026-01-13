Hawaii Council of Engineering Societies

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Hawaii Council of Engineering Societies

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HCES Sponsorship for 2026

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Enjoy premier recognition as a Gold Sponsor, including your own full PowerPoint slide displayed during the banquet, your logo featured prominently in the event program, and a 1/2 page Wiliki advertisement.

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Silver Sponsor
$750

Show your support as a Silver Sponsor with your logo featured on a shared PowerPoint slide, along with logo placement in the event program, and a 1/4 page Wiliki advertisement.

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Bronze Sponsor
$500

Be acknowledged as a Bronze Sponsor with a name listing in the event program in appreciation of your contribution, as well as a logo feature on the Wiliki.

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Add a donation for Hawaii Council of Engineering Societies

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