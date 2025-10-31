Heading Home's Auction to Fight Homelessness

Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! You and a guest will enjoy two premium Loge Box tickets at Gillette Stadium to see New England take on Miami — date to be announced (January game).

Your day begins with the electric energy of a live Patriots home game and continues with an exclusive behind-the-scenes visit to the 98.5 The Sports Hub broadcast booth, where you’ll meet the on-air team and see how Boston’s top sports station brings the action to life.

This unique package combines the best seats in the house with insider access to one of the most exciting game-day environments in sports media.

Package Includes:

2 Loge Box tickets for the New England vs. Miami game (January – date TBA)

Exclusive visit to the 98.5 The Sports Hub booth during the game

Parking pass (if available, optional to include if known)

The ultimate fan experience for football and radio enthusiasts alike

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the game-day excitement and the broadcast magic that keeps New England fans cheering all season long!