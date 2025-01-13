HealthcareMN's Silent Auction

What you'd win --
Bid for an exclusive 1:1 Executive breakfast event. Discover actionable insights on leadership, healthcare innovation, and building impactful partnerships across the industry. Location: St. Louis Park / Golden Valley.
Bobbie's Bio --
Roberta "Bobbie" Dressen, is the President & CEO of Medical Alley, Prior to joining Medical Alley, Dressen served in executive leadership roles at some of the world’s largest healthcare companies — including Boston Scientific, Medtronic, UnitedHealth Group, and Allina Health.
Dressen currently serves as an operating partner at LFE Capital, a private equity firm with a mission to build great wellness companies and connect extraordinary women leaders to the capital they need. In 2014, Twin Cities Business magazine named her one of Minnesota’s Top 10 Women Corporate Executives based on career achievements and leadership.
1 Hour Coffee Chat with Dr. Jakub Tolar
What you'd win --
Bid for an exclusive, one-hour coffee conversation with this visionary leader and changemaker.
Dr. Jakub's Bio --
Dr. Tolar is the Dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School, a Distinguished McKnight University Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Blood and Marrow Transplant & Cellular Therapy, and Vice President for Clinical Affairs at the University of Minnesota.
Dr. Tolar also serves as the Board Chair for University of MN physicians and Co-leader of M Health Fairview, the joint clinical enterprise uniting the University of Minnesota Medical School, University of Minnesota Physicians, and Fairview Health Services.
As an internationally renowned physician and researcher, Dr. Tolar is celebrated for his compassionate care of patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and his groundbreaking work developing cellular therapies for rare genetic disorders.
2 Hours Coffee Chat + 1 Hour Lamborghini '23 Ride
What you'd win -- Bid to win an epic 2-hour jam session on any topic of your choice—strategy, innovation, career advice, or just swapping bold ideas—and then top it off with a 1-hour ride in a 2023 Lamborghini Huracán. Route? TBD, but the adventure? Unmatched. Buckle up—your dream ride is just a bid away!
Jon's Bio: Jon Pearce is a Partner at Two-Dot, the co-founder and former CEO of Zipnosis (now part of Bright Health), and an advisor to several healthcare startups in the local ecosystem.
1:1 Advisory Meeting with Kyle Rolfing on Any Startup Topic
What you'd win --
Bid for a 1:1 advisory meeting on anything startup related, including topics like: raising capital, board/team formation, go-to-market, strategic partnerships, and exit/liquidity planning.
Kyle's Bio --
Kyle’s track record as an early-stage healthcare entrepreneur and executive is significant. Kyle’s most recent exit, Bright Healthcare, is Minnesota’s all-time largest IPO - resulting in an enterprise value in the billions. In addition to Bright, Kyle was a founder and CEO of RedBrick Health, which was acquired by Virgin Pulse. Prior to co-founding RedBrick Health, Kyle co-founded and was CEO of Definity Health and was also a member of UnitedHealth Group’s Executive Leadership Team. Before Definity, Kyle held leadership roles at Aetna and Hewitt Associates. Kyle has served as an investor, board of director and mentor to numerous other successful companies including Zipnosis, Wellbeats, Learn to Live, among others. Kyle earned his M.B.A. from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
1:1 Consulting & Mentoring Session with Kurt Waltenbaugh
What you'd win --
Bid for 1:1 consulting/mentoring session on building/bootstrapping a healthtech business in MN. From CEO/founder mentoring, to strategizing your exit - what mark do you want to make on the world? Kurt will host you at a fun breakfast/lunch place.
Kurt's Bio --
When not mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs or exploring ideas for his next business, Kurt can be found on the trails, carrying a backpack into the wilderness. He is the founder CEO of Krestel Rising and wa sthe founder/CEO of Carrot Health now Unite Us.
Kurt & his wife Tracy divide their time between Minnesota and Alaska, while keeping a few eyes on their three 20-somethings as they build their independent lives.
1:1 Feedback and Brainstorming with Mary Grove
What you'd win --
Bid for a private one hour 1:1 feedback and brainstorming session with Mary Grove. This time can be used to get feedback on your startup venture, dive into your career path for insights and advice, or brainstorm about how to break into investing in the digital health venture space.
Mary's Bio --
Mary Grove is Managing Partner and Lead of the Digital Health Practice at Bread and Butter Ventures. She brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in technology, early stage investing, and startup ecosystem growth.
She began her career working on the Google IPO, and went on to lead new business development partnerships, negotiating early-stage product and technology deals worldwide. Mary then served as the founding director of Google for Startups, leading the company’s global efforts to support entrepreneurs in over 100 countries. After her 15-year career at Google, Mary worked as an investment partner at Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, where she led dozens of investments in a range of sectors, including healthcare, enterprise software, and fintech. She also built the fund’s portfolio support platform and built a network of over 150 mentors and partners to guide startup growth.
Startup Survival 101 Advisory Meeting with Ping Ye
What you'd win --
Bid for a 1:1 with Ping Yeh for a startup Survival 101 - An advisory meeting on how to create and survive the startup experience. Topics: raising capital, board/team formation, go-to-market strategies, strategic partnerships, staying sane, or exit/liquidity planning
Ping's Bio --
Ping Yeh is a cancer survivor and health tech serial entrepreneur. He is currently CEO of Vocxi Health, a Boston Scientific spinout that transforms breath into early cancer and disease detection insights. After barely surviving blood cancer 12 years ago, Ping pivoted from a successful tech leader into an innovator in the health industry where he cofounded the first company to industrialize human brain production to discover new and safer medicines without the use of animals. He serves on several boards including Medical Alley which serves the health industry.
1:1 Board Game with Reed Robinson
What you'd win --
Bid for an epic one-hour YOU vs. ME board game showdown with Reed! Think you’ve got what it takes to win? Let’s find out—friendly competition (or is it? 😉) guaranteed!
Reed's Bio --
Reed Robinson is the founding partner of Groove Capital, a pre-seed investor in Minnesota-based startups, and the Groove Investment Group, Minnesota's most active angel investor group. He has co-founded or worked in a variety of technology startups and community resources, including BETA and Twin Cities Startup Week (TCSW).
Mardi Gras Cajun Dinner with Mary MacCarthy 1
What you'd win --
Up to 5 Bidders Win This Exclusive Experience! PROTIP: Check the other 4 offerings to know what to bid!
Bid for a five-course Mardi Gras-themed Cajun dinner for upto six people, hosted by Mary and her husband, Charles Gerlach, at their lovely home. Over the course of 3-4 hours, savor expertly prepared dishes paired with delightful drinks. Enjoy engaging conversation on topics such as entrepreneurship, criminal law, politics and more. Expect great food, drinks, and plenty of fun in this unforgettable dining experience!
Mary's Bio --
Mary E. MacCarthy, MBA is CEO/Founder of Strategy by Process consultancy, a university instructor, an author, an angel investor and co-host of “Patient Innovations” podcast for HealthcareMN . Mary coaches CEOs on entrepreneurship and raising capital and earned a certificate in venture capital from UC Berkeley Law School. Mary is Director of Life Sciences for Jazz Ventures, LLC and co-director for the University of Minnesota’s first biotech startup seminar.
Previously she was employed at the University of Minnesota Venture Center for six years where she managed the university’s seed investment program Discovery Capital, coached startups, co-produced Walleye Tank, launched and produced Minnesota Ventures, and managed a 485 member volunteer advisory group. She has also worked for Medtronic, 3M, Imation, Cardiovascular Systems, MPR and launched a CPG startup. Mary serves on the Board of Directors of RoundtableRx, HealthcareMN and other boards. Mary earned a BA in Psychology from UW-Eau Claire and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.
Turkish Cosmic Culinary Adventure 1
What you'd win -- New Addition - Each bidder gets a plus 1!
Up to 5 Bidders Win This Exclusive Experience! PROTIP: Check the other 4 offerings to know what to bid!
Bid for A Cosmic Culinary Adventure: Astrophysics conversations over traditional Turkish brunch with Professors Pinar Karaca-Mandic and Vuk Mandic! Dive into the fascinating universe of astrophysics over a traditional Turkish brunch. This unique gathering combines the rich flavors of Turkish cuisine with intriguing conversations about the cosmos, origins of the universe, gravitational waves, black hole mergers, neutron star collisions and much more making for an enlightening and delicious experience. Whether you're a space enthusiast or simply curious, Pinar and Vuk’s insights and the spread of savory and sweet Turkish specialties promise a morning of discovery and delight.
Prof. Pinar Karaca-Mandic is a healthcare economist and Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the University of Minnesota, holding the C. Arthur Williams Jr. Professorship in Healthcare Risk Management. She is the founding director of the Business Advancement Center for Health (BACH) at the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Dr. Karaca-Mandic is also the CEO and co-founder of XanthosHealth, a startup developing a digital social care referral platform for cancer patients. Her work focuses on improving healthcare value and equity, with research on medical technology access, health insurance markets, and social determinants of health. She has received numerous recognitions, published in top journals, and her research has been funded by leading organizations like NIH, AHRQ, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from UC Berkeley.
Prof. Vuk Mandic is a Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the @School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Minnesota. He earned his Ph.D. in Physics from UC Berkeley in 2004 and held the Millikan Postdoctoral Fellowship at CalTech. Prof. Mandic’s research explores the universe's composition and evolution through dark matter and gravitational wave studies. As a member of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, he contributed to the groundbreaking 2015 detection of gravitational waves from colliding black holes. His achievements have garnered multiple prestigious awards, including the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics and the Gruber Cosmology Prize.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!