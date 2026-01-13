HCES Sponsorship for 2026

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Enjoy premier recognition as a Gold Sponsor, including your own full PowerPoint slide displayed during the banquet, your logo featured prominently in the event program, and a 1/2 page Wiliki advertisement.
Show your support as a Silver Sponsor with your logo featured on a shared PowerPoint slide, along with logo placement in the event program, and a 1/4 page Wiliki advertisement.
Be acknowledged as a Bronze Sponsor with a name listing in the event program in appreciation of your contribution, as well as a logo feature on the Wiliki.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!