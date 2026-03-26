Heart & Hands Sponsorship Levels

Hosted by
About this event
Reserved VIP Table for 8
Commemorative Plaque with photo
Community Basked with local business gift certificates
Personal Server for the table
4 Raffle Tickets per guest (32 total)
Premier Recognitions during the event
Reserved VIP Table for 8
Community Swag Bag with local business gift certificates
Personal Server for the table
2 Raffle Tickets per guest (16 total)
Recognition during the event
Reserved Table for 8
Priority Access ~ 1st up at the buffet table
1 Raffle Ticket per guest (8 total)
Recognition during the event
4 Event Tickets
4 Raffle Tickets
Recognition during the event
Listed on sponsor materials
Friends of Heart and Hands
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!