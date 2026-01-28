Healing Oasis of the Soul

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Healing Oasis of the Soul

About the memberships

Healing Oasis of the Soul's Annual Membership

Himalayan Tier
$150

Valid until May 19, 2027

This annual membership comes with updates about our programs and goals, 10% discounted stay at the retreat and conference center, once operational, and a free gift!

Available until Oct 31
Lifetime Member
$10,000

No expiration

With this gift, you will be awarded a lifetime membership to HOOTS. Benefits: Exclusive naming rights to your fondest parts of the retreat and conference center. You also will receive one (1) week free annually in the bungalow of your choice at the retreat center once it is up and running.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!