HealthcareMN's Silent Auction

What you'd win -- New Addition - Each bidder gets a plus 1! Up to 5 Bidders Win This Exclusive Experience! PROTIP: Check the other 4 offerings to know what to bid! Bid for A Cosmic Culinary Adventure: Astrophysics conversations over traditional Turkish brunch with Professors Pinar Karaca-Mandic and Vuk Mandic! Dive into the fascinating universe of astrophysics over a traditional Turkish brunch. This unique gathering combines the rich flavors of Turkish cuisine with intriguing conversations about the cosmos, origins of the universe, gravitational waves, black hole mergers, neutron star collisions and much more making for an enlightening and delicious experience. Whether you're a space enthusiast or simply curious, Pinar and Vuk’s insights and the spread of savory and sweet Turkish specialties promise a morning of discovery and delight. Prof. Pinar Karaca-Mandic is a healthcare economist and Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the University of Minnesota, holding the C. Arthur Williams Jr. Professorship in Healthcare Risk Management. She is the founding director of the Business Advancement Center for Health (BACH) at the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Dr. Karaca-Mandic is also the CEO and co-founder of XanthosHealth, a startup developing a digital social care referral platform for cancer patients. Her work focuses on improving healthcare value and equity, with research on medical technology access, health insurance markets, and social determinants of health. She has received numerous recognitions, published in top journals, and her research has been funded by leading organizations like NIH, AHRQ, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from UC Berkeley. Prof. Vuk Mandic is a Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the @School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Minnesota. He earned his Ph.D. in Physics from UC Berkeley in 2004 and held the Millikan Postdoctoral Fellowship at CalTech. Prof. Mandic’s research explores the universe's composition and evolution through dark matter and gravitational wave studies. As a member of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, he contributed to the groundbreaking 2015 detection of gravitational waves from colliding black holes. His achievements have garnered multiple prestigious awards, including the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics and the Gruber Cosmology Prize.

What you'd win -- New Addition - Each bidder gets a plus 1! Up to 5 Bidders Win This Exclusive Experience! PROTIP: Check the other 4 offerings to know what to bid! Bid for A Cosmic Culinary Adventure: Astrophysics conversations over traditional Turkish brunch with Professors Pinar Karaca-Mandic and Vuk Mandic! Dive into the fascinating universe of astrophysics over a traditional Turkish brunch. This unique gathering combines the rich flavors of Turkish cuisine with intriguing conversations about the cosmos, origins of the universe, gravitational waves, black hole mergers, neutron star collisions and much more making for an enlightening and delicious experience. Whether you're a space enthusiast or simply curious, Pinar and Vuk’s insights and the spread of savory and sweet Turkish specialties promise a morning of discovery and delight. Prof. Pinar Karaca-Mandic is a healthcare economist and Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the University of Minnesota, holding the C. Arthur Williams Jr. Professorship in Healthcare Risk Management. She is the founding director of the Business Advancement Center for Health (BACH) at the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Dr. Karaca-Mandic is also the CEO and co-founder of XanthosHealth, a startup developing a digital social care referral platform for cancer patients. Her work focuses on improving healthcare value and equity, with research on medical technology access, health insurance markets, and social determinants of health. She has received numerous recognitions, published in top journals, and her research has been funded by leading organizations like NIH, AHRQ, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from UC Berkeley. Prof. Vuk Mandic is a Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the @School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Minnesota. He earned his Ph.D. in Physics from UC Berkeley in 2004 and held the Millikan Postdoctoral Fellowship at CalTech. Prof. Mandic’s research explores the universe's composition and evolution through dark matter and gravitational wave studies. As a member of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, he contributed to the groundbreaking 2015 detection of gravitational waves from colliding black holes. His achievements have garnered multiple prestigious awards, including the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics and the Gruber Cosmology Prize.

More details...