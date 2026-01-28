Healing Oasis of the Soul

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Healing Oasis of the Soul

About the memberships

Healing Oasis of the Soul's Monthly Membership

Turquoise Tier
$19.99

Renews monthly

Receive travel mug for this tier. Once the retreat & conference center is up and running, receive exclusive 15% discounted stays and free class passes.

Lepidolite
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

This membership tier is budget friendly and gives the giver insider information about HOOTS and a 5% discount at the retreat center, once it is operational. Keep any eye on your mailbox for a free gift, as well!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!