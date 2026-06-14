Beyond The Baby Blues Tea & Brunch

Each $5 raffle ticket gives you one chance to win a complimentary braid appointment with Braidz by Celia! Winner may choose any medium waist-length braid style (Knotless, Boho, Goddess, Stitch, Lemonade, Miracle Braids, and more). Hair is included. Excludes small and micro braids. Winner announced August 9 at the Beyond the Baby Blues Brunch. Must be present to claim prize. All proceeds benefit Elijah's Open Arms Foundation and help support moms and children in need.