HCLC's 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2 night stay at a 2 bedroom cabin in Pigeon Forge. a $750 value donated by the Garretts. When you win, we'll provide you with contact information so you can schedule your mountain getaway!
Starting bid
Bid on this Foursome at Valhalla Resort Golf Club in Helen Ga! valued at $260 you and three others can enjoy a beautiful day in the mountains!
*Donated by Valhalla
Starting bid
Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area!
March 20th - The sounds of Simon and Garfunkel
Starting bid
Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area!
March 22nd - Sinatra, Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. (The Rat pack Again)
Starting bid
Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area
April 18th - R&B INC
Starting bid
Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area
May 16th - Vintage Vixens
Starting bid
Win 2 tickets to a show at the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa. Enjoy a night in town and catch some of the great acts they bring to our area
July 31st - Tribute to Neil Diamond
Starting bid
Moisture Marvels Nutriplenish™ hydrating essentials light gift set - donated by Shear Perfection Salon!
Hydrate and replenish fine to medium hair types with the power of vegan nutrition. This limited-edition holiday gift set also includes one of our best-selling leave-in conditioner for lush, visibly healthier-looking hair.
Starting bid
CF325XPRO 24 7.2-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery 3-1/4 in. 30 Degree Gas Powered Cordless Strip Load Framing Nailer
Donated by Harbin Lumber - $459 value
Starting bid
Book a 30 minute photography session with Caroline Way Photography! Senior portraits, headshots? You name it! a $250 value
Starting bid
Enter for a chance to win a custom crochet throw made just for you. The winner will choose the pattern and color palette, and I will create a one-of-a-kind blanket from start to finish. Measuring approximately 52" x 60", this cozy throw is handcrafted stitch by stitch using soft, high-quality yarn and thoughtful care. Proceeds support Habersham Christian Learning Center and their mission to invest in high school students’ faith and character. “Let the favor of the Lord our God be on us; establish for us the work of our hands— establish the work of our hands!” Psalm 90:17 (CSB) Donated by Lisa Stalnaker Yarn Artist – Crochet Creations “I make string into things.”
Starting bid
Mama/Ladies : Indulge in a premium spa experience with this curated collection of skincare, candles, and a $50 gift card to A nails. Accompanied by coffee and the perfect water cup of course. STEADY BEATS CPR also has some extra goodies for you to ensure nobody goes without CPR certification. A $150 value!
Starting bid
$75 worth of charcuterie goodies from Elsie Deli Provisions!
Starting bid
Freeze dried candy and a $10 gift card to Scoops in Clarkesville!
Starting bid
Measures 62 long by 48 wide
Handmade using Caron Ombre yarn (100% acrylic)
Machine wash in cold water on a delicate cycle.
Tumble dry LOW half way and then air dry. Retails for up to $200
Starting bid
Coffee maker, Jumping Goat Coffee, and Syrups. $150 value
Starting bid
Compact ice cream maker to create your own ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, sherbet, or drinks! donated by House of Payne goes Pampered.
Starting bid
Your premier destination for delicious food and breathtaking views of Lake Toccoa!
Nestled on the banks of this scenic lake, our restaurant offers a unique dining experience that tantalizes your taste buds and inspires your soul.
Enjoy a delicious meal with this $50 gift certificate donated by the Flemings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!