Healing Summit 2026

Early Bird Check In (5:30-7:00 PM)
Friday Networking Social & Reception (7:30–9:00 PM)
Saturday Summit (8:00 AM–5:00 PM)
Optional Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony (Saturday, 8:00–8:30 PM)
(Does not include Friday Networking Social & Reception)
👉 Note: The Friday Networking Social & Reception is already included with the Full Event Pass ($195). Guests purchasing this pass are only attending Friday’s evening reception and not Saturday’s full-day program.
All Full Event Pass perks
Please note: electricity, internet, and additional equipment are not provided unless otherwise arranged in advance.
Presenter Table Add-On — $155
Presenters without a comped pass who wish to have a table should register under the Vendor / Table Ticket option ($350), which includes full event access and a table.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing