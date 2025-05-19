Healed And Restored Silent Auction

Sales closed

A Night to Remember item
A Night to Remember
$200

Starting bid

Unplug and unwind with a one night stay at the Ivey's Hotel in Uptown Charlotte, valued at $300+.

  • 1-bed, 1 bathroom with stocked mini bar.
  • Valet parking included.
  • Reservation confirmation based on availability.
  • Must be used before August 2026
    Donated by: Marissa Peduto, Sales & Marketing Manager, Ivey's Hotel
Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar Yearly Membership item
Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar Yearly Membership
$200

Starting bid

The Charlotte area's finest private membership lounge for exceptional hand-rolled cigars, in-house crafted cocktails and the best selection of local beers.

  • Membership includes: Plus One Inclusion, Members Welcome Kit, Access to Public Lounge and Patio, 5 Day Passes Per Year
  • One Day Pass valued at $25
  • 8 pack of Oliva Cigars
  • Leather Cigar Case
  • Total Value: $355
  • Donated by: Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar of Charlotte
St. Kateri Framed Art Print item
St. Kateri Framed Art Print
$40

Starting bid

12x14 hand-drawn black-and-white print of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, Lily of the Mohawks, valued at $80.

  • Framed
  • Donated by: St. Gabriel Parishioner Rachel Shrader
Gear Up to Tee Off at River Run item
Gear Up to Tee Off at River Run
$90

Starting bid

Tee off in style with this golf apparel set from River Run Country Club, valued at $200.

  • Men's XL Lacoste Sport Golf Polo
  • River Run hat
  • Pack of AAA Cabretta golf gloves
  • 12 pack of Taylor Made golf balls
  • Donated by: River Run Country Club
Nutcracker Night Out item
Nutcracker Night Out
$130

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Uptown at Charlotte Ballet for a performance of the Nutcracker.

  • 2 Tickets for Charlotte Ballet's Nutcracker (valued at $214)
  • Choose between performance dates of either Friday, December 12 or Saturday, December 20
  • Donated by: Jonathan Long, Charlotte Ballet
Geneva on the Lake, Ohio Getaway item
Geneva on the Lake, Ohio Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Relax near the southern shores of Lake Eerie with a 3 night-stay in Geneva, OH.

This condo is a private owner at the development called "Lake Vista." 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Lake, Ohio. Complex has an indoor pool with lake views.

  • Valued at $500
  • Donated by: Debbie White
Whitewater Adventure item
Whitewater Adventure
$80

Starting bid

Whether indoors or outdoors, explore Charlotte's recreation centers, valued at $190.

  • 2 day passes to the Whitewater Center
  • Gecko Waterproof Phone Case with clip
  • Access to all land and water activities (including rafting and ziplining).
  • Donated by: Whitewater Center
Integrated Catholic Woman Membership item
Integrated Catholic Woman Membership
$110

Starting bid

Integrated Catholic Woman, a community led by parishioner Betsy Hoyt, offers coaching and retreats to transform the mind, body and soul.

  • 1:1 strategy session with Betsy
  • One-Year Membership (includes access to live Pietra Fitness classes, office hours, and first look at courses).
  • Valued at $250.
  • Donated by: Betsy Hoyt

Lake Norman Happy Hour item
Lake Norman Happy Hour
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy multiple meals out across Mooresville and Huntersville, valued at $105.

  • $35 Fin & Fino Gift Card - Birkdale Village
  • $35 Epic Chophouse Gift Card - Mooresville
  • $35 Inizio Gift Card - Birkdale Commons
  • No expiration date
  • Can be used in-store or online
  • Donated by: Rare Roots Hospitality, Epic Chophouse Mooresville, Inizio Pizza Napoletana


Cinco De Now item
Cinco De Now
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at Bartaco in Birkdale Village, plus drinks at home, valued at $125.

  • $100 bartaco Gift Card - Birkdale Village
  • Bottle of Tequila
  • Margarita Mix
  • No expiration date
  • Can be used in-store or online
  • Donated by: bartaco
Wine & Dine item
Wine & Dine
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at Burton's Bar and Grille in Birkdale Commons plus drinks at home, valued at $120.

  • $100 Burton's Gift Card - Birkdale Commons
  • Bottle of Catena Cabernet
  • No expiration date
  • Can be used in-store or online
  • Donated by: Burton's Bar and Grille
Blue & White Decor Package item
Blue & White Decor Package
$20

Starting bid

Bring some color to your home with a coffee table book and vase, valued at $85.

  • Copy of William Yeoward's "Blue & White - A Personal Journey through Color"
  • Decorative blue vase
  • Donated by: Maria Abate
Pampered at Torrence Chapel item
Pampered at Torrence Chapel
$100

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a day out near Shops at the Fresh Market in Cornelius, valued at $290.

  • 2 Tan Packages to Organic Bronze Bar (No expiration date, may be redeemed at Lake Norman or SouthPark locations).
  • Complimentary full-face makeup service at Blo Dry Bar
  • $100 Fresh Chef Gift Card
  • Small Mirror (Rachel Zoe)
  • Set of Hand Towels
  • Donated by: Cynthia Douglas (Organic Bronze Bar), Liz Wilson (Blo Dry Bar), Fresh Chef Restaurant
Signature Salon Package item
Signature Salon Package
$40

Starting bid

Style your hair in studio and continue the pampering at home.

  • $50 Gift Certificate to Signature Style Hair Studio in Cornelius.
  • Bottle of Kenra Shampoo
  • Bottle of Kenra Conditioner
  • Bottle of Kenra Leave-in Conditioner
  • Donated by: Signature Style Hair Studio
Old Fashioned Your Way item
Old Fashioned Your Way
$150

Starting bid

Stock your bourbon cabinet with 7 bottles, valued at $350.

  • Copy of Patrick Mahe's "Rare Whiskey"
  • Bottle of Templeton Rye Whiskey
  • Bottle Woodford Reserve
  • Bottle of Michter's Small Batch Bourbon
  • Bottle of Hennessy
  • Bottle of Redemption Bourbon Whiskey
  • Bottle of Four Roses Small Batch
  • Donated by: Mr. & Mrs. Andy Samonte, Mr. & Mrs. Don Delaney, Mr. & Mrs. Jessie Trekino, Mr. & Mrs. Tony Feijoo, Mr. & Mrs. Mark Oliver, Mr. & Mrs. Doug Sarno, Mr. & Mrs. Joe Turley, Mr. & Mrs. Joe Kloiber
Upscale Cocktails + Camaraderie item
Upscale Cocktails + Camaraderie
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Uptown at Sophia's Lounge at the Ivey Hotel, named the "Best Upscale Cocktail Bar" by Charlotte Magazine.

  • Voucher (valued at $125) must be used by July 2026.
  • Reservations made via OpenTable.
  • Voucher applied to a single dining bill.
    Donated by: Marissa Peduto, Sales & Marketing Manager
Feel the Burn item
Feel the Burn
$50

Starting bid

Sweat it out at Burn Boot Camp Weddington!

  • One Month of unlimited workouts at Burn Boot Camp Weddington, valued at $79
  • BPA-free Stainless-Steel Tumblr
  • BBC Gift certificate must be redeemed by August 2026.
  • Donated by: Burn Boot Camp Weddington
KUR Health Spa item
KUR Health Spa
$80

Starting bid

KUR Health Spa!

  • 60min Lymphatic Drainage Therapy Massage,
  • Valued at $160
  • Gift certificate must be redeemed by August 2026.
  • Donated by: KUR Health Spa
Dine & Discover item
Dine & Discover
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable evening out! Begin with a delicious dining experience at Seaboy Restaurant, known for its fresh flavors and welcoming atmosphere. Then head over to the Cain Art Center to experience two captivating shows for two. Perfect for a date night, special celebration, or simply treating yourself to food, culture, and entertainment.

  • Thursday, December 4, 2025- "Son's of Serendip: Christmas Beyond the Lights."
  • Saturday, December 13, 2025- "Joe Gransden's Little Big Band Holiday Show."
  • Valued at $270
  • Donated by: Cain Art Center, Seaboy
The Who 2022 North American Tour – Signed Poster item
The Who 2022 North American Tour – Signed Poster
$50

Starting bid

Rock out with this awesome signed poster 12x14 from The Who’s 2022 North American Tour! A perfect keepsake for any fan, it features tour artwork and authentic band signatures. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love collecting cool music memorabilia, this poster is a piece of rock ‘n’ roll history you’ll be proud to show off.

  • Framed Signed Poster and Bag
  • Valued at $270
  • Donated by: Tatiana Fassieux
Norwex Gift Certificate and Cleaning Paste item
Norwex Gift Certificate and Cleaning Paste
$30

Starting bid

Keep your home sparkling clean—without the harsh chemicals! This package includes a $50 Norwex Gift Card plus the brand’s best-selling Cleaning Paste, a natural, multipurpose cleaner that works wonders on stainless steel, ceramic, chrome, counters, and more.

Known as “elbow grease in a jar,” the Norwex Cleaning Paste tackles tough messes with ease, leaving surfaces spotless and safe for your family. Combined with the gift card, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to stock up on more eco-friendly Norwex favorites.

  • Valued at $86
  • Donated by: Joann Somerville
St. Dymphna Pendant item
St. Dymphna Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Patron saint of mental illness, depression, anxiety - Feast Day May 15


Dymphna's pendant is a medallion with a Celtic-inspired cross design with a rope border. The cross is a symbol of Dymphna's Christian faith and her Irish heritage, while the nautical rope border alludes to her escape across the sea.

  • Dimensions: 17mm
  • Materials: 14k gold vermeil
  • Valued at $145
  • Donated by: Benedicta Jewelry
Irish Creek Tee Time item
Irish Creek Tee Time
$200

Starting bid

You and 3 friends can tee off at The Club at Irish Creek, a stunning 18-hole Davis Love III Signature Golf Course nestled in the heart of Kannapolis, North Carolina.

  • One round of golf for 4 players
  • Includes green fee, cart and range balls
  • Valued at $400
  • To be used Monday through Thursday or Saturdays after 1 p.m. Expires June 30, 2026.
  • Donated by: Brett Bandi and David Cauthen.

