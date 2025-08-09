Heads Up Clubs Silent Auction

Hosted by
Treat your taste buds to a curated selection of gourmet goodies and irresistible treats that elevate any snack or meal into a moment of indulgence. This basket is perfect for those who love culinary discovery—and appreciate exceptional flavor.
Basket Includes: Gourmet Caramel Popcorn, Cappuccino Chocolate Chip Cookies, Soft Vanilla Caramels, Bellagio Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa & Mini Chocolate Wafer Rolls Shila G's Brownie Brittle - Salted Caramel, crackers, cookies, popcorn and more.
Fuel your passion for sports with this all-star package featuring team gear, game-day essentials, and fan favorites. Perfect for cheering on your squad—or hosting your own in-home tailgate extravaganza.
Includes: Slamo/Spike ball net
Step into serenity with a mindful blend designed for balance and self-care. From calming aromas to nourishing treats, this basket encourages moments of renewal, clarity, and peacefulness.
Includes: Fuzzy socks, candle, succulent, mug + spoon, blanket
Elevate your morning with a basket crafted for coffee lovers. Whether it’s artisan coffee, specialty teas, or handcrafted accompaniments—this morning ritual starter fuels freshness and inspiration.
Includes: Variety of teas, coffee and a
Spoil your furry friend with a toy basket personalized with their name, brimming with comfort, playfulness, and thoughtful care. Because pampering pets isn’t just a treat—it’s a statement of love.
Includes: Custom pet basket personalized with name of your pet, squeaky toy basket
Create memories with a basket built for connection, laughter, and friendly competition. Complete with toys and engaging games—this is your ticket to legendary family fun.
Includes: Board games, Children's toys
Treasure the moment with a refined collection of timeless accessories. Each piece is a wearable gem—designed to celebrate beauty, sophistication, and personal elegance.
Includes: Stud earrings, bracelet, pendant necklace
