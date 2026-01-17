Kingdom Family Church of Daytona

Hosted by

Kingdom Family Church of Daytona

About this event

Hear God’s Voice Ministering Spiritual Gifts – Module 1

700 S Ridgewood Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, USA

Single Registration
$45

This registration pays covers the printing of each required book for you to have on each night + the intensive classes along with helping us to cover a small portion of snacks. We will offer a light lunch on the March 21st intensive as well. [Simply Choose the 1st Date on DATE SELECT - all are mandatory to receive your Certificate of completion]

Group of 5 - Register
$200

This allows a small $5 discount per person if you are coming with 5-people. Allows to pay for all the books to be printed as well.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!