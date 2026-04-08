Daughters of Both Suns

Hosted by

Daughters of Both Suns

About this event

Healing Together Community Fair – Vendors & Sponsorship Opportunities

530 Azalea Dr N

Surfside Beach, SC 29575, USA

Vendor Table Registration item
Vendor Table Registration
$25

Basic table set up as you wish and your own space to promote your business.

Food Vendor item
Food Vendor
$35

For food trucks / food businesses

Featured Vendor item
Featured Vendor
$50

Priority placement and Social media shoutout

Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$100

• Name listed on event materials
• Social media mention

Perfect for small businesses or individuals who want to support community impact.

Supporting Sponsor item
Supporting Sponsor
$250

• Logo on event flyer
• Social media feature
• Vendor table included

Ideal for businesses looking for increased visibility and engagement.

Wellness Sponsor item
Wellness Sponsor
$500

• Featured logo placement
• Recognition during the event
• Vendor table included
• Option to include branded materials

Designed for partners focused on wellness and community presence.

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

• Top logo placement on all materials
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Verbal recognition throughout the event
• Premium vendor placement
• Opportunity to speak or engage with attendees

Our highest level of partnership with maximum visibility and impact.

Add a donation for Daughters of Both Suns

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