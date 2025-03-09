Health Action Massachusetts - GOLD SPONSORSHIP

This is payment for you Gold Sponsorship with Health Action MA which includes: Gold - $5,000 Annually 1) Hyperlinked logo, link and business description on our website's “Sponsors” Page. 2) Hyperlinked logo on our website homepage in the “Featured Sponsors” section. 3) One dedicated sponsor acknowledgment feature in an email blast to our 35K+ subscribers. 4) Hyperlinked logo in the dedicated sponsor section of all our emails. 5) One custom-designed public social media thank-you post recognizing the sponsor's business on our IG, FB, X channels, and private Facebook groups 6) Dedicated listing on our LinkTree under our "Sponsors" section. 7) Sponsor presence at networking events, including recognition in event materials and the opportunity to provide informational materials (business cards, flyers). 8) Acknowledgment in one episode of the Health Action MA podcast (launching in 2025).

This is payment for you Gold Sponsorship with Health Action MA which includes: Gold - $5,000 Annually 1) Hyperlinked logo, link and business description on our website's “Sponsors” Page. 2) Hyperlinked logo on our website homepage in the “Featured Sponsors” section. 3) One dedicated sponsor acknowledgment feature in an email blast to our 35K+ subscribers. 4) Hyperlinked logo in the dedicated sponsor section of all our emails. 5) One custom-designed public social media thank-you post recognizing the sponsor's business on our IG, FB, X channels, and private Facebook groups 6) Dedicated listing on our LinkTree under our "Sponsors" section. 7) Sponsor presence at networking events, including recognition in event materials and the opportunity to provide informational materials (business cards, flyers). 8) Acknowledgment in one episode of the Health Action MA podcast (launching in 2025).

More details...