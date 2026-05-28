Healing Brainwaves Foundation's Silent Auction

Give your child the ultimate Santa Cruz summer experience! Your kiddo will spend a full week at Wildflower Learning Circle, an outdoor camp that explores the beautiful natural areas in and around Santa Cruz — building a love of nature, adventure, and community along the way.

The fun doesn't stop there. Scale new heights at Pacific Edge climbing gym, building confidence and strength on the wall, then knock down some pins and share big laughs at the iconic Boardwalk Bowl with a 5-pass included.

An unforgettable local adventure package for the Santa Cruz kid in your life!