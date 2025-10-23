Health Action Massachusetts 2025 Auction

5 ARPwave Neuro Sessions for Pain relief, Neuromuscular re-education, Athletic performance enhancement - 770$ value

The human entity is nothing short of astounding in its dichotomous complexity and simplicity.That being said It is still a collection of receptors whose job it is to utilize the multiple systems of the body to report back to, as Alan G. Beardall, DC names it, the Intelligent Terminals of the Living Computer





When taking a Neurologically Based approach to Chiropractic care, the evaluation, including the initial and a brief one on every visit to monitor effectiveness, is used to determining which receptors can be used to affect the patient's specific condition.





The primary tool of Chiropractic is the spinal and extremity adjustment. This is accomplished when 'movement" is introduced into a specific vector or direction to access, and either enhance or suppress the receptor activity being targeted.





Contrary to archaic belief systems, this can be accomplished in many different ways, with both HVLA (high velocity low amplitude thrusts), and gentle (arthrostim, activator, drop piece, low grade mobilization) techniques. The science, art, and philosophy approach of chiropractic care is quickly becoming the adjunct treatment of choice for all walks of life ranging from elite athletes, to people suffering chronic neurological conditions. Chiropractic...often copied but never duplicated. Accept no substitutes.





