Heads Up Clubs Silent Auction

Treat your taste buds to a curated selection of gourmet goodies and irresistible treats that elevate any snack or meal into a moment of indulgence. This basket is perfect for those who love culinary discovery—and appreciate exceptional flavor.

Basket Includes: Gourmet Caramel Popcorn, Cappuccino Chocolate Chip Cookies, Soft Vanilla Caramels, Bellagio Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa & Mini Chocolate Wafer Rolls Shila G's Brownie Brittle - Salted Caramel, crackers, cookies, popcorn and more.