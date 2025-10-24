Healing in the Holidays Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Nashville Soccer Club Game + Warmup Watchers Experience / Value: $600
Starting bid
Item 1: Exosome Microneedling Treatment. Microneedling is an effective treatment for reducing the appearance of scars, enlarged pores, wrinkles, acne, stretch marks, and overall skin texture. This procedure includes the use of exosomes, which serve as part of the regenerative skin cell process and provide a more effective combination for repairing your skin. / Item 2: Imera Toner Pads-- Canvas Skins Imera Toner Pads contain glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid and are great for exfoliating and clarifying any skin type. The jar contains 60 pads. Total Package Value: $700
Starting bid
Bask Retreat Center is offering a 2 night stay in one of their dreamy, wood nestled cabins for up to 5 guests. Included in the stay, the winning auction bidder’s group will get a private 90 minute land discovery tour as well as access to the Sauna and Cold Plunge at the Buffalo Lodge. Bask requests at least 2 weeks notice to make the reservation, and this offer is valid up to 6 months from the night of the auction. / Value: $750
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy forest view and fire pit across from a peaceful 95-acre lake. Fern Gully, a 2-bedroom tiny home, is located in Tracy City, 10 minutes from Monteagle and 20 minutes from Sewanee. Featuring an indoor fireplace, a tiny cathedral screened-in front porch, and large outdoor deck with grill, this dream 396 square foot tiny home is a perfect respite for connection and peace for family and friends, as you enjoy breathtaking hikes, movies by the indoor fireplace, and more. Sleeps 4. / https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/754293167534834753?viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=93F281EB-7A0A-4E3C-A077-6A715E35A3F2&slcid=b8b8d4fa749e43e2b808e36e8f020e49&s=76&adults=1&slug=1QRYcUiN&source_impression_id=p3_1763070737_P366DKS5u1XCeaAk / Value: $500
Starting bid
The Lasso Necklace in Gunmetal Black retails for $65 and is one of our favorite “Styled by Daniel Diamond” pieces. This adjustable black necklace exudes subtle glamour and pairs perfectly with any of our signature creations. It is the perfect accessory to elevate your style! The Barricade Necklace makes a bold statement and is a great layering piece that pairs beautifully with any Daniel Diamond creation. This necklace retails for $85. / https://danielxdiamond.com/pages/our-story?srsltid=AfmBOop5rcHBdVkoDK9SDHJ_hzOLy2_28NRayHsY3x59M4mtMQwnIyj- / Total Package Value: $150
Starting bid
Night Out On The Town Package Play Dance Bar VIP Booth Rental
8 Passes / Value: $400
Starting bid
This exclusive voucher unlocks six (6) tickets to your choice of thrilling, thought-provoking performances during the 2025-26 season at OZ Arts Nashville, the city's premier destination for contemporary arts. Whether you're an adventurous date-night duo, a group of curious friends, or a cultural connoisseur flying solo, this package is your invitation to experience a dazzling lineup of dance, theater, and multimedia events from world-renowned artists representing Australia, Chile, France, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.S.
With performances starting this October and running through June 2026, you’ll have the flexibility to curate your own artistic journey. Visit ozartsnashville.org to preview the boundary-pushing lineup and start planning your cultural adventure. / https://www.ozartsnashville.org / Expires June 6, 2025 / Package Value: $200
Starting bid
2 piece by artist, mikewindy (Mikey Mitchell). Mikey is a social practice artist with a painter’s eye and a sculptor’s hand, blending folk and conceptual traditions. My work uses color and humor as a rebuttal to trauma, transforming survival into joy. Born into but got out of a doomsday cult. I sign my work mikewindy—my wife and my first names lowercase and conjoined as a love note to her. / Value: $1,800
Starting bid
2 Collages by artist, Lindsy Davis / "The shapes and gestures I use are inherently human. Figures boiled down to just a few shapes, entire memories that just need one continues gesture to define it. I have been playing with Gestalt imagery for over a decade, getting to the root of why we think we see what we see, when we see it. My use of shapes, compositions, materials, and mark making are proof of that. When you think you see something in my work- you do, but that does not mean I put it there. It is important to recognize how we have been trained to see. The pieces I make are a direct response to my own experiences, once it is out there, others will see it through the lens of their own experiences." / http://lindsy-davis.squarespace.com / Value: $200
Starting bid
"I Saw you that Morning" and "I Saw you that Evening" 8x8 paintings on canvas by Drew Tye Ruby-Howe / Blending hands-on application with thick, fresh acrylic, artist drew tye ruby-howe creates bold, textural abstract pieces that take on a palpable intensity and life of their own. Her original and custom work has exhibited in art galleries, commercial venues and editorial print in philadelphia and washington dc. / https://www.drewtyerubyhowe.com/about / Value: $500
Starting bid
Complimentary Estate Plan from Johnson Capital Planning designed to pave the way toward a stronger financial future and secure your legacy, https://johnsoncap.com / Value: $1,300
Starting bid
Tap into the wisdom of the Akashic Records to reveal the deeper truths of your soul, dissolve obstacles, and illuminate your most authentic path forward. / https://www.dorothygracedaniel.com / Value: $175
Starting bid
2 Hour photoshoot session with Lindsey Torres Photography https://www.lindseytorresphoto.com/about-wexley / Value: $500
Starting bid
Full hair service at Holiday Salon + Bath House w/ Amelia Herring / https://holidaynashville.squarespace.com/amelia-herring/ Value: $300
Starting bid
Rose, Raven, and Roar; Small business expert consultation; Highly personalized, liberation-centered support for teams dedicated to ethical growth. Includes up to 8 hours of highly tailored leadership consultation and/or team training for your specific business needs and goals/ Value: $1350
Starting bid
Item 1: Nashville Pottery Intro to Wheel Class for 2, https://www.nashville-pottery.com/about / Item 2: Butcher & Bee $125 gift card / Item 3: A Shop of Things gift bag of goodies / Total Package Value: $445
Starting bid
Item 1: Zane Ceramics custom functional art piece, https://zaneceramics.com / Item 2: Emily Jones "Clover no. 34" 18x24 acrylic on paper, Memphis based artist https://eeojart.com/ / Item 3: handmade PRIDE flag quilt display by anonymous / Total Package Value: $500
Starting bid
Item 1: Bloom & Bounty 4 Week Spring or Summer Bouquet Subscription / Winning bidder can choose spring bulb subscription or summer subscription. Winning bidder should just coordinate with Meredith in early 2026. The subscriptions are pick up from the gardens on Woodmont / Item 2: What Can't She Dough Sourdough of the Month for 12 Months / Total Package Value: $305
Starting bid
Item 1: MADE (Sanders Hat Company) Custom Hat Making Experience for 2 / Item 2: Theater Tickets for 2 from Studio Tenn / Item 3: Candle making experience for 2 at Paddywax / Item 4: Ryman Museum Tour for 2 / Total Package Value: $815
Starting bid
Item 1: 1 Month membership at Bodyrok / Item 2: 1 free massage with Lisa of Ahimsa Wellness / Item 3: Pure Sweat and Float (Belle Meade) 3 forty-minute float sessions / Total Package Value: $600
Starting bid
Item 1: 2 adult tickets to Frist Art Museum (kids under 18 enter free) / Item 2: 4 Tickets to Adventure Science Center / Item 3: 4 tickets to Nashville Zoo / Total Package Value: $250
Starting bid
We love Baja Burrito! Bid for $25 gift. card and Baja merch (t-shirt size XL)
Starting bid
Monthlong Micro-Dosing Protocol + Integration Support
Embark on a gentle, intentional journey of personal growth with this monthlong micro-dosing protocol designed to support clarity, creativity, and emotional resilience. Over the course of four weeks, you’ll receive guidance tailored to your individual goals, including best practices for preparation, dosing rhythm, journaling, and reflection.
This package includes:
• 30-minute Discovery Call to answer questions, explain the protocol, and ensure you feel fully supported before beginning.
• Two 1-hour Integration Coaching Calls, offering a grounded, heart-centered space to process insights and translate your experience into meaningful, sustainable change.
Donated by: EnQ: Energetic Intelligence
Learn more at: https://www.enqleadership.com/ / Value : $1,500
Starting bid
Item 1: Functional Neurology Discovery Session A two hour session doing a deep dive into your healthy history, a full physical exam, neurological exam, and nutrition testing as well as initial treatment. best for complex and unresolved pain. / Item 2: Chiropractice Discovery Session a one hour session digging into your physiological and physical function, a full physical exam, and brain based adjustment. address that nagging pain that you can’t seem to get rid of. https://www.flourishbraincare.com / Value: $900
Starting bid
10 Class Package from Hot Yoga of East Nashville / https://www.hotyogaofeastnashville.com / Value: $170
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!