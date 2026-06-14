Beyond The Baby Blues Tea & Brunch

About this event
Sort by category
Each $5 raffle ticket gives you one chance to win a complimentary braid appointment with Braidz by Celia! Winner may choose any medium waist-length braid style (Knotless, Boho, Goddess, Stitch, Lemonade, Miracle Braids, and more). Hair is included. Excludes small and micro braids. Winner announced August 9 at the Beyond the Baby Blues Brunch. Must be present to claim prize. All proceeds benefit Elijah's Open Arms Foundation and help support moms and children in need.
Admission to the educational Tea & Brunch Program.
Includes:
• Tea and refreshments
• Maternal mental health education
• Postpartum wellness discussion
• Community connection and support
• Resource materials
• Giveaways
Limited seating available.
Meet local organizations, healthcare providers, doulas, therapists, community programs, and family support services.
Open to the public.
No ticket required.
Provide admission and educational resources for a mother who may not otherwise be able to attend.
Includes:
• One sponsored admission
• Educational materials
• Community support resources
Supports event operations, educational materials, and family support programs.
Sponsor Recognition Included.
Supports maternal wellness education, community outreach, and postpartum resources.
Sponsor Recognition Included.
Supports maternal mental health programming, family support services, and community education.
Featured Sponsor Recognition Included.
Provides premier support for Healing Hearts Tea & Brunch and Elijah's Open Arms Foundation programs serving mothers and families. Premier Sponsor Recognition Included.
Unable to attend?
Make a tax-deductible contribution to support mothers, babies, and families through:
• Village Closet Program
• Baby Essentials
• Maternal Mental Health Support
• Parenting Education
• Emergency On-Call Doula Support
• Community Outreach Programs
Every donation makes a difference.
Perfect for boutiques, crafters, authors, nonprofits, service providers, artists, and retail businesses.
Includes:
Please Note:
For vendors preparing and selling freshly made or plated food intended as meals.
Examples include:
Includes:
Requirements:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!