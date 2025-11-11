Health fair Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Elite Level - Strategic Alliance
The Legacy Premium Partner is the highest level of collaboration. It represents visionary institutions that lead with purpose, advance sustainable programs and leave a lasting mark on the community.
Exclusive Benefits:
1. Recognition as “Legacy Premium Partner 2026”.
2. Main logo on all materials, scenarios and campaigns.
3. Complete co-branding at the three annual events. 4. Total VIP presence (stage, messages, executive area). 5. Exclusive institutional video with your brand and message. 6. Mention in the press, TV and radio. 7. Private recognition dinner with the Board of Directors. 8. “Legacy Premium of Hope 2026” commemorative trophy. 9. Quarterly personalized impact report. 10. VIP table (10 tickets) for the “Nosotros Foundation Gala Dinner” 11. 4 VIP tickets for the “Premios Nosotros 2026” Gala.
"Legacy is not measured by the amount that we give, but through what we aspire to build toghether"
Valid for one year
Foundational Level - Exclusive
Strategic allies that actively support the expansion and sustainability of our health and family well-being programs.
Benefits:
1. Recognition as “Foundational Partner 2026.”
2. Main logo in digital and physical materials.
3. VIP presence at the three events. 4. Corporate spotlight on networks and web. 5. Coverage in community media. 6. Premium panel at the Health Expo. 7. Selective co-branding in institutional materials. 8. “Legacy of Hope 2026” certificate and trophy. 9. Annual impact report. 10. 4 tickets to the “Nosotros Foundation Gala Dinner” 11. 2 VIP tickets to the Nosotros 2026 Awards Gala.
Valid for one year
Gold Level - High Impact
Companies and organizations that strengthen our programs and generate tangible results in the community.
Benefits:
1. Logo featured in printed and digital materials.
2. Preferential stand at events.
3. Mentions in networks, newsletters and programs.
4. Participation with corporate volunteers.
5. “Partner of Impact 2026” Certificate.
6. 2 tickets to the “Nosotros Foundation Gala Dinner”
7. 1 VIP ticket for the Nosotros 2026 Awards Gala.
Valid for one year
Silver Level - Community Support
Local allies that contribute with resources, services or logistics to make each event possible.
Benefits:
1. Logo on event materials.
2. Presence on social networks and the web.
3. Space at the Health Expo.
4. Mention during activities.
5. “Community Ally 2026” Certificate.
6. 2 tickets to the “Nosotros Foundation Gala Dinner”
Valid for one year
Bronze Level - Community
Donors who support with resources, products or volunteer time.
Benefits:
1. Recognition on social networks.
2. Digital certificate of gratitude.
3. Space at the Health Expo.
4. Inclusion in post-event publications.
5. Mention on the digital wall of donors.
6. 1 complimentary ticket to the “Nosotros Foundation Gala Dinner”
Valid for one year
Value Level - Donor
Donors who support with resources, products or volunteer time.
Benefits:
1. Recognition on social networks.
2. Space at the Health Expo.
3. Inclusion in post-event publications.
$
