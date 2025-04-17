Headwaters Academy Launch Party Raffle Pre-sale

Titles - The Borrowers, Bridge to Terabithia, The Story of the Blue Planet, From the Mixed Up Files of Basil E Frankweiler, Wonder, Spineless, The Land of Roar, When you Trap a Tiger,The Wild Robot Protects, Esperanza Rising, Ocean Jigsaw Puzzle Book, book light, handmade book tote, plus Batavia Creamery $15 gift card
Total value: $150
Titles - The Borrowers, Bridge to Terabithia, The Story of the Blue Planet, From the Mixed Up Files of Basil E Frankweiler, Wonder, Spineless, The Land of Roar, When you Trap a Tiger,The Wild Robot Protects, Esperanza Rising, Ocean Jigsaw Puzzle Book, book light, handmade book tote, plus Batavia Creamery $15 gift card
Total value: $150
Milwaukee Museum Road Trip
$5
Milwaukee Public Museum (2 passes) and Milwaukee Art Museum (2 passes)
Total value: $102
Milwaukee Public Museum (2 passes) and Milwaukee Art Museum (2 passes)
Total value: $102
Let's Grow Basket
$5
Handmade plant propagation station and The Growing Place gift card
Total value: $100
Handmade plant propagation station and The Growing Place gift card
Total value: $100
Family Night Games and Portillo's Gift Card
$5
Bundle of card games for ages 7+ including Uno Flip, Bandida, Cover Your Assets, Quixx, Piggy Piggy, Five Crowns, Moose Match Mayhem and a Portillo's basket with gift card
Total value: $150
Bundle of card games for ages 7+ including Uno Flip, Bandida, Cover Your Assets, Quixx, Piggy Piggy, Five Crowns, Moose Match Mayhem and a Portillo's basket with gift card
Total value: $150
Book Lovers Basket and New Moon Vegan Gift Card
$5
Books, handmade reading pillow, handmade book tote bag, soy wax candle, honey, tea, book light, Geneva Winery Rose, New Moon Vegan $25 gift card, Pacifica Eye Mask
Total value: $150
Books, handmade reading pillow, handmade book tote bag, soy wax candle, honey, tea, book light, Geneva Winery Rose, New Moon Vegan $25 gift card, Pacifica Eye Mask
Total value: $150
Treat Yourself Basket and New Moon Vegan Gift Card
$5
Eye pillow, Pacifica eye mask, handmade pillow, foot peel/mask, heat/cool pack, earrings, Geneva Winery red wine, candle, New Moon Vegan $25 gift card
Total value: $200
Eye pillow, Pacifica eye mask, handmade pillow, foot peel/mask, heat/cool pack, earrings, Geneva Winery red wine, candle, New Moon Vegan $25 gift card
Total value: $200
Ciao Italia!
$5
Chianti red wine, Rick Steves Italy guidebook and Italian language phrasebook, One Italian Summer book, handmade pasta maker and drying rack, Italian cookies, pasta sauce and pasta
Total value: $150
Chianti red wine, Rick Steves Italy guidebook and Italian language phrasebook, One Italian Summer book, handmade pasta maker and drying rack, Italian cookies, pasta sauce and pasta
Total value: $150
Date Night
$5
$75 Cooper's Hawk gift card & Cooper's Hawks bottle of wine
Total value $100
$75 Cooper's Hawk gift card & Cooper's Hawks bottle of wine
Total value $100
Jump Jump!
$5
Urban Air St Charles Deluxe Package
4 admission tickets, 4 pairs of Urban Air socks, large pizza
4 drinks
Total value: $125
Urban Air St Charles Deluxe Package
4 admission tickets, 4 pairs of Urban Air socks, large pizza
4 drinks
Total value: $125
Kids Crochet Basket
$5
Skeins of yarn, set of crochet hooks, three Amigurumi crochet kits
Total value: $50
Skeins of yarn, set of crochet hooks, three Amigurumi crochet kits
Total value: $50
Bag of goodies from Trader Joe's with reusable bag
pasta, pasta sauce, apple juice, pirate's booty, pancake mix, truffle brownie mix, peanut butter cups, cinnamon dragons and Scandinavian swimmers gummies.
Total value: $50
Bag of goodies from Trader Joe's with reusable bag
pasta, pasta sauce, apple juice, pirate's booty, pancake mix, truffle brownie mix, peanut butter cups, cinnamon dragons and Scandinavian swimmers gummies.
Total value: $50
Kendra Scott
$5
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace in pale pink
Total value: $98
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace in pale pink
Total value: $98
Chicago Wolves
$5
2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves hockey game for 2025-2026 season
Total value: $60
2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves hockey game for 2025-2026 season
Total value: $60
Mill Race Cyclery
$5
2 tickets to either canoe, kayak, bike, paddleboard or e-bike rental and two coffees.
Total value: $90
2 tickets to either canoe, kayak, bike, paddleboard or e-bike rental and two coffees.
Total value: $90