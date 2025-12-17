Health Equity Day

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission is open to all community members. Attendees will have access to health screenings, educational resources, community partners, and the Health Passport initiative, designed to help individuals understand and track key health indicators.
This registration is reserved for healthcare providers, medical professionals, and nonprofit organizations offering direct health-related services or education to the community (e.g., screenings, testing, prevention education, wellness counseling). Health Partners play a vital role in advancing community health and equity by providing evidence-based services and trusted resources at no cost to attendees.
Approval required to ensure alignment with event purpose.
By registering, I acknowledge that I am participating at my own risk and agree to release and hold harmless Safe Harbor House of Transformation, Inc. from any liability arising from my participation. I agree to comply with all event guidelines and grant permission for event photos or videos to be used for promotional purposes.
Vendor Booth registration is available for businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs offering products or services related to wellness, lifestyle, financial stability, self-care, or community support. Vendors will have the opportunity to connect with attendees, share information, and promote services while supporting Safe Harbor House of Transformation’s community programs.
