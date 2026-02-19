Hosted by

Habersham Christian Learning Centers Inc

About this event

Sales closed

HCLC's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

188 H C L C Dr, Mt Airy, GA 30563, USA

2 night stay in Pigeon Forge item
2 night stay in Pigeon Forge
$200

Starting bid

2 night stay at a 2 bedroom cabin in Pigeon Forge. a $750 value donated by the Garretts. When you win, we'll provide you with contact information so you can schedule your mountain getaway!

Golf for 4 at Valhalla in Helen, GA item
Golf for 4 at Valhalla in Helen, GA
$10

Starting bid

Bid on this Foursome at Valhalla Resort Golf Club in Helen Ga! valued at $260 you and three others can enjoy a beautiful day in the mountains!

*Donated by Valhalla

Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - March 20th - The sounds of S item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - March 20th - The sounds of S item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - March 20th - The sounds of S
$15

Starting bid

Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area!

March 20th - The sounds of Simon and Garfunkel

Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - March 22nd - Sinatra, Martin item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - March 22nd - Sinatra, Martin item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - March 22nd - Sinatra, Martin
$15

Starting bid

Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area!

March 22nd - Sinatra, Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. (The Rat pack Again)

Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - April 18th - R&B INC item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - April 18th - R&B INC item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - April 18th - R&B INC
$15

Starting bid

Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area


April 18th - R&B INC

Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - May 16th - Vintage Vixens item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - May 16th - Vintage Vixens item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - May 16th - Vintage Vixens
$15

Starting bid

Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area


May 16th - Vintage Vixens

Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - July 31st - Tribute to Neil item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - July 31st - Tribute to Neil item
Historic Ritz Theater Tickets - July 31st - Tribute to Neil
$15

Starting bid

Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area


July 31st - Tribute to Neil Diamond

AVEDA gift set item
AVEDA gift set
$10

Starting bid

Moisture Marvels Nutriplenish™ hydrating essentials light gift set - donated by Shear Perfection Salon!


Hydrate and replenish fine to medium hair types with the power of vegan nutrition. This limited-edition holiday gift set also includes one of our best-selling leave-in conditioner for lush, visibly healthier-looking hair.

Nail Gun item
Nail Gun
$125

Starting bid

CF325XPRO 24 7.2-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery 3-1/4 in. 30 Degree Gas Powered Cordless Strip Load Framing Nailer

Donated by Harbin Lumber - $459 value

30 Minute Photography Session item
30 Minute Photography Session
$60

Starting bid

Book a 30 minute photography session with Caroline Way Photography! Senior portraits, headshots? You name it! a $250 value

Custom 52" x 60" Handmade Crochet Throw item
Custom 52" x 60" Handmade Crochet Throw
$65

Starting bid

Enter for a chance to win a custom crochet throw made just for you. The winner will choose the pattern and color palette, and I will create a one-of-a-kind blanket from start to finish. Measuring approximately 52" x 60", this cozy throw is handcrafted stitch by stitch using soft, high-quality yarn and thoughtful care. Proceeds support Habersham Christian Learning Center and their mission to invest in high school students’ faith and character. “Let the favor of the Lord our God be on us; establish for us the work of our hands— establish the work of our hands!” Psalm 90:17 (CSB) Donated by Lisa Stalnaker Yarn Artist – Crochet Creations “I make string into things.”

Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$10

Starting bid

Mama/Ladies : Indulge in a premium spa experience with this curated collection of skincare, candles, and a $50 gift card to A nails. Accompanied by coffee and the perfect water cup of course. STEADY BEATS CPR also has some extra goodies for you to ensure nobody goes without CPR certification. A $150 value!

Charcuterie Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

$75 worth of charcuterie goodies from Elsie Deli Provisions!

Scoops Candy and Gift Card item
Scoops Candy and Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Freeze dried candy and a $10 gift card to Scoops in Clarkesville!

Handmade Crochet Blanket item
Handmade Crochet Blanket
$20

Starting bid

Measures 62 long by 48 wide 

Handmade using Caron Ombre yarn (100% acrylic)

Machine wash in cold water on a delicate cycle.

Tumble dry LOW half way and then air dry. Retails for up to $200

Coffee Gift Basket item
Coffee Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Coffee maker, Jumping Goat Coffee, and Syrups. $150 value

Pampered Chef Ice Cream Maker item
Pampered Chef Ice Cream Maker
$30

Starting bid

Compact ice cream maker to create your own ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, sherbet, or drinks! donated by House of Payne goes Pampered.

$50 gift certificate to Ping's Grill item
$50 gift certificate to Ping's Grill
$15

Starting bid

Your premier destination for delicious food and breathtaking views of Lake Toccoa!

Nestled on the banks of this scenic lake, our restaurant offers a unique dining experience that tantalizes your taste buds and inspires your soul.


Enjoy a delicious meal with this $50 gift certificate donated by the Flemings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!