Health Action Massachusetts 2025 Auction

☕ LifeBoost Organic, Mold Free Coffee Bundle.
Experience the healthiest coffee on the market with Lifeboost’s toxin-free and stomach-friendly blends! This bundle includes:
Optimist Light Roast (12oz, Whole Beans): A bright and smooth roast perfect for your morning pick-me-up.
Grata Medium Roast (12oz, Ground, x3): A balanced, rich flavor that satisfies every coffee lover.
Medium Roast Decaf (12oz, Whole Beans): All the flavor without the caffeine kick, perfect for evening enjoyment.
| STOMACH FRIENDLY | ORGANIC | TOXIN TESTED |
Crafted through Lifeboost’s unique TrustPure™ process, these coffees are free from over 450 toxins, including mycotoxins, heavy metals, and pesticides. Grown at high elevations, shade-dried, and roasted to order, each cup delivers unmatched freshness and digestive ease.
Founded by Dr. Charles Livingston and endorsed by health professionals, Lifeboost coffee is perfect for health-conscious coffee lovers who don’t want to compromise on flavor.
Value: $125.00 will be shipped to winner or pick up in Sutton, Northboro, Boston near Tufts
Website: https://lifeboostcoffee.com
Enjoy the ultimate coffeehouse experience with this delightful package from Lala Java Coffee House in Northborough, MA - Includes 1 x $25 Gift Card, 1 x 1lb Snugglenut Coffee, 1 x Lala Java Coffee Mug.
$25 Gift Card: Use it toward unique coffee drinks, teas, smoothies, snacks, or even branded merchandise available in-store or online at https://lalajava.com.
1lb Snugglenut Coffee: Indulge in a premium flavored coffee with a smooth, buttery taste, featuring notes of brown sugar, cinnamon spice, and toasted nuts. Valued at $15.99. More details at: https://lalajava.com/collections/fresh-roasted-lalajava-coffees/products/snugglenut.
Lala Java Coffee Mug: Sip your coffee in style with this branded mug, valued at $18.
Total Package Value: $60
C. Crowell Fine Confections is a specialty confectionery based in Boston, renowned for its exquisite handcrafted chocolates and gourmet treats. They offer a variety of high-end confections, including beautiful French macarons. For this auction, you can win 2 dozen assorted French macarons from Crowell Fine Confections, delivered directly to you or to a lucky recipient in the MetroWest/Boston area. These sweet delights are perfect for any occasion, whether for gifting or indulging yourself! $100 value
Bring your body back to a state of harmony and balance, while enjoying our relaxing and soothing ionic detox foot bath. Relieving symptoms such as: joint stiffness, headaches, muscle pain and more. Our detox foot bath also helps to increase energy, improve sleep, circulation and digestion while removing harmful toxins from your body. Located in Stoneham, MA. https://www.nutritionwholehealthsolutions.com/ A gift certificate will be sent via regular mail.
Get ready for the game with the Rango Sports™ Walrus-Pack Junior or Classic! Designed to meet the needs of young athletes, this high-quality sports backpack features world-leading YKK® zippers and durable, water-resistant 600D nylon. With a spacious main compartment for all your gear, a thermal-lined cooler pocket for snacks, and a designated compartment for keeping dirty items separate, it’s the perfect way to stay organized. The backpack also includes two side-mesh pockets for bats, sticks, or water bottles, an external helmet storage compartment, and a J-style fence hook for added convenience and stability. Padded, adjustable shoulder straps ensure comfort while carrying. This item will be mailed to the winner. For more details, visit: www.Rangosports.com
One copy of Homeopathy Primer: Getting Started with Homeopathy book with one Helios 36 Remedy kit (30c). Total value $170 (includes shipping to winner) www.HomeopathyPrimer.com
36 homeopathic remedies (in 30c potency) + Guide to Homeopathy for First Aid and Minor Illnesses
Aconite, Ant Tart, Apis, Arg Nit, Arnica, Arsenicum, Belladonna, Bryonia, Calc Carb, Calendula, Cantharis, Carbo Veg, Chamomilla, China, Drosera, Gelsemium, Hep Sulph, Hypericum, Ignatia, Ipecac, Kali Bich, Lachesis, Ledum, Lycopodium, Mag Phos, Merc Viv, Natrum Mur, Nux Vomica, Phosphorus, Pulsatilla, Rhus Tox, Ruta, Sepia, Silica, Staphisagria, Sulphur.
Approximately 35 sucrose pillules in each glass vial.
Each pillule = one dose.
All our kits come with tamper-proof seals.
Streamline your business finances with this exclusive offer from RJC Bookkeeping! Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and owner of RJC Bookkeeping is offering small businesses the choice of:
A free Diagnostic Review for businesses already using QuickBooks Online ($197 value), including a detailed report of everything that needs fixing or updating—yours to keep!
OR
A free QuickBooks Online setup for businesses new to the platform ($150 value), ensuring a seamless start to managing your finances.
Both options include 50% off your first month of bookkeeping services (an estimated $75 value), making this the perfect package to transition to outsourced bookkeeping.
Visit rjcbookkeeping.net to learn more. Take the first step toward simplified, professional bookkeeping and let RJC Bookkeeping help your business grow!
Experience a half-hour mediumship reading with Katie Vandi, a holistic nurse and gifted medium with 20 years of experience. Katie connects with the spirit world to deliver messages of love and healing, helping you find comfort and peace as you navigate grief. Whether in person at her Essex, Massachusetts office or through phone, Zoom, or FaceTime, Katie provides a safe and relaxed space for this profound experience. Valued at $75, this reading is a meaningful opportunity for connection and healing. Learn more about Katie at katievandi.com.
Experience a one hour mediumship reading with Katie Vandi, a holistic nurse and gifted medium with 20 years of experience. Katie connects with the spirit world to deliver messages of love and healing, helping you find comfort and peace as you navigate grief. Whether in person at her Essex, Massachusetts office or through phone, Zoom, or FaceTime, Katie provides a safe and relaxed space for this profound experience. Valued at $150, this reading is a meaningful opportunity for connection and healing. Learn more about Katie at katievandi.com.
Love & Esthetics in Oxford, MA, offers a range of holistic wellness services designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. Under the guidance of Jen, the spa provides therapeutic treatments like lymphatic drainage, massage therapy, and facial care using plant-based botanicals. Gift cards from Love & Esthetics are perfect for anyone looking to indulge in self-care and relaxation. Whether it's for a holistic facial, therapeutic massage, or any other wellness treatment, a $50 gift card offers a gateway to a personalized wellness experience.
You can use the gift card for any of their spa services, with options such as the Ultimate Sculpt Facial, Nano-Infusion Facial, or the deeply relaxing Holistic Therapeutic Massage. It's a thoughtful gift that promotes relaxation, healing, and beauty. Gift card can be picked up or mailed.
https://loveandesthetics.com/
https://www.instagram.com/loveandesthetics_spa/
Rachel Simpson is a transformational force, dedicated to empowering her clients through lactation, nutrition, massage and self-care. Her unwavering commitment orchestrates a symphony of ease, confidence, and pleasure for those she serves. As a mother to three teens, she shapes competent, integral individuals, fostering their highest potential and service to others.https://soulfullifesolution.com/ Salem, MA - This is a 60 minute, deep and relaxing massage.
Capture the precious moments with a full 1-hour outdoor family/couples/maternity session by Rebecca Isabelle Photography, at a mutually agreed upon outdoor location in Southern Central Massachusetts. This experience includes a minimum of 50 edited images available for download through an online gallery, with styling assistance to help you look and feel your best. Whether it’s the warmth of a family hug, laughter with loved ones, or the unique bond with your children, Rebecca’s goal is to capture those heartfelt memories that will last a lifetime. Visit: https://www.rebeccaisabellephotography.com
Elevate your self-care routine with this luxurious 5-group lot featuring skin-nourishing products and delightful scents to refresh your body, mind, and home. Perfect for pampering yourself or gifting to someone special, this bundle offers a variety of treats to invigorate and rejuvenate:
1. Sweet Peppermint Vanilla 4-Piece Skincare Set ($89.95 Value) Indulge in a complete body care experience with a sugar body scrub, body wash, hand and body lotion, and moisturizing hand soap. The peppermint, vanilla, and spearmint extracts soothe, moisturize, and refresh skin while lifting your mood.
2. Sweet Almond Vanilla 3-Piece Skincare Set ($74.95 Value) This nourishing trio includes body wash, body butter, and moisturizing hand soap. Infused with bitter almond kernel oil, vanilla fruit extract, and organic coconut oil, it leaves skin soft, radiant, and deeply hydrated.
3. Sweet Vanilla Cinnamon Room Spray ($14.95 Value) Freshen up any space with the warm, spicy scent of vanilla and cinnamon. This 4 oz spray is perfect for your home, car, or office, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere.
4. Fir Needle Room Spray ($14.95 Value) Enjoy the crisp, outdoorsy aroma of fir needles with this refreshing 4 oz room spray. Perfect for enhancing any room, it invigorates your senses with its aromatherapeutic properties.
5. Cinnamon Wax Melts ($11.95 Value) Fill your space with the warm, spicy scent of cinnamon. These 2 oz hand-poured soy wax melts provide a longer-lasting, toxin-free burn with organic cocoa seed butter and cinnamon essential oil
Total Value: $206.75 and can be picked up in Northboro or flat rate shipped at winners expense.
Pamper yourself or delight a loved one with this indulgent collection designed to bring luxury and relaxation to your everyday life.
Links:
4 piece Skincare: https://shop.purehaven.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGnjB5leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRlck1I2_lFr6VFxg7EOZqBpOrTckwQtFGHFiDdv7YMU8180NflluCMjlA_aem_vRZkts70MsZC6uAZFJWQ9Q#/shop/detail/95633/from/9212
3 piece Skincare: https://shop.purehaven.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGnf5hleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRiE_LGZTrUwc2in-4sAaXRQXzxFZ0n_KZ-24eZraBuu9dSFeRW_uWYG5Q_aem_aTKZ8aPHgV5K9K0CawFkOA#/shop/detail/95634/from/9212
Vanilla Cinnamon Room Spray: https://shop.purehaven.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGnf6xleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHVlUu2RVFUOjbM34rvnPVb-jdT3yHI-aVD7yvN-zDrqbc4rMAwimxjLhQw_aem_xDNzGh1YKF8v9UCaaiZ8Sw#/shop/detail/95614/from/9212
Fir Needle Spray: https://shop.purehaven.com/#/shop/detail/95613/from/9212
Cinnamon Wax Melts: https://shop.purehaven.com/#/shop/detail/95608/from/9212
This lot item was generously donated by Dr. Karen Moriarty.
This luxurious wellness bundle combines the best in skin health, relaxation, and vitality. Each product is crafted to deliver results and elevate your well-being:
- Undlepure Skin Collagen Peptides (7 oz) – A premium daily collagen supplement that helps combat signs of aging such as wrinkles and sagging skin. Made with wild-caught hydrolyzed fish collagen, this gluten-free, keto, and paleo-friendly formula promotes healthier skin, hair, nails, bones, and joints. Valued at $73.95.
- California Gold Dust (6 oz) – Inspired by ancient Ayurvedic medicine, this organic superfood blend features turmeric, ginger, Ceylon cinnamon, chia seeds, and black pepper. With well over 30–60 servings per container (depending on cup size), this blend detoxifies, energizes, and strengthens with every sip. Valued at $29.50.
-Gut Punch Tumeric Tonic (12 oz)- Gut Punch is a concentrated Lemon Ginger Turmeric Spicy Tonic. infused with all of the California Gold Dust organic ingredients, Turmeric, Ceylon Cinnamon and Ginger. Steeped with Organic Apple Cider Vinegar/with Mother and Organic Wildflower Honey to sweeten this elixir. Add a couple of teaspoons to your water bottle for a daily "Gut Punch". Great for salad dressing for extra zing!
Total Value: $125.00 and can be picked up in Northboro, Sutton or mailed. Pick-up preferred as shipping will be paid for out of the final auction price.
This ultimate package is perfect for anyone looking to enhance beauty, boost energy, and achieve inner calm. Treat yourself or a loved one to this transformative wellness experience!
Links Collagen - https://shop.purehaven.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGnhIFleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHVlUu2RVFUOjbM34rvnPVb-jdT3yHI-aVD7yvN-zDrqbc4rMAwimxjLhQw_aem_xDNzGh1YKF8v9UCaaiZ8Swshare.php?productDID=95610&repDID=9212&url=/shop/detail/95610/from/9212 Cali Gold Dust - https://www.californiagolddust.com/collections/featured-collection/products/california-gold-dust-smoothie-and-beverage-mix
https://www.californiagolddust.com/products/gut-punch-turmeric-tonic
This lot item was generously donated by Lola Boyers
Take your business or product photography to the next level with a 1-2 hour session from Sue Chester Photography. Whether you need stunning images for your website, marketing materials, or e-commerce platforms, this session will capture your products or business in the best light. The session includes high-quality images that showcase your brand’s uniqueness and appeal.
Value: $800
Location: Millis, MA (Travel fee of $30 one way for photoshoots beyond a 35-mile radius)
Service: 1-2 hours of professional product or business photography, 15 including digital images - https://www.suechesterphotography.com
Capture the essence of your family or your professional persona with a 1-hour session from Sue Chester Photography. Whether you need updated headshots for your career or timeless family portraits, this session will deliver high-quality, flattering images you’ll cherish. Digital images are included so you can easily share or print your photos.
Value: $400
Location: Millis, MA (Travel fee of $30 one way for photoshoots beyond a 35-mile radius)
Service: 1 hour of headshot or family photography, including 20 digital images. https://www.suechesterphotography.com
Treat yourself to a 60-minute therapeutic massage from Courtney Lyons, LMT, CYT, at Willow Tree Wellness in Beverly, MA. With a diverse background spanning top resorts, private studios, and backstage for rock bands, Courtney brings over seven years of experience and specialized training in SARGA, Ashiatsu, fire cupping, Thai massage, and more. Her personalized approach combines nervous system integration with fascial and structural healing, creating an experience that is both effective and deeply relaxing. Whether you’re seeking pain management or whole-body healing, this $150 gift certificate is your gateway to lasting wellness.
Location: Willow Tree Wellness, 319 Rantoul St, Beverly, MA
Learn more at thewillowtreewellness.com. Certificate will be mailed to you.
A Photography session (approximately 1 hour, may vary up to 1.5 hours depending on the type of session). A $325 value. Will travel to north to south of MA and as far west as I91, southern NH, Southeastern CT and all of RI. Minimum of 15 professionally edit high resolution files.
https://bethellisphoto.com
Enjoy a thorough mold detection service with K9 Mold Search, covering up to a 3,500 sq. ft. home. This service uses a highly trained mold detection dog to identify hidden mold, ensuring no corners are missed. The $1,500 value also includes a post-remediation inspection, before your builder restores the home, providing peace of mind with no hidden costs. Ideal for homeowners or those managing a property. Service available in the Boston/Cape/South Shore areas - Would be able to go further for a travel fee. Please message with questions. https://molddogofma.com/
Discover the root cause of stubborn health challenges with a Virtual Initial Consultation for Nutrition Response Testing with Briana Tomkins, valued at $499. This comprehensive two-part session includes an in-depth review of your health history, a discussion of your main concerns, and a detailed body scan analysis. Learn actionable steps to support your health and wellness journey.
Start your path to better health today with expert guidance! Visit https://naturalhealthpathways.net for more information.
Keep your home warm with 100 gallons of premium-grade home heating oil, delivered directly by Kerivan-Lane. Valued at $269 (*value fluctuates), this offer ensures high-quality fuel to keep your home comfortable.
Important Stipulations:
Tank Requirements: Your tank must pass a visual inspection by a Kerivan-Lane technician and be deemed safe for delivery.
Service Area: Delivery is available only in the following towns: Allston, Arlington, Ashland, Belmont, Braintree, Brighton, Brookline, Canton, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Foxboro, Framingham, Franklin, Holliston, Hopkinton, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Lexington, Lincoln, Marlborough, Medfield, Medway, Millis, Milton, Natick, Needham, Newton, Norfolk, Norton, Norwood, Quincy, Roslindale, Sharon, Sherborn, Southborough, Sudbury, Walpole, Waltham, Watertown, Wayland, Wellesley, West Roxbury, Westborough, Weston, Westwood, Weymouth, and Wrentham.
Deadline: Inspection and delivery must be completed by 5/1/2025.
Minimum Bid: $150.
Bid now to secure reliable heating oil while supporting a great cause! Ensure you meet all stipulations before placing your bid.
Breathe easier with the AirDoctor 3500, a high-performance air purifier designed to protect the air in bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and more. Equipped with advanced UltraHEPA filtration and a dual-action Carbon VOC filter, this powerful unit captures at least 99.99% of airborne particles as small as 0.003 microns, removing allergens, pollutants, and odors effectively.
Key Features:
Room Coverage: Circulates air in 630 sq. ft. 4x/hour or 1,260 sq. ft. 2x/hour.
Advanced Filtration: UltraHEPA filter captures particles 100x smaller than standard HEPA filters, along with carbon filtration to trap volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde.
Smart Technology: Auto-mode with real-time air quality sensors adjusts filtration levels as needed.
Quiet Operation: Whisper-jet fans are 30% quieter than traditional purifiers, with 4 customizable fan speeds.
This trusted purifier is ideal for medium to large rooms, homes, or offices, ensuring cleaner, healthier air for your family or team.
Learn more about the AirDoctor 3500 and its benefits at www.airdoctorpro.com.
Retail Value: $629.00 will be shipped to winner.
Generously donated by Air Doctor for this auction. Bid now to bring this essential tool for cleaner air into your space!
Make your gatherings extra special with a stunning 12x17 handmade charcuterie board from Heirloom Woodworks, a $150 value. Crafted from premium mahogany and maple, this board is a true masterpiece of craftsmanship and utility.
Customize your board with laser engraving for a logo, monogram, or personal message to make it uniquely yours. Optional features include a juice rail and finger grooves for easy carrying—it's entirely up to the winner to decide.
Each board is made with food-safe materials, ensuring a blend of beauty and functionality. Shipping is included, or choose to pick up in Wareham.
See more exquisite designs on Instagram: @heirloom_woodworks.
A timeless, personalized addition to any kitchen or a perfect gift for someone special!
Bid to win this beautifully presented gift basket from Gypsy and Nova, featuring clean, vegan, and eco-conscious home fragrance products. Each item is designed to create a calming, inviting atmosphere while maintaining sustainability:
Lavender Reed Diffuser ($20) – Natural, non-toxic fragrance that brings serenity to your space.
Cinnamon Chai Wax Melt ($10) – Cozy up with organic soy wax and essential oils.
Sage Essential Oil ($25) – 100% pure and revitalizing for body and mind.
Midnight Moon Candle ($30) – A soothing blend of lavender, sweet grass, and amethyst for a relaxing ambiance.
Cinnamon Aromatherapy Mist ($15) - Warm and invigorating, mist anywhere to ground yourself and create an inviting space. Can even be used as a breath freshener!
Total value: $85.
Shipping included or pick up in Sudbury.
All products are vegan, eco-friendly, and made with clean ingredients. Visit gypsyandnova.com to explore their full range of beautiful, sustainable products. Generously donated by Gypsy and Nova.
Capture timeless moments with a 30-minute lifestyle photography session by Emily Kelly Photography, available within 20 miles of Sutton, MA. Emily specializes in natural light and outdoor settings, creating stunning, heartfelt images that preserve your family’s cherished memories.
This session includes 15 professionally edited digital photos, perfect for commemorating special occasions or simply celebrating everyday love and connection. With a passion for creativity and years of experience, Emily’s work reflects her dedication to capturing the beauty of life’s meaningful moments. Valued at $250.
Learn more at emkellyphoto.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting keepsakes for generations to come!
Warm up your holiday home with a set of 2 Lush Faux Garland form Purple Rose.
The super full and very festive Hemlock Garland is so lush and realistic. It's going to look marvelous across your mantel or draped up the staircase. You're seeing a single width on each of these mantels. This is not doubled up. Not recommended for long term outdoor exposure in the elements. Each garland measures 72 inches.
https://purplerosehome.com/products/hemlock-garland-with-pine-cones?_pos=5&_sid=f30d0e07d&_ss=r
One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Towers or Fox Towers; Hotel Deluxe room; based on availability; A $100 refundable deposit is required at time of check-in; Excluding Fridays, Saturdays, holidays and/or holiday weekends; Non-Refundable / Non-Exchangeable / Non-Transferable; Must be used in its entirety for same visit / cannot be split; Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, coupon or special offering; Subject to availability. Expiration Date: 11/01/2026. RESERVATION IS NECESSARY.
Paleovalley 100% Grass Fed Beef Sticks are the only beef sticks in the USA made from 100% grass fed/grass finished beef and organic spices that are naturally fermented.These 100% Grass Fed Beef Sticks are unlike anything else on the market. In fact, they were recently voted in Paleo Magazine as one of the top snacks of the year.Paleovalley is committed to making the highest quality, clean products that are free from problematic ingredients. Their beef comes from 100% grass fed cows raised entirely on natural grass pastures by family farmers right here in the USA. As a result they are healthy and happy. Item will be shipped to the winner. https://paleovalley.com/store/protein-sticks?srsltid=AfmBOoqivPLBNLIErfMYU-pYdzC95kjbcT1UGu-FrkDdeRhblA8bSQeE
A one year membership to Thrive Market. Have access to a wide variety of gluten free and organic products shipped directly to your home. Learn more about them at thrivemarket.com
Bid to win this beautifully presented gift basket from Gypsy and Nova, featuring clean, vegan, and eco-conscious home fragrance products. Each item is designed to create a calming, inviting atmosphere while maintaining sustainability:
Chai Spiced Reed Diffuser ($20) – Natural, non-toxic fragrance that brings serenity to your space.
Lavender Room Spray ($15) – Peaceful and calming, mist anywhere to for a relaxing moment.
Sage Essential Oil ($25) – 100% pure and revitalizing for body and mind.
Cedarwood Candle ($30) – A soothing blend of cedarwood for a relaxing ambiance.
Total value: $90.
Shipping included or pick up in Sudbury.
All products are vegan, eco-friendly, and made with clean ingredients. Visit gypsyandnova.com to explore their full range of beautiful, sustainable products. Generously donated by Gypsy and Nova.
Start your New Year's Resolution now with high performance and expertly engineered stationary bike.
Inspired by the sport of cycling, the BikeErg offers an authentic riding experience that builds power and endurance with every pedal stroke. The BikeErg has the same flywheel and Performance Monitor as the Concept2 RowErg and SkiErg, bringing to cycling the strengths and features we've previously brought to rowing and cross-country skiing. The flywheel uses air resistance to create a smooth, quiet and responsive ride, and the damper is your "gearing," allowing for quick changes to the feel of your ride. PM5 and Device Holder included.
The BikeErg comes with a standard seat or can be purchased with a low seat if required. See our Fit Guide for more information.
Retail value $1,100. Winner to pay shipping and tax, as applicable.
Treat yourself or someone special with products from Lemongrass Spa. Lemongrass Spa products are premium handcrafted, ethically sourced small batches of skincare, makeup, and body care products that are safe for all.
Two small body scrubs, two lotions and an uplift balm stick.
Items will be shipped to winner.
https://www.ourlemongrassspa.com/CORPORATE/PublicUi.aspx/shop?displayCategory=101
The Explorer facial is the perfect starting point for anyone new to our services. This personalized treatment begins with a thorough consultation and skin analysis, where we’ll take the time to understand your unique skincare needs and goals. Based on your skin type and concerns, we’ll customize the facial to give you the best possible results. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, acne, or just looking to refresh your complexion, this facial is designed to leave you feeling relaxed and glowing.
Enjoy a combination of gentle exfoliation, deep cleansing, and targeted treatments that suit your skin, with expert advice on how to maintain your glow at home. It’s the ideal way to kick-start your skincare journey with us. Instagram is @saluteyourskin - Salem MA
Dr. Jennifer Lees is well trained and committed to help you heal and improve your overall quality of life. She is especially focused on helping you go beyond your current health and life goals.This will include a health history, full chiropractic exam to see how well you have been dealing with tension and stress in your life so far and how it has manifested in your body, your first network chiropractic treatment and a report on your follow up visit. The treatment involves light touch to the spine and body to stimulate a relaxation response and help you recover from stress and injury. https://sudburynetworkchiropractic.com/
Expires: 12/31/2026
Go clean with a Hugh and Grace (hormone safe) multi-purpose cleaning set including reusable paper towels and surprise home items.
This set contains our Deep Clean and Multi-Purpose Cleaner amber glass bottles and our botanically infused and highly effective Cleaning Concentrate. Our Cleaning Concentrate gets its power from coconut-derived ingredients. Gentle but effective extracts of lemongrass offer an extra boost of antimicrobial protection. Great for kitchen, counter, bathroom, floor, and anywhere germs like to live.
Plant Based. Cruelty Free.
Must be can pick up items at my location or an agreed upon location in Central, MA
Set aside 60 minutes for yourself or a loved one to work with Sheena.
She is both a Certified Holistic Health Coach and a FASTer Way to Fat Loss ® Coach who works closely with women to improve their lives through healthy eating, exercise and positive lifestyle choices. To achieve complete wellness of body and mind, she uses a comprehensive, holistic approach – one that emphasizes nutrition & consumption of whole foods, as well as combining strength training, mindfulness, yoga and pilates.
This session will be virtual.
$300 toward any hair services with Kate Edwards, Master Stylist/Owner at Lola Salon.
LOLA Salon is a high-end boutique salon just outside of Boston, in Bedford, MA. Located in the beautifully renovated historic Beech House. From the moment you step inside you'll feel welcomed, relaxed and happy.
The Energy Lounge is frequency spa. This basket will include a certificate is for 4 hours in the EESystem and bath salts. The Energy Enhancement System™ generates multiple bioactive life-enhancing energy fields. By using a combination of invisible scalar waves and bio photons, these bright beautiful colors create a form of light therapy that penetrates deep into the body on a cellular level. Basket to be picked up in at the Energy Lounge in Raynham. https://www.energyloungema.com/
5 ARPwave Neuro Sessions for Pain relief, Neuromuscular re-education, Athletic performance enhancement - 770$ value
The human entity is nothing short of astounding in its dichotomous complexity and simplicity.That being said It is still a collection of receptors whose job it is to utilize the multiple systems of the body to report back to, as Alan G. Beardall, DC names it, the Intelligent Terminals of the Living Computer
When taking a Neurologically Based approach to Chiropractic care, the evaluation, including the initial and a brief one on every visit to monitor effectiveness, is used to determining which receptors can be used to affect the patient's specific condition.
The primary tool of Chiropractic is the spinal and extremity adjustment. This is accomplished when 'movement" is introduced into a specific vector or direction to access, and either enhance or suppress the receptor activity being targeted.
Contrary to archaic belief systems, this can be accomplished in many different ways, with both HVLA (high velocity low amplitude thrusts), and gentle (arthrostim, activator, drop piece, low grade mobilization) techniques. The science, art, and philosophy approach of chiropractic care is quickly becoming the adjunct treatment of choice for all walks of life ranging from elite athletes, to people suffering chronic neurological conditions. Chiropractic...often copied but never duplicated. Accept no substitutes.
Reedemable in the Woburn, MA office, Expires in one year
Life Activation -- a 1.5 hour session for awakening the essential spiritual blueprints within you for a more fulfilling, grounded, and joyful life. This is a permanent upgrade that unfolds over months and years after the session. Normally $250. www.Healingboston.com
Use by June 21st, 2026
This session may be performed in person only in Waltham, MA.
1 Hour HR Consultation (to be redeemed for Career Coaching, Resume Writing, Mock Interview).
Driven by a vision to see businesses thrive through customized HR solutions, Donna founded ScaleUp HR.
Her expertise, cultivated over the last fifteen years in diverse industries including Manufacturing, IT, and Non-profit, provides a unique and unmatched ability to scale Human Resources for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large public corporations.
Donna's academic foundation includes a Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Connecticut and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Southern Connecticut State University.
In addition, Donna has obtained GPHR, SHRM-SCP & SPHR designations.
- Expires 12/31/2026
One session of in person (Somerville) Ensofic Reiki. Value is $150.
Ensofic Reiki is the purest, most powerful form of reiki with unbroken lineage going all the way back to Mikao Usui, the originator of reiki. It's a highly effective way to deal with emotions such as anxiety, stress, and anger, and has been known to help relieve physical conditions of the body.
Whether one is working on physical or emotional issues, the overall experience of Ensofic Reiki is profoundly relaxing, and leaves clients feeling refreshed and renewed.
$100 Mary Kay Gift Card mailed to you.
Get ready for the season with a new skincare and/or makeup.
One initial visit including consultation, evaluation, and treatment if appropriate. Treatment is a combination of chiropractic, soft tissue/fascial release therapy, and acupuncture, depending on the needs of the individual.
An all-in-one integrative clinic in Great Barrington, MA combining chiropractic, myofascial manipulation, acupuncture and lifestyle strategies to help you overcome pain, restore movement, and take your life back.
$400 Value
