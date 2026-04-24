Hosted by

Partners of Peace

About this event

Sales closed

Healthy Wealthy Wise 2026 Silent Auction - Partners of Peace

Drive In Style item
Drive In Style item
Drive In Style item
Drive In Style
$75

Starting bid

This all-in-one car care bundle is perfect for keeping your vehicle looking showroom-ready year-round.

  • Shark Ultra Cyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum
  • $50 Auto Zone Gift Card
  • Mikes Ultimate Car Wash Certificate
  • Armor All Complete Car Care Automotive Cleaning Kit
  • Armor All Cleaning Wipes
  • Armor All Glass Wipes
  • Auto Drive Fleece Multi-Purpose Microfiber Towels
  • Everstart Glovebox Safety Kit
  • Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clip
  • Little Trees Air Freshener 6pk
  • Ceramic Car Coasters

Estimated Value: $250


Cincy Fan Ultimate Game Day Bundle item
Cincy Fan Ultimate Game Day Bundle item
Cincy Fan Ultimate Game Day Bundle item
Cincy Fan Ultimate Game Day Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Calling all die-hard Cincinnati sports fans—this is your all-access pass to rep the Queen City in style! Whether you're cheering in the stands or from your living room, this ultimate fan bundle has everything you need for game day and beyond.

  • 2 FC Cincinnati Tickets - Upper Bowl
  • Cincinnati Bengals Themed Items:
    • Garden Flag;Coffee tumbler; Adjustable Cap; Large women's T-shirt;Mini Football;Yard Signs;Lanyard
  • Cincinnati Reds Themed Items:
    • Cloud Pillow;Adjustable Baseball Hat; Large T-shirt
  • Clear Stadium Bag

Estimated Value - $250

Home Sweet Home item
Home Sweet Home item
Home Sweet Home
$75

Starting bid

Beautifully curated bundle of comfort, style, and everyday essentials. From meaningful décor to practical favorites, this collection blends charm and function for the perfect home upgrade.

  • Ninja Pods & Grounds Single Serve Coffee Maker
  • Family Wall Décor
  • Engraved Bread Board
  • Soft Throw Blanket
  • Lavendar Scented Candle and warmer
  • Butterfly Wind Chime
  • Tommy Bahama Drinking Glasses(4)
  • Culligan Filtered Water Pitcher
  • $25 Walmart gift card

Estimated Value: $250

Total Relaxation and Wellness item
Total Relaxation and Wellness
$75

Starting bid

Recharge your body, refresh your mind, and treat yourself to everyday comfort with this all-in-one wellness collection. Whether you’re easing sore muscles or simply unwinding after a long day, this bundle has you covered.

  • Massage Envy Gift Certificate - Free Massage
  • Pro Fit Percussion Muscle Massager
  • Hydro Flask 32-oz. All Around Travel Tumbler
  • Homedics 2-in-1 Foot Massager and Warmer
  • Healthsmart Wrist Blood Pressure
  • Eucalyptus & Spearmint Stress Relief Body Wash & Body Lotion
  • B-Well Push Up Bars
  • 10LB Kettlebell
  • Pilates Ring Set
  • $25 Mastercard Gift Card



Estimated Value - $250


Relax, Refresh and Renew item
Relax, Refresh and Renew
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate self-care experience. Unwind in comfort. Indulge in calm. Renew and recharge.

  • Soft Lumbar Pillow
  • Michael Kors Card Holder
  • Lavender Scented Gift Set
  • Dr. Teals Soothe & Sleep Bath Salt & Body Scrub
  • Bath & Body Works Platinum Fragrance Body Wash and Body Cream
  • “Erase Your Face” towels
  • Grooming Set
  • Scented Candle
  • Tuscany Candle Warmer
  • The Sho Nuf Principles by Dr. Lakila Bowden
  • $25 Kroger Gift Card



Estimated Value - $200





Tranquility Spa Escape item
Tranquility Spa Escape
$60

Starting bid

Bring the spa experience home with this basket of relaxation essentials. Every item is designed to help you slow down, breath deep, and reset.

  • Massage Envy Gift Certificate - Free Massage
  • Quip Sonic Toothbrush
  • Native Body Wash & Moisturizing Lotion
  • Lavender & Chamomile Candle
  • Lavender Scented Shower Steamers
  • Lavender Scented Sleep Mask
  • Aroma Aria Hand Soap
  • Moringa Shower Gel
  • Victoria’s Secret Body Lotion
  • Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt
  • Bath & Body Works Birthday Candle
  • Cala Foot Masks
  • Glass Travel Mug
  • Body Yogurt
  • Charcoal Body Scrub
  • Bath Towel
  • Microfiber Hair Wrap
  • Bath Pouf
  • Wet Brush Detangler
  • Journal and Writing Pens

Estimated Value $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!