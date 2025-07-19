Head to Speech's BIDS FOR BRAINS Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Virtual Wellness Experience Series- Mediation, Yin Yoga, and Wellness Retreat Hosted by It Takes A Village Collaborative.
Ground, Breathe, Release virtual
Mediation September 8th 12:30- 1pm
Autumn Release: Yin Yoga
Saturday Oct.4th @11-12pm
Sunday Reset: A Virtual Fall Retreat for Mindfulness & Energy Renewal Oct.19th (Time TBA)
ABOUT THE DONOR
It Takes A Village Collaborative (ITAVCollab) is dedicated to promoting long-term wellness, healing, and community upliftment for historically resilient women and girls, inclusive of those justice-impacted.
Rooted in the Nguzo Saba principles of Kwanzaa, ITAVcollab is a wellness hub serving the communities of Prince George’s County and Washington, DC. We offer culturally grounded resources, practices, and experiences that nurture mental, physical, and emotional well-being intergenerationally.
Our initiatives are designed to meet our community where they are, addressing the root causes of stress, trauma, and systemic burnout. With a deep commitment to healing and empowerment, we equip individuals with the tools and support needed to move beyond survival—and into thriving.
We invite you to invest in Community wellness today
Becoming a monthly Giver for as low as $10 a month.
#HealOurWomenHealOurCommunity
Experience the Ultimate Nutritional Beau Nutri® Experience!
BeauNutri® is not a quick fix, but a process that will help you achieve long term desired results for your hair and skin.
After several years of research and evaluation of natural ingredients by dermatologist, Melanye Maclin, M.D., BellaNutri® supplement for women results are outstanding for hair, skin and nails.
Bella Nutri® supplement is a safe, natural system to nourish the skin and hair from the inside out. The dietary nutritional supplement is a capsule that is specially formulated with an all- natural marine protein based proprietary blend in addition to a unique collagen. BellaNutri enhances hair follicles and skin from within by providing specific nutrition through Dr. Maclin’s unique ‘Internal Follicle and Skin System (IFSS)’.
Bella Nutri® supplement promotes exquisitely radiant, soft, smooth, youthful, more beautiful healthier skin and stronger, longer, thicker, more lustrous healthier hair. Realize the importance of providing your body with internal nourishment with this unique nutritional supplement that can help to promote and enhance the beauty and health of your hair and skin from within.
For more information please visit, https://drmaclin.com/.
Experience the Ultimate Nutritional Beau Nutri® Experience!
BeauNutri® is not a quick fix, but a process that will help you achieve long term desired results for your hair and skin.
For men, the common hair and skin products are typically in the form of a shampoo, serum cream or lotion. Although, the topical products may benefit to a certain degree, truthfully they can reach but so far. After several years of research of select natural ingredients, we now realize that an intemal nutritional approach can externally enhance the appeal of your hair and skin.
Men, who doesn’t want smoother, appealing more youthful looking skin and stronger, thicker, healthier hair! Realize the importance of providing your body internal nourishment with this unique dietary supplement especially formulated for men. Maximize the appeal of your hair and skin from within.
For more information please visit, https://drmaclin.com/.
Brought to us by our very own Board Member and Former NFL Player, Aaron Crawford, MBA. Hang 2 UMD Autographed Team Flags (Offense/Defense) in your living room, basement or wherever you watch sports!
Amplify Your Brand with
FAM TV Plus
Everything you love about TV, from big stories to expansive audiences, you’ll find more of it on FAM TV Plus. As America’s #1 fast growing TV streaming platform by hours streamed, FAM TV Plus offers super-sized reach, unmissable experiences, powerful performance, and future-proof measurement.
Reach more streamers with our powerful ad solutions
We help businesses of all sizes reach millions of engaged viewers. Advertise your videos, brands, and stories effectively with our seamless advertising expertise.
For more information please visit, https://famtv.plus/.
Basic Social Media Management
Contact C-
360 Agency for more comprehensive packages, https://c-360.agency/.
Service Includes:
ABOUT C-360 AGENCY
Premier Digital Marketing Agency Driving Results Across Platforms
C-360 Agency is Baltimore’s premier digital marketing agency, delivering comprehensive 360 marketing solutions to elevate your brand in a competitive market. As a top-rated Baltimore digital marketing agency, we specialize in creating tailored strategies that cover every aspect of digital marketing in Baltimore, MD, from SEO and social media management to targeted advertising and content creation. With a deep understanding of Baltimore's business landscape, C-360 Agency offers innovative approaches designed to maximize your online presence and drive measurable results. Trust our expertise to help your business thrive with cutting-edge marketing solutions that engage audiences and enhance brand visibility across platforms.
At C-360, we don’t sell cookie-cutter solutions or services that you don’t need. Our 360 Approach helps grow your business by evaluating your needs and using the most cost-effective channels to communicate with your customers.
Book Publishing Valued at $1,575 ($1,000 Discount)!
Perfect Time SHP, LLC Coaching, Consulting, and Book Publishing Firm offers a ONE STOP SHOP for the author who is looking to get published. We have a team of professionals ready to assist and guide you through the publishing process.
Perfect Time SHP's commitment is to get your book published at an affordable price with quality service and a quality product.
Established in 2017, Perfect Time SHP LLC Book Publishing is the result of the desire to alleviate barriers to aspiring authors getting their book published.
We specialize in the non-fiction book collaboration or anthology projects, but will also work with the non-fiction solo author.
We work side-by-side with the Visionary Author to completion of the release and launch of the book.
For more information, https://www.perfecttimeshppublishing.com/.
Join the Head to Speech Giving Circle and join us for the Legacy Loft Balcony Experience on Saturday, December 20th!
Start biding now at $805 with $20.00 increments ($1,150 Value per ticket)!
Our Giving Circle membership levels start at $1,000 annually ($84/month/$250/quarterly). Give $2,749 or more for VIP Experiences! Become a Founding Member TODAY!
Support this educational and networking experience for 12 (Valued at $13,800).
Visit our website to give, https://headtospeech.org.
Get from street to suite quickly before and after kick-off and the final whistle! All FedExField and Commanders suite rentals include complimentary VIP parking, access to private entrances, and suite elevators to provide a convenient and premier arrival experience.
The safety of our fans, staff, and players is our top priority. To ensure a safe and seamless gameday at FedExField, we have implemented several health and sanitation practices following guidelines from the state, CDC, and NFL health officials.
Enjoy the white glove treatment from our Premium Hospitality and Concierge Team. You and your guests will be wowed upon arrival with private entrances, a red carpet experience, and bespoke gameday lobby activations to start gameday off in style. Complimentary offerings rotate each game.
Take advantage of your private space and a full-day NFL experience with suite access two (2) hours prior to kick-off and an hour after the final whistle. Beat the traffic - arrive early and stay late to watch the action from around the league on your HDTV’s.
In 2019, a member of the San Francisco 49ers' first Super Bowl champions in 1981-82, George Visger settled a lifelong legal battle for benefits.
His story was featured in the Head to Speech Masterclass in 2024 with Dr. Tabia Pope: https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/play/bn7qVmt5uL8kwEiiuAg0TcPvnMSylNgeN1JOQuQtfKS2iNKh9dDTbXq7EkKQExJSaXivgoSgO6otGEGP.rzPauq50KudzhBdw
Passcode: T2X=Rurb
He is currently in final edits of his memoir, Facing Giants: My 38 Year Battle with Hydrocephalus, The NFL and The Travelers. Facing Giants Book Signing and a percentage of the proceeds will support the work of Head to Speech!
Feel free to pass these links and his Bio on to any group who could use a TBI seminar or Motivational Speaker.
For more information, https://georgevisger.com/.
To read his bio please visit, https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vN7d-iii1_zrX9Ev_aEm5XN_uVIUr-Dy/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=110476330640329036225&rtpof=true&sd=true.
Paid Social Media Advertising
$3,600 (Includes three months of ads (Valued at $5,100)!
Services Include:
Contact C-
360 Agency for more comprehensive packages, https://c-360.agency/.
Receive a Head to Speech Brain Workout Starter Kit and Concussion Recovery Care Package for you or your favorite athlete, health, wellness or fitness lover PLUS...
Gift at least 20 Head to Speech Brain Workout Starter Kits and Concussion Recovery Care Packages to support St. Vincent Pallotti's Lady Panthers Cheerleading Team (Lanham, Maryland) and Aaron Crawford's Oakton High School (Vienna, VA) Football Team.
Through this service project Student-Athletes are able to receive up to 20 Community Service-Learning Hours for organizing care package drives raise awareness and donations, peer-to-peer fundraising, writing encouragement letters, designing cognitive-communication materials, and packing care packages, and distribution.
Bring the Head to Speech Wine, Write & Design Experience to your sports community in February! Curated to teach sports families about brain health and the effects of sports concussions on speech, language, hearing, and cognitive-communication skills.
Help sports families send Head to Speech Brain Workout Starter Packs and Concussion Recovery Care Packages to high school and college student-athletes!
Become a host of Sports Families for Head to Speech by organizing care package drives to raise awareness and donations, fundraise through peer-to-peer campaigns, write encouragement letters, design cognitive-communication materials, and pack and distribute care packages.
