Healed And Restored Silent Auction

Unplug and unwind with a one night stay at the Ivey's Hotel in Uptown Charlotte, valued at $300+.
The Charlotte area's finest private membership lounge for exceptional hand-rolled cigars, in-house crafted cocktails and the best selection of local beers.
12x14 hand-drawn black-and-white print of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, Lily of the Mohawks, valued at $80.
Tee off in style with this golf apparel set from River Run Country Club, valued at $200.
Enjoy a night out in Uptown at Charlotte Ballet for a performance of the Nutcracker.
Relax near the southern shores of Lake Eerie with a 3 night-stay in Geneva, OH.
This condo is a private owner at the development called "Lake Vista." 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Lake, Ohio. Complex has an indoor pool with lake views.
Whether indoors or outdoors, explore Charlotte's recreation centers, valued at $190.
Integrated Catholic Woman, a community led by parishioner Betsy Hoyt, offers coaching and retreats to transform the mind, body and soul.
Enjoy multiple meals out across Mooresville and Huntersville, valued at $105.
Enjoy a night out at Bartaco in Birkdale Village, plus drinks at home, valued at $125.
Enjoy a night out at Burton's Bar and Grille in Birkdale Commons plus drinks at home, valued at $120.
Bring some color to your home with a coffee table book and vase, valued at $85.
Pamper yourself with a day out near Shops at the Fresh Market in Cornelius, valued at $290.
Style your hair in studio and continue the pampering at home.
Stock your bourbon cabinet with 7 bottles, valued at $350.
Enjoy a night out in Uptown at Sophia's Lounge at the Ivey Hotel, named the "Best Upscale Cocktail Bar" by Charlotte Magazine.
Sweat it out at Burn Boot Camp Weddington!
KUR Health Spa!
Enjoy an unforgettable evening out! Begin with a delicious dining experience at Seaboy Restaurant, known for its fresh flavors and welcoming atmosphere. Then head over to the Cain Art Center to experience two captivating shows for two. Perfect for a date night, special celebration, or simply treating yourself to food, culture, and entertainment.
Rock out with this awesome signed poster 12x14 from The Who’s 2022 North American Tour! A perfect keepsake for any fan, it features tour artwork and authentic band signatures. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love collecting cool music memorabilia, this poster is a piece of rock ‘n’ roll history you’ll be proud to show off.
Keep your home sparkling clean—without the harsh chemicals! This package includes a $50 Norwex Gift Card plus the brand’s best-selling Cleaning Paste, a natural, multipurpose cleaner that works wonders on stainless steel, ceramic, chrome, counters, and more.
Known as “elbow grease in a jar,” the Norwex Cleaning Paste tackles tough messes with ease, leaving surfaces spotless and safe for your family. Combined with the gift card, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to stock up on more eco-friendly Norwex favorites.
Patron saint of mental illness, depression, anxiety - Feast Day May 15
Dymphna's pendant is a medallion with a Celtic-inspired cross design with a rope border. The cross is a symbol of Dymphna's Christian faith and her Irish heritage, while the nautical rope border alludes to her escape across the sea.
You and 3 friends can tee off at The Club at Irish Creek, a stunning 18-hole Davis Love III Signature Golf Course nestled in the heart of Kannapolis, North Carolina.
