Healing Brainwaves Foundation's Silent Auction

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Treat yourself to one of Santa Cruz's most beloved summer traditions! Enjoy an enchanting evening at Shakespeare Santa Cruz, performing under the open sky on their iconic outdoor stage. Stop by Dharma's Restaurant beforehand to pick up delicious food to go with your $50 gift card, then settle in and savor your meal alongside Philosopher's Foods fermented nuts as the magic of live theater unfolds around you. A perfect night out for theater lovers and date nights alike!
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Adorn yourself in the artistry of Santa Cruz's finest local makers. This stunning collection features a breathtaking bird necklace by Mountainside Made and an elegant bangle by Lorianna Jewelry — both hand-forged metal pieces crafted by talented, women-owned local artists. Wear your community with pride!
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Bring a little local magic to your morning routine! Start your day by brewing a cup of Santa Cruz Matcha Company matcha or a rich pour from Alta Coffee Co., served in a beautifully hand-painted ceramic mug from Superbloom Studio — a functional piece of local art you'll reach for every morning. Sweeten your drink with golden local honey from Santa Cruz Honey Co., or spread it generously on gluten-free toast from Switch Bakers alongside Philosopher's Foods fermented nut butter for a nourishing and indulgent morning bite. A celebration of Santa Cruz's finest local makers, all before noon!
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Ready to begin your relationship with the ocean? This package gives you everything you need to dive in with confidence. Three Apnea Training sessions with ApexPPC will prepare your mind and body for the water, building the breath control and calm needed for ocean diving. Grab your friends and hit the waves with 4 surfboard rentals, and stay protected with a SurfSkull surf helmet designed for long days in the surf. The ocean is calling — and now you're ready to answer!
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Want the ultimate Santa Cruz summer? We've got you covered! Lace up your skates and glide the night away with 4 passes to the iconic Santa Cruz Roller Palladium, then knock down some pins with 3 passes to Boardwalk Bowl. Soak up the sun and thrills with 2 full-day passes to the Santa Cruz Boardwalk — one of California's most beloved amusement parks. Feeling the call of the ocean? Grab a surfboard rental from Freeline and catch some waves, or paddle through the stunning waters of the Monterey Bay with Kayak Connections for an unforgettable day on the water. The best of Santa Cruz, all in one package!
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Tee up for an unforgettable round at the scenic DeLaveaga Golf Course with a full foursome of golf and two carts included. Keep your energy up with Philosopher's Foods fermented nuts as you work your way through the course, then celebrate a great round with Woodhouse brews waiting for you at the end of the session. A perfect day for you and three friends!
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Give your child the ultimate Santa Cruz summer experience! Your kiddo will spend a full week at Wildflower Learning Circle, an outdoor camp that explores the beautiful natural areas in and around Santa Cruz — building a love of nature, adventure, and community along the way.
The fun doesn't stop there. Scale new heights at Pacific Edge climbing gym, building confidence and strength on the wall, then knock down some pins and share big laughs at the iconic Boardwalk Bowl with a 5-pass included.
An unforgettable local adventure package for the Santa Cruz kid in your life!
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For the athlete who is ready to take their performance to the next level, this powerhouse package covers every dimension of mind and body optimization. Kick things off with a VIP 2-Year Membership to the NuCalm App, scientifically designed to support your brain and accelerate recovery — even while you sleep. Push your physical and mental limits with three Apnea Training sessions with ApexPPC, building lung capacity, mental resilience, and the ability to perform under pressure. Fuel your body at the cellular level with a 3-gallon bottle of Kangen water from True Source Waters, delivering clean, optimized hydration to support peak athletic performance.Round out your recovery with a Manual Lymphatic Massage from Katy at Silicon Valley Bodyworks, flushing out inflammation and restoring your body, followed by an Acupuncture appointment with Dr. Darla Chenin to realign, rebalance, and keep you performing at your peak. Train harder. Recover smarter. Perform better.
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Made for the wave rider who lives for the ocean, this curated package has everything you need to surf harder, safer, and longer. Stay protected with not one, but two premium helmets: the Knock Helmet — trusted by big wave surfer Koa Smith in heavy water conditions — and the SurfSkull Helmet, designed for sun protection and long days on the water. Take your skills to the next level with Apnea Training from ApexPPC, building the breath control, confidence, and endurance to handle even the most punishing wipeouts. Treewax surf wax will keep you locked to your board, while photographer Harley paddles into the break to capture stunning water shots of you in action — memories you'll keep forever. When you come in from the waves, wrap up in a cozy Santa Cruz Essentials hoodie, warm your hands around a quality flask, and recharge with Philosopher's fermented nuts — the perfect post-surf ritual.
Starting bid
In a world that never stops, your body deserves a true reset. This deeply restorative package gives you everything you need to calm your mind, heal your body, and restore your nervous system from the inside out. Sink into weightless relaxation with two float sessions at Sage Spa, then reconnect with your breath and inner stillness through a breathwork session and meditation lesson at Spiritual Dynamics. Support your brain health around the clock with the NuCalm app, scientifically designed to optimize your sleep and recovery. Finally, melt away any remaining tension with a bodywork session from Toast of Tyme, leaving you feeling completely restored. At home, you will have herbal tea and CBD herbal oil from Toast of Tyme. Your nervous system will thank you.
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