Healing in the Margins

Healing in the Margins

Healing in the Holidays Silent Auction 2025

4 Tickets Nashville Soccer Club + Warmup Watchers Experience item
4 Tickets Nashville Soccer Club + Warmup Watchers Experience
4 Tickets to Nashville Soccer Club Game + Warmup Watchers Experience / Value: $600

Canvas Skin Microneedling Treatment and Imera Toner Pads item
Canvas Skin Microneedling Treatment and Imera Toner Pads
Item 1: Exosome Microneedling Treatment. Microneedling is an effective treatment for reducing the appearance of scars, enlarged pores, wrinkles, acne, stretch marks, and overall skin texture. This procedure includes the use of exosomes, which serve as part of the regenerative skin cell process and provide a more effective combination for repairing your skin. / Item 2: Imera Toner Pads-- Canvas Skins Imera Toner Pads contain glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid and are great for exfoliating and clarifying any skin type. The jar contains 60 pads. Total Package Value: $700

2 Night Stay, up to 5 Guests Bask Retreat Center item
2 Night Stay, up to 5 Guests Bask Retreat Center
Bask Retreat Center is offering a 2 night stay in one of their dreamy, wood nestled cabins for up to 5 guests. Included in the stay, the winning auction bidder’s group will get a private 90 minute land discovery tour as well as access to the Sauna and Cold Plunge at the Buffalo Lodge. Bask requests at least 2 weeks notice to make the reservation, and this offer is valid up to 6 months from the night of the auction. / Value: $750

2 Night Vacation at Sewanee Lake item
2 Night Vacation at Sewanee Lake
Enjoy a cozy forest view and fire pit across from a peaceful 95-acre lake. Fern Gully, a 2-bedroom tiny home, is located in Tracy City, 10 minutes from Monteagle and 20 minutes from Sewanee. Featuring an indoor fireplace, a tiny cathedral screened-in front porch, and large outdoor deck with grill, this dream 396 square foot tiny home is a perfect respite for connection and peace for family and friends, as you enjoy breathtaking hikes, movies by the indoor fireplace, and more. Sleeps 4. / https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/754293167534834753?viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=93F281EB-7A0A-4E3C-A077-6A715E35A3F2&slcid=b8b8d4fa749e43e2b808e36e8f020e49&s=76&adults=1&slug=1QRYcUiN&source_impression_id=p3_1763070737_P366DKS5u1XCeaAk / Value: $500

2 Styled by Daniel Diamond Pieces item
2 Styled by Daniel Diamond Pieces
The Lasso Necklace in Gunmetal Black retails for $65 and is one of our favorite “Styled by Daniel Diamond” pieces. This adjustable black necklace exudes subtle glamour and pairs perfectly with any of our signature creations. It is  the perfect accessory to elevate your style! The Barricade Necklace makes a bold statement and is a great layering piece that pairs beautifully with any Daniel Diamond creation. This necklace retails for $85. / https://danielxdiamond.com/pages/our-story?srsltid=AfmBOop5rcHBdVkoDK9SDHJ_hzOLy2_28NRayHsY3x59M4mtMQwnIyj- / Total Package Value: $150

Night out on the Town VIP Package for PLAY Dance Bar item
Night out on the Town VIP Package for PLAY Dance Bar
 Night Out On The Town Package Play Dance Bar VIP Booth Rental

8 Passes / Value: $400

OZ Arts Global Arts Adventure Package item
OZ Arts Global Arts Adventure Package
This exclusive voucher unlocks six (6) tickets to your choice of thrilling, thought-provoking performances during the 2025-26 season at OZ Arts Nashville, the city's premier destination for contemporary arts. Whether you're an adventurous date-night duo, a group of curious friends, or a cultural connoisseur flying solo, this package is your invitation to experience a dazzling lineup of dance, theater, and multimedia events from world-renowned artists representing Australia, Chile, France, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.S.


With performances starting this October and running through June 2026, you’ll have the flexibility to curate your own artistic journey. Visit ozartsnashville.org to preview the boundary-pushing lineup and start planning your cultural adventure. / https://www.ozartsnashville.org / Expires June 6, 2025 / Package Value: $200

2 Pieces by Artist, mikewindy item
2 Pieces by Artist, mikewindy
2 piece by artist, mikewindy (Mikey Mitchell). Mikey is a social practice artist with a painter’s eye and a sculptor’s hand, blending folk and conceptual traditions. My work uses color and humor as a rebuttal to trauma, transforming survival into joy. Born into but got out of a doomsday cult. I sign my work mikewindy—my wife and my first names lowercase and conjoined as a love note to her. / Value: $1,800

2 Lindsy Davis Collages, 6x5 item
2 Lindsy Davis Collages, 6x5
2 Collages by artist, Lindsy Davis / "The shapes and gestures I use are inherently human. Figures boiled down to just a few shapes, entire memories that just need one continues gesture to define it. I have been playing with Gestalt imagery for over a decade, getting to the root of why we think we see what we see, when we see it. My use of shapes, compositions, materials, and mark making are proof of that. When you think you see something in my work- you do, but that does not mean I put it there. It is important to recognize how we have been trained to see. The pieces I make are a direct response to my own experiences, once it is out there, others will see it through the lens of their own experiences." / http://lindsy-davis.squarespace.com / Value: $200

Drew Tye Ruby-Howe, 2 Paintings 8x8 on Canvas item
Drew Tye Ruby-Howe, 2 Paintings 8x8 on Canvas
"I Saw you that Morning" and "I Saw you that Evening" 8x8 paintings on canvas by Drew Tye Ruby-Howe / Blending hands-on application with thick, fresh acrylic, artist drew tye ruby-howe creates bold, textural abstract pieces that take on a palpable intensity and life of their own. Her original and custom work has exhibited in art galleries, commercial venues and editorial print in philadelphia and washington dc. / https://www.drewtyerubyhowe.com/about / Value: $500

Personalized Estate Plan from Johnson Capital Planning item
Personalized Estate Plan from Johnson Capital Planning
Complimentary Estate Plan from Johnson Capital Planning designed to pave the way toward a stronger financial future and secure your legacy, https://johnsoncap.com / Value: $1,300

Akashic Record Reading with Dorothy Grace Daniels item
Akashic Record Reading with Dorothy Grace Daniels
Tap into the wisdom of the Akashic Records to reveal the deeper truths of your soul, dissolve obstacles, and illuminate your most authentic path forward. / https://www.dorothygracedaniel.com / Value: $175

2 Hour Photoshoot / Lindsey Torres Photography item
2 Hour Photoshoot / Lindsey Torres Photography
2 Hour photoshoot session with Lindsey Torres Photography https://www.lindseytorresphoto.com/about-wexley / Value: $500

Full Hair Service w/ Amelia Herring at Holiday Salon item
Full Hair Service w/ Amelia Herring at Holiday Salon
Full hair service at Holiday Salon + Bath House w/ Amelia Herring / https://holidaynashville.squarespace.com/amelia-herring/ Value: $300

Small Business Coaching- Trauma and Nervous System Informed item
Small Business Coaching- Trauma and Nervous System Informed
Rose, Raven, and Roar; Small business expert consultation; Highly personalized, liberation-centered support for teams dedicated to ethical growth. Includes up to 8 hours of highly tailored leadership consultation and/or team training for your specific business needs and goals/ Value: $1350

East Nashville Package item
East Nashville Package
Item 1: Nashville Pottery Intro to Wheel Class for 2, https://www.nashville-pottery.com/about / Item 2: Butcher & Bee $125 gift card / Item 3: A Shop of Things gift bag of goodies / Total Package Value: $445

Curated Pieces Package (quilt, ceramic piece, acrylic piece item
Curated Pieces Package (quilt, ceramic piece, acrylic piece
Item 1: Zane Ceramics custom functional art piece, https://zaneceramics.com / Item 2: Emily Jones "Clover no. 34" 18x24 acrylic on paper, Memphis based artist https://eeojart.com/ / Item 3: handmade PRIDE flag quilt display by anonymous / Total Package Value: $500

Flower and Sourdough Subscription Package item
Flower and Sourdough Subscription Package
Item 1: Bloom & Bounty 4 Week Spring or Summer Bouquet Subscription / Winning bidder can choose spring bulb subscription or summer subscription. Winning bidder should just coordinate with Meredith in early 2026. The subscriptions are pick up from the gardens on Woodmont / Item 2: What Can't She Dough Sourdough of the Month for 12 Months / Total Package Value: $305

Date Night Package item
Date Night Package
Item 1: MADE (Sanders Hat Company) Custom Hat Making Experience for 2 / Item 2: Theater Tickets for 2 from Studio Tenn / Item 3: Candle making experience for 2 at Paddywax / Item 4: Ryman Museum Tour for 2 / Total Package Value: $815

Fitness and Recovery Package item
Fitness and Recovery Package
Item 1: 1 Month membership at Bodyrok / Item 2: 1 free massage with Lisa of Ahimsa Wellness / Item 3: Pure Sweat and Float (Belle Meade) 3 forty-minute float sessions / Total Package Value: $600

Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package
Item 1: 2 adult tickets to Frist Art Museum (kids under 18 enter free) / Item 2: 4 Tickets to Adventure Science Center / Item 3: 4 tickets to Nashville Zoo / Total Package Value: $250

Baja Burrito Gift Card & T-shirt! item
Baja Burrito Gift Card & T-shirt!
We love Baja Burrito! Bid for $25 gift. card and Baja merch (t-shirt size XL)

Plant Medicine Experience item
Plant Medicine Experience
Monthlong Micro-Dosing Protocol + Integration Support


Embark on a gentle, intentional journey of personal growth with this monthlong micro-dosing protocol designed to support clarity, creativity, and emotional resilience. Over the course of four weeks, you’ll receive guidance tailored to your individual goals, including best practices for preparation, dosing rhythm, journaling, and reflection.


This package includes:

• 30-minute Discovery Call to answer questions, explain the protocol, and ensure you feel fully supported before beginning.

• Two 1-hour Integration Coaching Calls, offering a grounded, heart-centered space to process insights and translate your experience into meaningful, sustainable change.


Donated by: EnQ: Energetic Intelligence

Learn more at: https://www.enqleadership.com/ / Value : $1,500

Chiropractic Bundle item
Chiropractic Bundle
Item 1: Functional Neurology Discovery Session A two hour session doing a deep dive into your healthy history, a full physical exam, neurological exam, and nutrition testing as well as initial treatment. best for complex and unresolved pain. / Item 2: Chiropractice Discovery Session a one hour session digging into your physiological and physical function, a full physical exam, and brain based adjustment. address that nagging pain that you can’t seem to get rid of. https://www.flourishbraincare.com / Value: $900

Hot Yoga East Nashville 10 Class Package item
Hot Yoga East Nashville 10 Class Package
10 Class Package from Hot Yoga of East Nashville / https://www.hotyogaofeastnashville.com / Value: $170

