Heal Palestine Inc's Silent Auction

Escape to serenity on the deep-blue west shore of Lake Tahoe with this spectacular weekend stay.

Nestled in the quiet Tahoe Pines neighborhood of Homewood, California, “Drifthaus” is a beautifully restored Gambrel-style A-frame cabin where alpine character meets modern comfort. Tucked into the quiet Tahoe Pines neighborhood of Homewood, California, the house is embraced by forest and just a 10-minute walk from the lake and a neighborhood pier. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a stylish bunk room, it sleeps up to 10 guests (8 adults max).





Available for a weekend stay in early May, this experience offers the perfect mix of quiet mountain escape and lakeside adventure — a chance to reconnect with nature and one another, while supporting a meaningful cause.





Estimated Value: $4200