Tami Vandergriff Ministries

Hosted by

Tami Vandergriff Ministries

About this event

Heart & Hands Sponsorship Levels

2286 FM 1452

Madisonville, TX 77864, USA

Dazzling Diamond
$5,000

Reserved VIP Table for 8

Commemorative Plaque with photo

Community Basked with local business gift certificates

Personal Server for the table

4 Raffle Tickets per guest (32 total)

Premier Recognitions during the event

Gold Nugget
$2,500

Reserved VIP Table for 8

Community Swag Bag with local business gift certificates

Personal Server for the table

2 Raffle Tickets per guest (16 total)

Recognition during the event

Silver Spurs
$1,250

Reserved Table for 8

Priority Access ~ 1st up at the buffet table

1 Raffle Ticket per guest (8 total)

Recognition during the event

Lasso Legend
$500

4 Event Tickets

4 Raffle Tickets

Recognition during the event

Listed on sponsor materials

Outlaw Alley
$100

Friends of Heart and Hands

Add a donation for Tami Vandergriff Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!