Healthy Wealthy Wise 2026 Silent Auction - Partners of Peace

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This all-in-one car care bundle is perfect for keeping your vehicle looking showroom-ready year-round.
Estimated Value: $250
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Calling all die-hard Cincinnati sports fans—this is your all-access pass to rep the Queen City in style! Whether you're cheering in the stands or from your living room, this ultimate fan bundle has everything you need for game day and beyond.
Estimated Value - $250
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Beautifully curated bundle of comfort, style, and everyday essentials. From meaningful décor to practical favorites, this collection blends charm and function for the perfect home upgrade.
Estimated Value: $250
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Recharge your body, refresh your mind, and treat yourself to everyday comfort with this all-in-one wellness collection. Whether you’re easing sore muscles or simply unwinding after a long day, this bundle has you covered.
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Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate self-care experience. Unwind in comfort. Indulge in calm. Renew and recharge.
Estimated Value - $200
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Bring the spa experience home with this basket of relaxation essentials. Every item is designed to help you slow down, breath deep, and reset.
Estimated Value $200
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