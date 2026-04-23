Healthlincs

Hosted by

Healthlincs

About this event

Healthlincs 1st Annual Tea Soirée

3813 Georgia Ave NW

Washington, DC 20011, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with specialty Tea, food and access to all main activities.


Tax Donation Receipt is provided with all ticket purchases.

Women's Health Donation
$15

Your donation supports women’s health and menstrual equity for girls in underserved communities. Contributions help provide essential menstrual products, health education, and access to preventive women’s health resources through our On the Dot campaign.


Too many girls/women miss school or work to manage their health without necessary supplies or support. Your generosity ensures students and women have what they need to care for their bodies with dignity. Funds raised directly support menstrual product distribution, community outreach, and educational initiatives that empower girls and women to thrive.


Together, we are creating healthier futures, stronger communities, and equitable access to care.


Tax Donation Receipt is provided with all donations.


Sponsorship
$500

As a valued sponsor, your organization will receive meaningful visibility and recognition, including:

  • Company promotion at the event, including name and logo display
  • Recognition in event materials and digital promotions
  • Opportunities to share information about your organization with attendees
  • Inclusion in Healthlincs’ community acknowledgments and post‑event communications
  • Alignment with a trusted nonprofit advancing equity, dignity, and community well‑being

Tax Donation Receipt is provided with all contributions!

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