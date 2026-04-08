Heart's Delight Roller Derby

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Heart's Delight Roller Derby

About this event

5/9 Game Day Sponsorship & Bout Shouts

901 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95116, USA

Bout Shout
$5

Want to shout out your favorite skater, referee, or volunteer? Purchase a bout shout!


If you'd like to shout out multiple people, you must make separate purchases for each bout shout.


You can submit your bout shout message upon check out. This will be a family-friendly event. Please keep bout shout messages PG-13.

Sponsor the Penalty Box
$400

We'll name our penalty box after your business!

  • Any time a skater heads to the penalty box, announcers will mention your business’ name. (e.g. “skaters are headed to the Acme penalty box”)
  • Hang your business’ banner in the rink
  • Option to have a community table to hand out flyers to attendees (no sales permitted).
Sponsor the Jam Line
$400

We'll name the jam line after your business!

- Any time the pack starts at the jam line, announcers will mention your business’ name. (e.g. “the pack is at the Acme Co. Jam Line")

- Option to hang your business’ banner in the rink

- Option to have a community table to hand out flyers to attendees (no sales permitted).

Sponsor the Halftime Show
$400

We'll name the halftime show after your business!

  • In our marketing leading up to the bout, and on the day of, we'll mention your business (e.g. "Acme Co. Halftime Show")
  • Halftime is 20 minutes long, with a 10-15 minute performance by a local drag queen.
  • Option to hang your business’ banner in the rink
  • Option to have a community table to hand out flyers to attendees (no sales permitted).
Sponsor the Pivot Line
$400

We'll name the pivot line after your business!

  • Any time the pack is located at or near the pivot line, announcers will mention your business’ name. (e.g. “the pack is at the Acme Co. Pivot Line")
  • Option to hang your business’ banner in the rink
  • Option to have a community table to hand out flyers to attendees (no sales permitted).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!