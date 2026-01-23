Headwaters Academy

Headwaters Academy

Headwaters High Mowing Organic Seeds Fundraiser

Mardi Gras Bean Blend
$4.15

Pre-mixed purple, yellow and green snap beans selected for their flavor and even rates of maturity. (55 days ~ 145 seeds)

Double Yield Cucumber
$4.15

Prolific fruit is tender and juicy with crisp skin and a mild flavor. Excellent for pickling or eating fresh. (55 days ~ 65 seeds)

Blizzard Snow Pea
$4.15

Concentrated, prolific yields of slender, pale green pods with crisp texture. 30-36" vines. (58 days ~ 130 seeds)

Stardust Zucchini
$4.15

Large, productive plants with uniform, medium and dark green fruit with tiny flecks of contrasting color. (52 days ~ 30 seeds)

Blacktail Mountain Watermelon
$4.15

Great for short, cool seasons with crisp, sweet flesh. Prolific 8" fruit. (70 days ~ 40 seeds)

Rattlesnake Pole Bean
$4.15

Exceptional heirloom flavor fresh shelled or dry. Beans are dark green with unusual purple streaks. (65 days ~ 145 seeds)

Tasty Green Cucumber
$4.15

An Asian burpless variety with delicate skin, crisp texture and sweet flavor. Trellis to prevent curling. (60 days ~ 10 seeds)

Howden Pumpkin
$4.15

The original Jack O'Lantern with rich orange color, deep ridges and sturdy handles. (115 days ~ 25 seeds)

Honeynut Butternut Squash
$4.15

Adorable, serving-size mini butternut with dark, golden tan skin and great, sweet flavor. (110 days ~ 20 seeds)

Genovese Basil
$4.15

Dark green, glossy leaves with a spoon shape, exceptionally tender texture and distinctive sweet flavor. (68 days ~ 560 seeds)

Napoli Carrot
$4.15

An early, versatile carrot for all seasons. Great flavor and color as an early spring or baby, full size or storage carrot. (55 days ~ 250 seeds)

Gourmet Lettuce Blend
$4.15

This signature blend features unique shapes and colors that chefs and gourmands will love. (28 days ~ 775 seeds)

Cherry Belle Radish
$4.15

Classic, smooth, red bunching radish with crispy white flesh. Fast growing. (25 days ~ 170 seeds)

Rose de Berne Tomato
$4.15

Beautiful rose-pink Swiss heirloom with big flavor. An even balance of acidity and sweetness. (75 days ~ 30 seeds)

Bright Lights Cosmos Blend
$4.15

Multitudes of golden-yellow, burnt-orange and firey-red 2.5" double flowers on bushy plants. (85 days ~ 115 seeds)

Starburst Carrot Blend
$4.15

This rainbow of sweet and crunchy roots includes shades of white, yellow, orange and purple. (70 days ~ 250 seeds)

Pirat Butterhead Lettuce
$4.15

Tender heads with notably superior flavor and texture, blanched hearts and red-tinged outer leaves. (55 days ~ 750 seeds)

Bloomsdale Longstanding Spinach
$4.15

Very cold-hardy, dark green leaves with heavily savoyed texture. (45 days~640 seeds)

Sweetie Cherry Tomato
$4.15

Super sweet red 1-1.5" cherry tomato with high sugar content for eating right off the vine. (65 days ~ 30 seeds)

Sensation Cosmos Blend
$4.15

Sensational blend of showy white, pink, magenta and lavender blooms. (85 days ~ 160 seeds)

Lion's Mouth Snapdragon
$4.15

Gorgeous blend of bold and pastel colors that bloom continuously through the summer. (110 days ~ 1560 seeds)

Hella Sonnenblume Sunflower
$4.15

A stunning dwarf sunflower for bouquets reaching only 3.5" in height. (75-80 days ~ 125 seeds)

Velvet Queen Sunflower
$4.15

Deep velvety, crimson 5-6" blooms, accentuated with traces of yellow. Free branching plants. (80 days ~ 35 seeds)

County Fair Zinnia Blend
$4.15

Warm-toned mix of pink, orange, purple, red and gold flowers that bloom until frost. (75-90 days ~ 85 seeds)

Gift Box - Easy Salad Greens
$11.50

A selection of easy to grow salad greens. Perfect for containers and small garden spaces. Includes three packets.

Kitchen Herbs
$11.50

A selection of fragrant culinary herbs that will delight gardeners and home cooks. Includes five packets

Summer of Sunflowers
$11.50

A stunning selection of sunflowers, featuring diverse bloom times, heights and a kaleidoscope of orange, red and gold. Includes three packets.

A Bee's Garden
$19

Attract beneficial insects and boost garden health with these pollinator-friendly flowering plants. Includes five packets

Bouquet Garden
$19

Create stunning floral arrangements with this beautiful assortment of cut flower favorites. Includes five packets

Container Garden
$21.50

These varieties do great in containers and will provide color and flavor to a sunny porch, patio, window box or rooftop. Includes six packets.

Kids Garden
$19

Super fun, easy to grow varieties that will enchant children and growers of all ages. Includes five packets

Garden Starter
$21.50

A selection of delicious, easy to grow veggies and herbs--everything you need for a beautiful and bountiful garden. Includes six packets.

Seed Stewards
$21.50

Prized for their unique colors, shapes and flavors, these vegetable varieties have been passed down through generations of seed savers. Includes six packets.

