Healthy Wealthy Wise 2026 Silent Auction - Partners of Peace

Calling all die-hard Cincinnati sports fans—this is your all-access pass to rep the Queen City in style! Whether you're cheering in the stands or from your living room, this ultimate fan bundle has everything you need for game day and beyond.

2 FC Cincinnati Tickets - Upper Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals Themed Items:

Garden Flag;Coffee tumbler; Adjustable Cap; Large women's T-shirt;Mini Football;Yard Signs;Lanyard

Cincinnati Reds Themed Items:

Cloud Pillow;Adjustable Baseball Hat; Large T-shirt

Clear Stadium Bag

Estimated Value - $250