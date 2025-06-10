Healing Hens // 2025 Mahjong Fundraiser Sponsorships

100 Highland Park Village Level 3

Dallas, TX 75205, USA

Friends of Healing Hens Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship package includes recognition in event materials.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship package includes recognition in event materials + 2 tickets to the cocktail reception.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

This sponsorship package includes recognition in event materials, step and repeat placement + 2 tickets to the cocktail reception.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship package includes recognition in event materials, step and repeat placement + 6 tickets to the cocktail reception.

Exclusive Branding - Sponsor of Cocktail Reception
$3,000

‘Presented by’ branded offering. Event signage, social media coverage, and credit in attendee and marketing emails.

Exclusive Branding - Sponsor of Mahjong Tiles
$1,500

Exclusive signage at every Mahjong table, credit in attendee and marketing emails. Social media coverage.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing