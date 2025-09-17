Healing Summit 2026

Friday Networking & Social Reception Pass —

$30 Early | $40 at the Door

Friday evening access (7:30–9:00 PM, with time to linger afterward)

Light food stations, music, and welcoming remarks

Cash bar available

👉 Note: The Friday Networking Social & Reception is already included with the Full Event Pass ($195). Guests purchasing this pass are only attending Friday’s evening reception and not Saturday’s full-day program.