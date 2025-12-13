Healing Sips 2nd Annual Tea Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Your sponsorship provides the space and helps fund an afternoon of healing, education, and community support.
4 VIP Seats included
Logo promoted online
Branded items in gift bags
Your sponsorship ensures our guests enjoy a thoughtfully curated afternoon of herbal teas, light bites, and restorative flavors that nourish the body and soul. By supporting this experience, your brand is directly contributing to a community-centered event focused on wellness, lymphatic care, and healing.
4 VIP Seats included
Logo promoted online
Branded items in gift bags
We invite you to support our community-focused event by contributing branded items for our attendee gift bags. Your sponsorship helps create a memorable, meaningful experience while giving your brand direct exposure to a wellness-minded audience.
2 VIP Seats included
Logo promoted online
Branded items in gift bags
Contribute to the Thriver Program and help our community heal and thrive.
This provides support for 1 Thriver to recieve 3 no cost lymphatic sessions
2 VIP Seats
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!