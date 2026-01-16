Hear Her Speak: The Divine Feminine Collective

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, snacks, and one drink ticket.
*Vendor shopping opportunities charged on-site.
Step into a 15-minute tarot reading designed to illuminate, affirm, and invite reflection. These intimate sessions offer a moment of pause and personal insight within the collective energy of the evening. Limited availability. Must purchase general admission as well.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!