Home Free Haven

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Home Free Haven

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Heart for the Shoals Fundraiser

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Renaissance Shoals Bundle
$5
• 1 Night Stay - Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa • Couples Massage - Renaissance Shoals Spa • Dinner for 2 - 360 Grille (up to $100) • $50 Gift Card - Sidelines Jewelry • $50 Gift Card + Strawberry Jam - Big Bad Breakfast • $50 Gift Certificate - Escape Room • $25 Gift Card - North Wood Social • $30 Gift Certificate - Ernest Barber • $25 Gift Card - Court Street Books • $20 Gift Card - Dandelion & Co • $15 Gift Card - Lizzie’s Place • $10 Gift Card - Charlie’s Coffee Co
ColdWater Inn Bundle
$5
• 1 Night Stay - ColdWater Inn • Full Body Swedish Massage + Custom Blend Facial - The Willows Day Spa • $50 Gift Card - George’s Steak Pit • Sterling Silver Bar Necklace + Engraving Certificate - Mefford Jewelers • $100 Gift Card + Cook Book - Odette • $25 Gift Card - North Wood Social • Scissor Cut - Cult Hair • $20 Gift Card - Dandelion & Co • $15 Gift Card - Lizzie’s Place • $10 Gift Card - Charlie’s Coffee Co

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!