Healing in the Margins Professional Clinician Association: A Collective of Culturally Competent Clinicians in Tennessee

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 21, 2027
This membership provides access to our calendar of monthly CE events and quarterly self-care events at reduced rate of $15 per CE event. Non-Members will pay $40 per CE event.
Valid until February 21, 2027
This membership provides access to our calendar of monthly CE events and quarterly self-care events at reduced rates of $15 per CE event. Non-Members will pay $40 per CE event. This membership is for Masters-Level Students pursuing degrees in a mental health related field, only.
Valid until February 21, 2027
Reserved for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ mental health professionals who can not afford the Yearly Membership fee (students not eligible). Scholarship valid for 1 year's membership. This membership provides access to our calendar of monthly CE events and quarterly self-care events at reduced rates. (Scholarship members will have the Yearly Membership fee waived only). Scholarship members are still expected to pay the individual CE fees for events ($15) which they attend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!