A teapot and cup sit in the foreground next to lavender and baby's breath, while the background features a graphic of a pregnant woman and event details for "Beyond the Baby Blues."
Elijah's Open Arms Foundation

Hosted by

Elijah's Open Arms Foundation

About this event

Beyond The Baby Blues Tea & Brunch

23750 Alessandro Blvd

Moreno Valley, CA 92553, USA

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🎟️ Braids Giveaway Raffle Ticket – $5
$5

Each $5 raffle ticket gives you one chance to win a complimentary braid appointment with Braidz by Celia! Winner may choose any medium waist-length braid style (Knotless, Boho, Goddess, Stitch, Lemonade, Miracle Braids, and more). Hair is included. Excludes small and micro braids. Winner announced August 9 at the Beyond the Baby Blues Brunch. Must be present to claim prize. All proceeds benefit Elijah's Open Arms Foundation and help support moms and children in need.

HEALING HEARTS TEA & BRUNCH ADMISSION
$25

Admission to the educational Tea & Brunch Program.

Includes:

• Tea and refreshments
• Maternal mental health education
• Postpartum wellness discussion
• Community connection and support
• Resource materials
• Giveaways

Limited seating available.

Community Resource Fair
Free

Meet local organizations, healthcare providers, doulas, therapists, community programs, and family support services.

Open to the public.
No ticket required.

Sponsor a Mother
$50

Provide admission and educational resources for a mother who may not otherwise be able to attend.

Includes:

• One sponsored admission
• Educational materials
• Community support resources

COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$100

Supports event operations, educational materials, and family support programs.

Sponsor Recognition Included.

SILVER SPONSOR
$250

Supports maternal wellness education, community outreach, and postpartum resources.

Sponsor Recognition Included.

GOLD SPONSOR
$500

Supports maternal mental health programming, family support services, and community education.

Featured Sponsor Recognition Included.

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000

Provides premier support for Healing Hearts Tea & Brunch and Elijah's Open Arms Foundation programs serving mothers and families. Premier Sponsor Recognition Included.


SUPPORT A MOTHER
Pay what you can

Unable to attend?

Make a tax-deductible contribution to support mothers, babies, and families through:

• Village Closet Program
• Baby Essentials
• Maternal Mental Health Support
• Parenting Education
• Emergency On-Call Doula Support
• Community Outreach Programs

Every donation makes a difference.

Vendor Table Only Fee
$50

Perfect for boutiques, crafters, authors, nonprofits, service providers, artists, and retail businesses.

Includes:

  • One vendor space
  • Opportunity to sell and promote your business
  • Featured in an event recap reel on our social media

Please Note:

  • This registration is for non-food vendors only.
  • Vendors must provide their own table, tablecloth, chairs, displays, and supplies.
  • Electricity is not guaranteed.
  • Setup instructions will be emailed prior to the event.
  • Vendor fees are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the organizer.


Food Vendor
$150

For vendors preparing and selling freshly made or plated food intended as meals.

Examples include:

  • BBQ
  • Tacos
  • Soul food
  • Pasta
  • Brunch items
  • Sandwiches
  • Hot breakfast or lunch plates

Includes:

  • One vendor space
  • Opportunity to sell freshly prepared meals during the event
  • Featured in an event recap reel on our social media

Requirements:

  • Vendors must comply with all applicable health department regulations and obtain any required permits or food handler certifications.
  • Vendors are responsible for providing all equipment and supplies.
  • Vendor fees are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the organizer.


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