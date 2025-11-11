Headliner Sponsor Back to the 80s Night

The highest, most visible & heavily promoted level of sponsorship. We will love on you the most!





INCLUDES:

* 8 Tickets to event ($600 value) plus…

*Early entry into event

*Verbal recognition at live event

* At least one designated marketing promo on our social media channels featuring ONLY your business.

* Opportunity to offer special marketing materials and/or free giveaways to attendees.

* Business banner prominently displayed on stage at event.

* Business banner or LOGO featured on Trackside website (event page)

* Spotlight in promotional newsletters leading up to the event.

* Exclusive rights to retain the same level of sponsorship at next year’s fundraising event.