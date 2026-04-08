5/9 Game Day Sponsorship & Bout Shouts

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About this event
Want to shout out your favorite skater, referee, or volunteer? Purchase a bout shout!
If you'd like to shout out multiple people, you must make separate purchases for each bout shout.
You can submit your bout shout message upon check out. This will be a family-friendly event. Please keep bout shout messages PG-13.
We'll name our penalty box after your business!
We'll name the jam line after your business!
- Any time the pack starts at the jam line, announcers will mention your business’ name. (e.g. “the pack is at the Acme Co. Jam Line")
- Option to hang your business’ banner in the rink
- Option to have a community table to hand out flyers to attendees (no sales permitted).
We'll name the halftime show after your business!
We'll name the pivot line after your business!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!