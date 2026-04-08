Healing Together Community Fair – Vendors & Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Basic table set up as you wish and your own space to promote your business.
For food trucks / food businesses
Priority placement and Social media shoutout
• Name listed on event materials
• Social media mention
Perfect for small businesses or individuals who want to support community impact.
• Logo on event flyer
• Social media feature
• Vendor table included
Ideal for businesses looking for increased visibility and engagement.
• Featured logo placement
• Recognition during the event
• Vendor table included
• Option to include branded materials
Designed for partners focused on wellness and community presence.
• Top logo placement on all materials
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Verbal recognition throughout the event
• Premium vendor placement
• Opportunity to speak or engage with attendees
Our highest level of partnership with maximum visibility and impact.
$
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