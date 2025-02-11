Healing in the Margins

Healing in the Margins Professional Clinician Association: A Collective of Culturally Competent Clinicians in Tennessee

Standard Membership (Yearly)
$100

Valid until February 21, 2027

This membership provides access to our calendar of monthly CE events and quarterly self-care events at reduced rate of $15 per CE event. Non-Members will pay $40 per CE event.

Student Membership (Yearly)
$50

Valid until February 21, 2027

This membership provides access to our calendar of monthly CE events and quarterly self-care events at reduced rates of $15 per CE event. Non-Members will pay $40 per CE event. This membership is for Masters-Level Students pursuing degrees in a mental health related field, only.

Scholarship Membership (10 Slots Available Per Year)
Free

Valid until February 21, 2027

Reserved for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ mental health professionals who can not afford the Yearly Membership fee (students not eligible). Scholarship valid for 1 year's membership. This membership provides access to our calendar of monthly CE events and quarterly self-care events at reduced rates. (Scholarship members will have the Yearly Membership fee waived only). Scholarship members are still expected to pay the individual CE fees for events ($15) which they attend.

