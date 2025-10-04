Heal Palestine Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Made from aluminum and local deodor cedar turned black from a traditional japanese finish, these chimes cleanse the mind with a grounding harmony based on the morning ragas of North India. These five tuned pitches move down the circle of fifths in a phrygian mode that represents rooting earthy vibes, the waning of the moon, pre-dawn hours, and afternoon naps on the couch.
Estimated Value: $1500
Chris Kallmyer is an artist working at the intersection of sound, design, and everyday life. His multidisciplinary projects explore how sound shapes public spaces through site-specific installations, musical instruments for public use, and transformative architectural interventions. His work has been performed and exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Walker Art Center, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Getty, and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation among cultural institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Ongoing collaborations with Commune Design extend this work into domestic space, and have resulted in collections that address the experience of sound in the home. His work has been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times for its unique merging of music and design.
Starting bid
Escape to serenity on the deep-blue west shore of Lake Tahoe with this spectacular weekend stay.
Nestled in the quiet Tahoe Pines neighborhood of Homewood, California, “Drifthaus” is a beautifully restored Gambrel-style A-frame cabin where alpine character meets modern comfort. Tucked into the quiet Tahoe Pines neighborhood of Homewood, California, the house is embraced by forest and just a 10-minute walk from the lake and a neighborhood pier. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a stylish bunk room, it sleeps up to 10 guests (8 adults max).
Available for a weekend stay in early May, this experience offers the perfect mix of quiet mountain escape and lakeside adventure — a chance to reconnect with nature and one another, while supporting a meaningful cause.
Estimated Value: $4200
Starting bid
Capture the beauty of your family just as you are—playful moments, quiet connections, and everything in between. This 1.5-hour outdoor family photography session with Through Autumn’s Lens offers a relaxed, natural experience designed to bring out genuine smiles and heartfelt memories.
Your session includes:
Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or simply capturing your family in this moment of life, this session creates images you’ll treasure for years.
Estimated Value: $840
Autumn Fuentes is the creative heart behind Through Autumn’s Lens, a family and lifestyle photographer known for her warm, organic style and ability to capture authentic connection. With a gift for making families feel at ease, Autumn blends artistry and intuition to tell each family’s story with honesty and heart. Her work celebrates natural light, candid moments, and the quiet magic found in everyday love.
Starting bid
1 initial visit & 3 follow-up visits with Aimee Ruiz, L.Ac., FABORM, at Nido Wellness.
Aimee Ruiz, L.Ac., FABORM, offers
holistic care and support that
integrates the wisdom of East Asian
medicine and traditions with Western
knowledge for people of all genders,
sexual orientations, races, ethnicities,
and religions.
Specialties:
General Health
Reproductive Health
Fertility Support
Pregnancy Support
Labor Preparation
Postpartum Care
Hormone Health
Value: $575
Starting bid
Rotating flower petal earrings.
Hand carved and lost wax cast in recycled sterling silver.
Sterling silver posts and backings.
Value: $380
A note from Siri Hansdotter:
Siri Hansdotter Jewelry is my collection built over 10 years of mighty little heirlooms made with ethically sourced rare Earth minerals and precious metals.
I carve each design in wax using a variety of simple tools. The process of lost wax casting - an ancient technique using fire and centrifuge, transforms the wax models into precious metal jewelry. I finish my pieces with beloved textures, subtly scuffed and gently hammered floral, fern and fluid forms.
My path to jewelry was much like my jewelry itself - steadfast with a hint of sweetly unexpected.
I've always loved a treasure, an unusual find, an object that sparks curiosity and wonder. And I've always done things a bit differently, guided by some magnetic challenge, a rare opportunity, and risk taking.
My first love was ceramics, wheel throwing, working with my hands in clay, particularly wood firing in the high desert of Northern Arizona.
You'll notice that my jewelry has a certain influence of forgiving textures and shapes created in clay.
Starting bid
Treat your guests to an unforgettable atmosphere with a private two-hour performance by acclaimed singer and guitarist Rob Sharyon. Rob’s warm vocals and versatile guitar style set the perfect tone for any occasion—from intimate dinner parties to lively cocktail gatherings to heartfelt celebrations.
With a wide-ranging repertoire spanning beloved classics, contemporary favorites, and soulful originals, Rob will collaborate with you to curate the ideal soundtrack for your event. Whether you’re envisioning laid-back ambiance or an upbeat vibe, this personalized performance promises to elevate your gathering and leave a lasting impression.
Value: $850
About Rob:
Rob Sharyon is a Sonoma County–based singer and guitarist known for his warm vocals, expressive playing, and calm, professional presence. A Berklee College of Music graduate, he’s performed at countless weddings and private events across Northern California, earning a reputation for setting the perfect tone for any occasion.
With a wide repertoire spanning pop, rock, folk, soul, R&B, and country, Rob crafts performances that feel natural, memorable, and uniquely suited to each moment. He also writes and records original music that blends classic and modern influences into a sound that’s both timeless and fresh.
Starting bid
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to take home a stunning, large-scale macramé sculpture by architect and artist Tony Unruh. Known for his decades-long fascination with knotwork, Tony presents one of his first-ever publicly shown macramé pieces—a striking work that blends architectural precision with creative rebellion.
In this sculptural series, Tony breaks free from the rules and constraints of architecture, exploring what happens when form is allowed to bend, flow, and surprise. Using fabric and rope as his medium, he follows impulse rather than blueprint, transforming simple materials into something bold, graceful, and wholly unexpected.
This exceptional piece is both a conversation starter and a sculptural study in freedom, movement, and craft—an unforgettable addition to any home or creative space.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Celebrate heritage and elegance with this charming collection of girls’ thobes. Each beautifully crafted garment showcases vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and timeless cultural design. Perfect for festive occasions, family celebrations, or as a cherished keepsake, these thobes bring both tradition and artistry to life. A meaningful and memorable addition to any wardrobe.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!