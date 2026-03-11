HCS Fun Run 2026

About this event
Simply fill in the amount you wish to sponsor and the student will receive credit for that amount.
Due by 5/15/25.
Your name or business will be posted at the entrance to the event, facing Tully Road, for all participants and traffic to see and will remain there for the remainder of the year.
Due by 4/24/26.
Every pre-registered runner is given a shirt to wear during the event, which they will then take home and wear for the life of the shirt. This is an excellent opportunity to put your business front and center. (2X5 space) An event shirt will also be given to each of our t-shirt sponsors. Buy multiple spaces to enlarge and increase your visibility. Be seen!
Due by 4/17/26.
Be a water bottle sponsor and EVERY disposable water bottle at our event will have your business name custom printed on one side of the label. This is a first come first served opportunity. Only two companies or individuals will have the opportunity to be in the hands of every person at this event.
Due by 5/13/26.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!