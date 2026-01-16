Headsup Fox Cities

Hosted by

Headsup Fox Cities

About this event

HeadsUp Fox Cities Bingo Bonanaza!

3950 N Richmond St

Appleton, WI 54913, USA

BINGO Bonanza Ticket
$65

Every ticket purchased includes the following:

  • 6-on game 10-pack = 60 bingo games (Additional 6-on packs available for purchase)
  • Bingo Dauber - Yours to keep!
  • 1 Raffle Ticket - These tickets will be good for raffles from community gift cards/swag baskets that will be raffled off throughout the event ($25-$50 value) One ticket is included with your bingo pack, but you can purchase more here or at the event.
  • 1 Drink Ticket - Cashbar available for additional merriment!
  • Heavy Appetizers - Bingo makes you hungry!
Additional 6-on Bingo 10 game pack
$20

Even more chances to win! You can pick up your extra pack at the event. Any additional pack purchases qualify for our $10,000 matching donation!

*You must purchase a Bingo Bonanza ticket to buy extra packs*

Raffle Tickets (10 pack)
$10

These raffle tickets will be good for raffles from community gift cards/swag baskets that will be raffled off throughout the event ($25-$50 value). You can also purchase additional raffle tickets at the event! You will receive these tickets when you register at the event.


There will also be a 50/50 raffle, please bring cash if you'd like to participate and win big!


Any additional raffle ticket purchases qualify for our $10,000 matching donation!

Add a donation for Headsup Fox Cities

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!