Headwaters Academy Launch Party Raffle Pre-sale

Downtown Chicago Family Fun
$5
Field Museum (4 passes) & Navy Pier Ferris Wheel (4 passes) Total value: $160
Morton Arboretum
$5
1 year Dual membership (free daily admissions for two individuals and children three and younger) Total value: $150
ISU Redbird Athletics
$5
4 tickets to home football games 2025-2026 season Total value: $80
Egg Harbor
$5
Gift card Total value: $30
Colonial Cafe
$5
$50 gift card & coffee mug Total value: $60
Northlight Theatre
$5
2 tickets to 2025-2026 theatre season Total value: $150
Kane County Cougars
$5
4 tickets Total value: $60
GoApe Zipline Park
$5
2 tickets Total value: $65
Jojo's Shake Bar
$5
$50 gift card Total value: $50
Classic Cinemas
$5
4 movie tickets Total value: $50
DuPage Children's Museum
$5
4 passes Total value: $76
Madison Children's Museum
$5
4 passes Total value: $76
Chicago Shakespeare Theatre
$5
2 tickets Total value: $280
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
$5
1 year membership Total value: $75
Marriott Lincolnshire
$5
2 tickets Total value: $180
White Sox Tickets
$5
4 lower reserve tickets Total value: $80
Paramount Theatre Aurora
$5
2 Tickets to Come from Away (8/20/25-10/12/25) Total value: $170
Climbing Rose Parent Coaching
$5
5 coaching sessions Total value: $250
Kids Science Basket
$5
National Geographic & Discovery Science Total value: $100
Kids Art Basket
$5
8 canvases, acrylic paint set, puff paint set, glitter glue, tempera paint set, 2 sets of brushes Total value: $75
Puzzle Basket
$5
Puzzle sorting trays, 2 EeBoo 500-piece puzzles, 2 EeBoo 1000-piece puzzles Total value: $75
Kids Book Basket and Batavia Creamery Gift Card
$5
Titles - The Borrowers, Bridge to Terabithia, The Story of the Blue Planet, From the Mixed Up Files of Basil E Frankweiler, Wonder, Spineless, The Land of Roar, When you Trap a Tiger,The Wild Robot Protects, Esperanza Rising, Ocean Jigsaw Puzzle Book, book light, handmade book tote, plus Batavia Creamery $15 gift card Total value: $150
Milwaukee Museum Road Trip
$5
Milwaukee Public Museum (2 passes) and Milwaukee Art Museum (2 passes) Total value: $102
Let's Grow Basket
$5
Handmade plant propagation station and The Growing Place gift card Total value: $100
Family Night Games and Portillo's Gift Card
$5
Bundle of card games for ages 7+ including Uno Flip, Bandida, Cover Your Assets, Quixx, Piggy Piggy, Five Crowns, Moose Match Mayhem and a Portillo's basket with gift card Total value: $150
Book Lovers Basket and New Moon Vegan Gift Card
$5
Books, handmade reading pillow, handmade book tote bag, soy wax candle, honey, tea, book light, Geneva Winery Rose, New Moon Vegan $25 gift card, Pacifica Eye Mask Total value: $150
Treat Yourself Basket and New Moon Vegan Gift Card
$5
Eye pillow, Pacifica eye mask, handmade pillow, foot peel/mask, heat/cool pack, earrings, Geneva Winery red wine, candle, New Moon Vegan $25 gift card Total value: $200
Ciao Italia!
$5
Chianti red wine, Rick Steves Italy guidebook and Italian language phrasebook, One Italian Summer book, handmade pasta maker and drying rack, Italian cookies, pasta sauce and pasta Total value: $150
Date Night
$5
$75 Cooper's Hawk gift card & Cooper's Hawks bottle of wine Total value $100
Jump Jump!
$5
Urban Air St Charles Deluxe Package 4 admission tickets, 4 pairs of Urban Air socks, large pizza 4 drinks Total value: $125
Kids Crochet Basket
$5
Skeins of yarn, set of crochet hooks, three Amigurumi crochet kits Total value: $50
Kids Gardening Basket
$5
Ceramic planter painting kit, bird house project, Cosmos growing kit, flower seeds, gnome statue kit, Zinnia growing kit, gardening gloves Total value: $50
Trader Joe's
$5
Bag of goodies from Trader Joe's with reusable bag pasta, pasta sauce, apple juice, pirate's booty, pancake mix, truffle brownie mix, peanut butter cups, cinnamon dragons and Scandinavian swimmers gummies. Total value: $50
Kendra Scott
$5
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace in pale pink Total value: $98
Chicago Wolves
$5
2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves hockey game for 2025-2026 season Total value: $60
Mill Race Cyclery
$5
2 tickets to either canoe, kayak, bike, paddleboard or e-bike rental and two coffees. Total value: $90
