Healing Oasis of the Soul's Monthly Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Receive travel mug for this tier. Once the retreat & conference center is up and running, receive exclusive 15% discounted stays and free class passes.
Renews monthly
This membership tier is budget friendly and gives the giver insider information about HOOTS and a 5% discount at the retreat center, once it is operational. Keep any eye on your mailbox for a free gift, as well!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!