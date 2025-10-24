Healing in the Holidays Silent Auction 2025

2 Collages by artist, Lindsy Davis / "The shapes and gestures I use are inherently human. Figures boiled down to just a few shapes, entire memories that just need one continues gesture to define it. I have been playing with Gestalt imagery for over a decade, getting to the root of why we think we see what we see, when we see it. My use of shapes, compositions, materials, and mark making are proof of that. When you think you see something in my work- you do, but that does not mean I put it there. It is important to recognize how we have been trained to see. The pieces I make are a direct response to my own experiences, once it is out there, others will see it through the lens of their own experiences." / http://lindsy-davis.squarespace.com / Value: $200