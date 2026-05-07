Healdsburg Pride - Pride Movie Night + Sip & Soirée

About this event
Enjoy the full Pride Movie Night experience with admission to the 4:15 PM screening of The Wedding Banquet and access to the Sip & Soirée from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Movie Tickets are limited .
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. True West Film Center is not responsible for individual seating choices or the availability of specific seats.
Enjoy the full Pride Movie Night experience with admission to the 8:00PM screening of The Wedding Banquet and access to the Sip & Soirée from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Movie Tickets are limited .
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. True West Film Center is not responsible for individual seating choices or the availability of specific seats.
Access to the Sip & Soirée event from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This ticket does not include a movie ticket.
Tickets are limited
$
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