HEALFEST Sponsors, Vendors, Workshops

Hosted by
About this event
San Ramon, CA 94583, USA
Showcase your brand and sell science backed health & wellness to health seeking families! Standard booth tables provided with 2 chairs.
As a HEALFEST Basic Sponsor you are entitled to your name and logo on all fliers, website listing of Sponsors and receive a free Booth worth $400!
As a HEALFEST SILVER Sponsor you are entitled to your name and logo on all fliers, website listing of Sponsors, receive a free Booth worth $400 AND have your name and logo on the BIG SCREEN as a Silver Sponsor, PLUS your name announced and thanked on Stage!
As a HEALFEST GOLD Sponsor you are entitled to your name and logo on all fliers, website listing of Sponsors, receive a free Booth worth $400 AND have your name and logo on the BIG SCREEN as a GOLD Sponsor, PLUS your name announced and thanked on Stage! YOUR NAME ALSO AS THE SPONSOR OF COFFEE & TEA!
Host an interactive workshop in a private room, Mic provided, to transform health of attendees. You can charge directly and market to your current community. We will market it online, via ads, social media, and more to help fill your spots. Limited to 50 attendees.
As a HEALFEST AV Sponsor you are entitled to your name and logo on fliers, website listing of Sponsors, receive a free Booth worth $400. These funds will be used to pay for the audio visual equipment and screen.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!