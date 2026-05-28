Healthlincs Spring Silent Auction 2026

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Auction Item: Vintage “Tempus Fugit” Clock
This elegant vintage “Tempus Fugit” clock is a truly unique piece that captures both beauty and meaning. Featuring classic design elements and timeless craftsmanship, it serves as a striking décor accent while symbolizing the fleeting nature of time.
“Tempus fugit,” a Latin phrase from ancient Rome, means “time flies” and was often used on vintage clocks as a reminder of time’s passage. Its distinctive character makes it perfect for collectors or anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their space.
Estimated Value: $650
Starting bid
Auction Item: Trupti Vakharia Floral Painting
This vibrant floral painting by Trupti Vakharia features bold pink and red tulips surrounded by rich purple blossoms and delicate white flowers, all set against a bright blue sky. Thick, expressive brushstrokes create striking texture and depth, while the elegant frame enhances its visual appeal, making it a standout addition to any space.
Artist Background:
Trupti Vakharia is a recognized and in-demand, Virginia-based artist known for richly textured palette-knife paintings that bring color and movement vividly to life. Drawing inspiration from florals and natural landscapes, Trupti Vakharia’s work is energetic, expressive, and distinctive, making each piece a compelling addition to any collection.
Estimated Value: $375
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