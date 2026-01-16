The Cassandra Project Inc.

Hosted by

The Cassandra Project Inc.

About this event

Hear Her Speak: The Divine Feminine Collective

529 Ontario Ave

Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, snacks, and one drink ticket.


*Vendor shopping opportunities charged on-site.

Personal Tarot Reading Add-On
$20

Step into a 15-minute tarot reading designed to illuminate, affirm, and invite reflection. These intimate sessions offer a moment of pause and personal insight within the collective energy of the evening. Limited availability. Must purchase general admission as well.

Add a donation for The Cassandra Project Inc.

$

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