HeadsUp Fox Cities Bingo Bonanaza!

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About this event
Every ticket purchased includes the following:
Even more chances to win! You can pick up your extra pack at the event. Any additional pack purchases qualify for our $10,000 matching donation!
*You must purchase a Bingo Bonanza ticket to buy extra packs*
These raffle tickets will be good for raffles from community gift cards/swag baskets that will be raffled off throughout the event ($25-$50 value). You can also purchase additional raffle tickets at the event! You will receive these tickets when you register at the event.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, please bring cash if you'd like to participate and win big!
Any additional raffle ticket purchases qualify for our $10,000 matching donation!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!