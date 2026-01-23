Headwaters High Mowing Organic Seeds Fundraiser

Hosted by
Pre-mixed purple, yellow and green snap beans selected for their flavor and even rates of maturity. (55 days ~ 145 seeds)
Prolific fruit is tender and juicy with crisp skin and a mild flavor. Excellent for pickling or eating fresh. (55 days ~ 65 seeds)
Concentrated, prolific yields of slender, pale green pods with crisp texture. 30-36" vines. (58 days ~ 130 seeds)
Large, productive plants with uniform, medium and dark green fruit with tiny flecks of contrasting color. (52 days ~ 30 seeds)
Great for short, cool seasons with crisp, sweet flesh. Prolific 8" fruit. (70 days ~ 40 seeds)
Exceptional heirloom flavor fresh shelled or dry. Beans are dark green with unusual purple streaks. (65 days ~ 145 seeds)
An Asian burpless variety with delicate skin, crisp texture and sweet flavor. Trellis to prevent curling. (60 days ~ 10 seeds)
The original Jack O'Lantern with rich orange color, deep ridges and sturdy handles. (115 days ~ 25 seeds)
Adorable, serving-size mini butternut with dark, golden tan skin and great, sweet flavor. (110 days ~ 20 seeds)
Dark green, glossy leaves with a spoon shape, exceptionally tender texture and distinctive sweet flavor. (68 days ~ 560 seeds)
An early, versatile carrot for all seasons. Great flavor and color as an early spring or baby, full size or storage carrot. (55 days ~ 250 seeds)
This signature blend features unique shapes and colors that chefs and gourmands will love. (28 days ~ 775 seeds)
Classic, smooth, red bunching radish with crispy white flesh. Fast growing. (25 days ~ 170 seeds)
Beautiful rose-pink Swiss heirloom with big flavor. An even balance of acidity and sweetness. (75 days ~ 30 seeds)
Multitudes of golden-yellow, burnt-orange and firey-red 2.5" double flowers on bushy plants. (85 days ~ 115 seeds)
This rainbow of sweet and crunchy roots includes shades of white, yellow, orange and purple. (70 days ~ 250 seeds)
Tender heads with notably superior flavor and texture, blanched hearts and red-tinged outer leaves. (55 days ~ 750 seeds)
Very cold-hardy, dark green leaves with heavily savoyed texture. (45 days~640 seeds)
Super sweet red 1-1.5" cherry tomato with high sugar content for eating right off the vine. (65 days ~ 30 seeds)
Sensational blend of showy white, pink, magenta and lavender blooms. (85 days ~ 160 seeds)
Gorgeous blend of bold and pastel colors that bloom continuously through the summer. (110 days ~ 1560 seeds)
A stunning dwarf sunflower for bouquets reaching only 3.5" in height. (75-80 days ~ 125 seeds)
Deep velvety, crimson 5-6" blooms, accentuated with traces of yellow. Free branching plants. (80 days ~ 35 seeds)
Warm-toned mix of pink, orange, purple, red and gold flowers that bloom until frost. (75-90 days ~ 85 seeds)
A selection of easy to grow salad greens. Perfect for containers and small garden spaces. Includes three packets.
A selection of fragrant culinary herbs that will delight gardeners and home cooks. Includes five packets
A stunning selection of sunflowers, featuring diverse bloom times, heights and a kaleidoscope of orange, red and gold. Includes three packets.
Attract beneficial insects and boost garden health with these pollinator-friendly flowering plants. Includes five packets
Create stunning floral arrangements with this beautiful assortment of cut flower favorites. Includes five packets
These varieties do great in containers and will provide color and flavor to a sunny porch, patio, window box or rooftop. Includes six packets.
Super fun, easy to grow varieties that will enchant children and growers of all ages. Includes five packets
A selection of delicious, easy to grow veggies and herbs--everything you need for a beautiful and bountiful garden. Includes six packets.
Prized for their unique colors, shapes and flavors, these vegetable varieties have been passed down through generations of seed savers. Includes six packets.
