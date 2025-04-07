Health and Wellness Practitioner Connection May 20, 2025
91 W Old Hwy 91
Ivins, UT 84738
Gathering Attendee
$25
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING YOUR TICKET: We use Zeffy, a free platform designed for non-profits, ensuring 100% of your ticket purchase supports the event.
To avoid Zeffy's optional 17% contribution (shown as "Help keep Zeffy free"):
Select your ticket quantity.
Click the dropdown menu in the "Help keep Zeffy free" section.
Select "Other" and type "0" in the box.
You'll receive a link for your IRS tax-deduction form after purchasing. Thank you for helping us build a healthier Ivins!
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING YOUR TICKET: We use Zeffy, a free platform designed for non-profits, ensuring 100% of your ticket purchase supports the event.
To avoid Zeffy's optional 17% contribution (shown as "Help keep Zeffy free"):
Select your ticket quantity.
Click the dropdown menu in the "Help keep Zeffy free" section.
Select "Other" and type "0" in the box.
You'll receive a link for your IRS tax-deduction form after purchasing. Thank you for helping us build a healthier Ivins!