Healing Summit 2026

Westin Hotel

70 3rd Ave, Waltham, MA 02451, USA

Full Event Pass
$195

Full Event Pass — $195

Best Value — includes everything!

Early Bird Check In (5:30-7:00 PM)


Friday Networking Social & Reception (7:30–9:00 PM)

  • Light food stations, music, and remarks from President Gina Russo
  • Master of Ceremonies DJ Jeff Pelchet
  • Cash bar available

Saturday Summit (8:00 AM–5:00 PM)

  • Continental breakfast & buffet lunch
  • Keynote: Dr. Scott Allen, physician, author, burn survivor, and human rights advocate
  • Breakout sessions on peer support, wellness, scar therapy, nutrition, and self-care
  • Survivor reflections and community connection
  • Access to vendor tables and resources

Optional Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony (Saturday, 8:00–8:30 PM)

  • Honoring the 100 lives lost in the Station Nightclub Fire and burn survivors no longer with us
Saturday Only Pass
$175

Saturday-Only Pass — $175

  • Continental breakfast & buffet lunch
  • Full access to all Saturday sessions, keynotes, and vendor tables
  • Optional evening remembrance ceremony

(Does not include Friday Networking Social & Reception)

Friday Only Welcome Pass
$30

Friday Networking & Social Reception Pass —

$30 Early | $40 at the Door

  • Friday evening access (7:30–9:00 PM, with time to linger afterward)
  • Light food stations, music, and welcoming remarks
  • Cash bar available

👉 Note: The Friday Networking Social & Reception is already included with the Full Event Pass ($195). Guests purchasing this pass are only attending Friday’s evening reception and not Saturday’s full-day program.

Sponsor / Supporter Ticket
$250

Sponsor / Supporter Ticket — $250

  • All Full Event Pass perks
  • Recognition in the event program (logo or name)
Vendor Table Ticket
$350

Vendor / Table Ticket — $350

All Full Event Pass perks

  • Each vendor space includes one standard 6-foot table and two chairs.

Please note: electricity, internet, and additional equipment are not provided unless otherwise arranged in advance.


Presenter Table Add-On
$155

Presenter Table Add-On — $155

  • For presenters with a comped Full Event Pass who wish to have a vendor table.
  • Additional staff must purchase their own Full Event pass.

Presenters without a comped pass who wish to have a table should register under the Vendor / Table Ticket option ($350), which includes full event access and a table.

