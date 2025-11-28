Heal Revive Thrive's Programs

Heal Revive Thrive

$5 — Support One Youth for One Week
$5

Covers one week of protein shake, hydration, and a healthy snack for a youth in Flex2Reclaim.

$25 — Support One Pod for One Week
$25

Provides weekly supplies for an entire pod (5–12 youth) for one Flex2Reclaim session.

$50 — Leadership Materials for One Youth
$50

Provides journals, pens, and worksheets for the Youth Leadership Accelerator program.

$90 — Leadership Curriculum Kit (Serves 7 Youth)
$90

Funds a Toastmasters Leadership kit supporting 7 youth through the 8-week program.

$180 — Fully Equip All 15 Youth in Leadership Training
$180

Covers curriculum kits, journals, and materials for an entire 8-week cohort of 15 youth.

$97 — Sponsor One Youth Leadership Class
$97

Supports instruction, materials, and communication training for one youth.

$197 — Support One Week of Flex2Reclaim Training
$197

Covers weekly supplies and contributes to curriculum, coaching, and preparation.

$497 — Sponsor One Youth for a Full Month
$497

Covers Flex2Reclaim sessions, leadership training, journals, incentives, and mentoring.

$650 — Fund One Full Week of Flex2Reclaim (All 5 Pods)
$650

Supports 25 youth with supplies and contributes to weekly coaching and curriculum.

$997 — Sponsor a Pod for a Full Month
$997

Covers supplies, leadership materials, incentives, and coaching support for all youth in one pod for 4 weeks.

$2,500 — Sponsor a Youth’s Complete Transformation Journey
$2,500

Supports their full participation in Flex2Reclaim, Youth Leadership Accelerator, and the Life Reinvention Track.

$5,000+ — Corporate or Community Sponsorship
$5,000

Helps fund program expansion, curriculum development, and support for additional facilities.

