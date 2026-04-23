Healthlincs 1st Annual Tea Soirée

Your donation supports women’s health and menstrual equity for girls in underserved communities. Contributions help provide essential menstrual products, health education, and access to preventive women’s health resources through our On the Dot campaign.





Too many girls/women miss school or work to manage their health without necessary supplies or support. Your generosity ensures students and women have what they need to care for their bodies with dignity. Funds raised directly support menstrual product distribution, community outreach, and educational initiatives that empower girls and women to thrive.





Together, we are creating healthier futures, stronger communities, and equitable access to care.





Tax Donation Receipt is provided with all donations.



