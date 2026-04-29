HCYP Quarterly Lunch Meeting

Join us for a special gathering where you’ll be welcomed by guest speaker Amanda Dame, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, as she shares the rich offerings of the Hopkins County Extension Office. Amanda will guide you through the many ways we connect with our community — from 4-H Youth Development and Agriculture & Natural Resources to Family & Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Community & Economic Development — all designed to enrich lives, strengthen families, and grow healthier, more resilient communities.

The afternoon promises more than just a talk — it’s an invitation to lunch with fellow community members, followed by a guided tour of our brand-new Hopkins County Extension Office at Mahr Park. This state-of-the-art facility, facing Nebo Road and adjacent to the Danny Peyton Outdoor Educational Center and the Farmers’ Market Pavilion, is a hub of innovation and connection, offering expanded opportunities to serve and inspire.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, this event will be a warm, engaging experience — filled with inspiration, connection, and a glimpse into the future of local extension services. Don’t miss it.