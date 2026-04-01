He Lei No Kaiona SPONSORS

About this event
KAʻALA PACKAGE — $3,000
• Ipu Heke (Hawaiian drum)
• Gift Basket
• 4 Reserved Seats (2 Days)
• 4 Meals (2 Days)
• 4 Bottled Waters (2 Days)
• Logo displayed at the event with frequent announcements
• Half-Page Advertisement in Festival Program
• Logo featured on advertisements, website, and promotional materials
HELEAKALĀ PACKAGE — $2,500
• Lei Hulu
• Gift Basket
• 3 Reserved Seats (2 Days)
• 3 Meals (2 Days)
• 3 Bottled Waters (2 Days)
• Logo displayed at the event with announcements
• Quarter-Page Advertisement in Festival Program
• Logo featured on advertisements, website, and promotional materials
PUʻU O HULU PACKAGE — $2,000
• Gift Basket
• 2 Reserved Seats (2 Days)
• 2 Meals (2 Days)
• 2 Bottled Waters (2 Days)
• Logo displayed at the event
• Logo featured on advertisements, website, and promotional materials
KAIĀULU PACKAGE — $500 – $1,000
• Gift Basket
• 1 Reserved Seats (2 Days)
• 1 Meal (2 Days)
• 1 Bottled Waters (2 Days)
• Logo featured on advertisements, website, and promotional materials
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!