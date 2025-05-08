Heart & Soul Gala: Celebrating PCCS' Workforce

Complimentary tickets for 8 guests, Opportunity to deliver mission-aligned remarks or a celebratory message honoring PCCS' 25th Anniversary during the event program, Full Slide Digital Ad (16:9), Name listed in post-event thank-you message, Logo placement on promotional materials, Recognition in press release, Your company/organization included in social media posts, Sponsor 6 Direct Support Professionals to attend the gala.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Complimentary tickets for 6 guests, Full Slide Digital Ad (16:9), Name listed in post-event thank-you message, Logo placement on promotional materials, listing in PCCS’ Annual Report, your company/organization included in social media posts, Sponsor 4 Direct Support Professionals to attend the gala.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Complimentary tickets for 4 guests, Full Slide Digital Ad (16:9), Logo placement on promotional materials, Recognition in press release, Your company/organization included in social media posts, Sponsor 2 Direct Support Professionals to attend the gala.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Complimentary tickets for 2 guests, Full Slide Digital Ad (16:9), Logo placement on promotional materials, Recognition in press release, Your company/organization included in social media posts.
Sponsor 1 Direct Support Professional to attend the gala
Workforce Champion Sponsor
$750
Sponsor 3 Direct Support Professional and their guests (6 total) to attend the gala, listing in program
Full Slide Digital Ad
$500
Displayed on digital screens throughout the duration of the Workforce Gala. This full-screen ad allows your business/organization to be showcased in a bold and impactful way, featuring your logo, message, and visuals in a high-resolution format.
Unity Sponsor
$500
Sponsor 2 Direct Support Professional and their guests (4 total) to attend the gala, listing in digital journal.
DSP Sponsor
$250
Sponsor 1 Direct Support Professional and their guest (2 total) to attend the gala, listing in digital journal.
Supporter Sponsor
$125
Sponsor 1 Direct Support Professional to attend the gala, listing in digital journal.
Event Ticket
$125
Elegant Sit Down Dinner, unlimited beverages, music & dancing.
