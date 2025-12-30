Hosted by

Howard County Youth Program Inc.

About this event

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HCYP Raiders 12U White SILENT AUCTION

Ultimate Ravens Game Day item
Ultimate Ravens Game Day item
Ultimate Ravens Game Day item
Ultimate Ravens Game Day
$200

Starting bid

Kick off an unforgettable game day with two premium seats in Section 529, Row 3 for a mutually agreed-upon 2026 Ravens game. This $400-value package includes a parking pass in Lot H—the only official hot tailgating lot just steps from the stadium.

Harpers Ferry Weekend Getaway item
Harpers Ferry Weekend Getaway item
Harpers Ferry Weekend Getaway item
Harpers Ferry Weekend Getaway
$275

Starting bid

Unwind with a serene 4-day weekend getaway at a private cabin in Harpers Ferry. Surrounded by natural beauty and small-town charm, this relaxing retreat valued at $900 is perfect for recharging and reconnecting. Dates to be confirmed with the winning bidder after the auction.


Available Weekends

Feb 5-9, 2026

March 12-16, 2026

March 19-23, 2026

Jan 14-18, 2027

Feb 4-8, 2027


https://www.airbnb.com/rooms736028078837700896?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1767394871_P3kutRP2e7oxM_lh

Coastal Glow Up Luxe Aesthetic Experience item
Coastal Glow Up Luxe Aesthetic Experience
$250

Starting bid

Indulge in a premier skincare and beauty experience with $910 worth of services, including $160 infusion therapy, $300 botox, $450 dermal filler. This exclusive package is designed to refresh, rejuvenate, and help you look and feel your absolute best, in the Chesapeake Beach office or in the comfort of your own home. More at coastalglowup.com

Capitals vs. Hurricanes NHL Experience item
Capitals vs. Hurricanes NHL Experience item
Capitals vs. Hurricanes NHL Experience
$225

Starting bid

Feel the intensity live as the Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes on January 31. This $700 value package includes two prime seats in Section 113, Row T, putting you right in the heart of the action as you watch legendary captain Alex Ovechkin during what could be one of the final seasons of his historic NHL career. An unforgettable night of hockey awaits.

Fuel Your Wellness item
Fuel Your Wellness item
Fuel Your Wellness item
Fuel Your Wellness
$100

Starting bid

Recharge your body and mind with a $300 Wellness Basket from WellBeing Holistic Pharmacy in Clarksville—perfect for men or women. This package features a $100 gift card plus premium essentials like collagen, creatine, vitamin D, and more. Everything you need to feel stronger, healthier, and energized—inside and out.

Turn Up the Heat with The Traeger Flatrock item
Turn Up the Heat with The Traeger Flatrock item
Turn Up the Heat with The Traeger Flatrock item
Turn Up the Heat with The Traeger Flatrock
$325

Starting bid

Experience the Traeger Flatrock® 3-Burner Flat Top Griddle, designed to sear, fry, steam, and sauté with effortless precision. This $999 premium propane griddle delivers superior sizzle, deeper flavor, and unmatched versatility—turning every meal into an event.

Sip, Sparkle & Relax item
Sip, Sparkle & Relax item
Sip, Sparkle & Relax item
Sip, Sparkle & Relax
$175

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate self-care experience. This beautifully curated $550 package includes three elegant Enewton bracelets from Smyth Jewelers, handcrafted gemstone earrings from a local female artisan, a $150 Turf Valley gift card, beauty favorites from Red Aspen, a stylish Hearts a Flutter utility bag, plus sparkling rosé wine and a stress-relief candle. The perfect blend of style, relaxation, and indulgence in one radiant package.

From Town to Tranquility item
From Town to Tranquility item
From Town to Tranquility item
From Town to Tranquility
$225

Starting bid

Indulge in a refined mix of local experiences and elevated self-care with this $650+ luxury package. Enjoy a haircut and blowdry and a Dazzle Dry manicure at Salon Soirée in Cockeysville, a Black Ankle Vineyards tour and tasting for four in Mt. Airy, and curated dining and shopping gift cards to Manor Hill Brewing ($25), Backwater Books ($25), and Victoria’s Gastro Pub ($25) in Old Ellicott City. 


Elevate your home and garden with an A Better Bloomscape 1-hour design consult plus $50 toward services, then unwind with luxe beauty and wellness treats including Oribe hair styling products, a red-light mask, a lymphatic massager, a heatless curling set, and a stress-relief candle, designed to help you relax, refresh, and glow.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!