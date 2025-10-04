Hosted by

Heal Palestine Inc

About this event

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Heal Palestine Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Petaluma, CA, USA

Yakisugi Cedar Chimes by Chris Kallmyer item
Yakisugi Cedar Chimes by Chris Kallmyer item
Yakisugi Cedar Chimes by Chris Kallmyer item
Yakisugi Cedar Chimes by Chris Kallmyer
$750

Starting bid

Made from aluminum and local deodor cedar turned black from a traditional japanese finish, these chimes cleanse the mind with a grounding harmony based on the morning ragas of North India. These five tuned pitches move down the circle of fifths in a phrygian mode that represents rooting earthy vibes, the waning of the moon, pre-dawn hours, and afternoon naps on the couch.


Estimated Value: $1500


Chris Kallmyer is an artist working at the intersection of sound, design, and everyday life. His multidisciplinary projects explore how sound shapes public spaces through site-specific installations, musical instruments for public use, and transformative architectural interventions. His work has been performed and exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Walker Art Center, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Getty, and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation among cultural institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Ongoing collaborations with Commune Design extend this work into domestic space, and have resulted in collections that address the experience of sound in the home. His work has been featured in The New YorkerThe New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times for its unique merging of music and design. 



May Tahoe Escape to Drifthaus item
May Tahoe Escape to Drifthaus item
May Tahoe Escape to Drifthaus item
May Tahoe Escape to Drifthaus
$800

Starting bid

Escape to serenity on the deep-blue west shore of Lake Tahoe with this spectacular weekend stay. 

Nestled in the quiet Tahoe Pines neighborhood of Homewood, California, “Drifthaus” is a beautifully restored Gambrel-style A-frame cabin where alpine character meets modern comfort. Tucked into the quiet Tahoe Pines neighborhood of Homewood, California, the house is embraced by forest and just a 10-minute walk from the lake and a neighborhood pier. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a stylish bunk room, it sleeps up to 10 guests (8 adults max). 


Available for a weekend stay in early May, this experience offers the perfect mix of quiet mountain escape and lakeside adventure — a chance to reconnect with nature and one another, while supporting a meaningful cause.


Estimated Value: $4200

Family Photography Session from Through Autumn's Lens item
Family Photography Session from Through Autumn's Lens
$425

Starting bid

Capture the beauty of your family just as you are—playful moments, quiet connections, and everything in between. This 1.5-hour outdoor family photography session with Through Autumn’s Lens offers a relaxed, natural experience designed to bring out genuine smiles and heartfelt memories.

Your session includes:

  • A full 1.5-hour custom family shoot at an agreed-upon outdoor location
  • All high-resolution digital files, professionally edited and delivered in a private online gallery
  • Three 8x10 fine-art prints of your choice to display and cherish

Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or simply capturing your family in this moment of life, this session creates images you’ll treasure for years.


Estimated Value: $840


Autumn Fuentes is the creative heart behind Through Autumn’s Lens, a family and lifestyle photographer known for her warm, organic style and ability to capture authentic connection. With a gift for making families feel at ease, Autumn blends artistry and intuition to tell each family’s story with honesty and heart. Her work celebrates natural light, candid moments, and the quiet magic found in everyday love.

4 Acupuncture Sessions at Nido Wellness item
4 Acupuncture Sessions at Nido Wellness item
4 Acupuncture Sessions at Nido Wellness
$225

Starting bid

1 initial visit & 3 follow-up visits with Aimee Ruiz, L.Ac., FABORM, at Nido Wellness.


Aimee Ruiz, L.Ac., FABORM, offers

holistic care and support that

integrates the wisdom of East Asian

medicine and traditions with Western

knowledge for people of all genders,

sexual orientations, races, ethnicities,

and religions.


Specialties:

General Health

Reproductive Health

Fertility Support

Pregnancy Support

Labor Preparation

Postpartum Care

Hormone Health


Value: $575

Rora Earrings by Siri Hansdottter item
Rora Earrings by Siri Hansdottter item
Rora Earrings by Siri Hansdottter
$335

Starting bid

Rotating flower petal earrings.

Hand carved and lost wax cast in recycled sterling silver.

Sterling silver posts and backings.


Value: $380


A note from Siri Hansdotter:

Siri Hansdotter Jewelry is my collection built over 10 years of mighty little heirlooms made with ethically sourced rare Earth minerals and precious metals.


I carve each design in wax using a variety of simple tools. The process of lost wax casting - an ancient technique using fire and centrifuge, transforms the wax models into precious metal jewelry. I finish my pieces with beloved textures, subtly scuffed and gently hammered floral, fern and fluid forms.


My path to jewelry was much like my jewelry itself - steadfast with a hint of sweetly unexpected.


I've always loved a treasure, an unusual find, an object that sparks curiosity and wonder. And I've always done things a bit differently, guided by some magnetic challenge, a rare opportunity, and risk taking.


My first love was ceramics, wheel throwing, working with my hands in clay, particularly wood firing in the high desert of Northern Arizona.

You'll notice that my jewelry has a certain influence of forgiving textures and shapes created in clay.

Private 2-hour performance singer and guitarist Rob Sharyon item
Private 2-hour performance singer and guitarist Rob Sharyon item
Private 2-hour performance singer and guitarist Rob Sharyon
$275

Starting bid

Treat your guests to an unforgettable atmosphere with a private two-hour performance by acclaimed singer and guitarist Rob Sharyon. Rob’s warm vocals and versatile guitar style set the perfect tone for any occasion—from intimate dinner parties to lively cocktail gatherings to heartfelt celebrations.


With a wide-ranging repertoire spanning beloved classics, contemporary favorites, and soulful originals, Rob will collaborate with you to curate the ideal soundtrack for your event. Whether you’re envisioning laid-back ambiance or an upbeat vibe, this personalized performance promises to elevate your gathering and leave a lasting impression.


Value: $850


About Rob:

Rob Sharyon is a Sonoma County–based singer and guitarist known for his warm vocals, expressive playing, and calm, professional presence. A Berklee College of Music graduate, he’s performed at countless weddings and private events across Northern California, earning a reputation for setting the perfect tone for any occasion.


With a wide repertoire spanning pop, rock, folk, soul, R&B, and country, Rob crafts performances that feel natural, memorable, and uniquely suited to each moment. He also writes and records original music that blends classic and modern influences into a sound that’s both timeless and fresh.

Giant Macrame Sculpture by Architect Tony Unruh item
Giant Macrame Sculpture by Architect Tony Unruh
$200

Starting bid

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to take home a stunning, large-scale macramé sculpture by architect and artist Tony Unruh. Known for his decades-long fascination with knotwork, Tony presents one of his first-ever publicly shown macramé pieces—a striking work that blends architectural precision with creative rebellion.


In this sculptural series, Tony breaks free from the rules and constraints of architecture, exploring what happens when form is allowed to bend, flow, and surprise. Using fabric and rope as his medium, he follows impulse rather than blueprint, transforming simple materials into something bold, graceful, and wholly unexpected.


This exceptional piece is both a conversation starter and a sculptural study in freedom, movement, and craft—an unforgettable addition to any home or creative space.


Value: $500

Two girls tradtional Thobes item
Two girls tradtional Thobes
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate heritage and elegance with this charming collection of girls’ thobes. Each beautifully crafted garment showcases vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and timeless cultural design. Perfect for festive occasions, family celebrations, or as a cherished keepsake, these thobes bring both tradition and artistry to life. A meaningful and memorable addition to any wardrobe.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!