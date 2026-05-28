Healthlincs Spring Silent Auction 2026

Auction Item: Vintage “Tempus Fugit” Clock





This elegant vintage “Tempus Fugit” clock is a truly unique piece that captures both beauty and meaning. Featuring classic design elements and timeless craftsmanship, it serves as a striking décor accent while symbolizing the fleeting nature of time.





“Tempus fugit,” a Latin phrase from ancient Rome, means “time flies” and was often used on vintage clocks as a reminder of time’s passage. Its distinctive character makes it perfect for collectors or anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their space.





Estimated Value: $650