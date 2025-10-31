Heading Home's Auction to Fight Homelessness

Hosted by
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! You and a guest will enjoy two premium Loge Box tickets at Gillette Stadium to see New England take on Miami — date to be announced (January game).
Your day begins with the electric energy of a live Patriots home game and continues with an exclusive behind-the-scenes visit to the 98.5 The Sports Hub broadcast booth, where you’ll meet the on-air team and see how Boston’s top sports station brings the action to life.
This unique package combines the best seats in the house with insider access to one of the most exciting game-day environments in sports media.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss this chance to be part of the game-day excitement and the broadcast magic that keeps New England fans cheering all season long!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of Boston basketball as the Celtics take the court against the Chicago Bulls on January 5th — with two premium tickets in a luxury box at TD Garden!
You and your guest will take in all the action in style and comfort from one of the Garden’s exclusive suites, complete with exceptional views and amenities. But the experience doesn’t stop there — you’ll also receive an exclusive visit to the 98.5 The Sports Hub broadcast booth during the game. Meet the team behind Boston’s #1 sports station and get an insider’s look at how the excitement is brought to the airwaves live.
Package Includes:
An incredible opportunity to watch the Celtics in comfort and go behind the mic with Boston’s sports radio leaders!
Starting bid
Get ready for an action-packed night of hockey as the Boston Bruins face off against the Detroit Red Wings on January 13th at TD Garden!
You and a guest will enjoy two premium tickets in a luxury box, offering top-tier views, comfort, and amenities for the ultimate game-day experience. During the game, you’ll also receive an exclusive visit to the 98.5 The Sports Hub broadcast booth, where you can meet the on-air team and see how Boston’s favorite sports station covers all the excitement live.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss this chance to experience the Bruins up close — from the luxury box to the broadcast booth, it’s a night every hockey fan will remember!
Starting bid
Step inside Boston’s top sports radio station for an exclusive private tour of the 98.5 The Sports Hub studios — home of New England’s most passionate sports talk!
You and a guest will get a behind-the-scenes look at how live broadcasts come together, explore the production and on-air studios, and experience the energy that powers Boston’s sports conversation every day.
The highlight of your visit? A meet-and-greet with Felger & Mazz, the legendary duo behind one of the most popular sports shows in Boston. Chat with Mike Felger and Tony Massarotti, snap a photo, and see how their fast-paced, no-nonsense show comes to life in real time.
Package Includes:
A dream experience for any Boston sports fan — go behind the mic, meet the voices you know, and see what makes The Sports Hub #1!
