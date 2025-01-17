Heart for the Shoals Fundraiser

• 1 Night Stay - Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa
• Couples Massage - Renaissance Shoals Spa
• Dinner for 2 - 360 Grille (up to $100)
• $50 Gift Card - Sidelines Jewelry
• $50 Gift Card + Strawberry Jam - Big Bad Breakfast
• $50 Gift Certificate - Escape Room
• $25 Gift Card - North Wood Social
• $30 Gift Certificate - Ernest Barber
• $25 Gift Card - Court Street Books
• $20 Gift Card - Dandelion & Co
• $15 Gift Card - Lizzie’s Place
• $10 Gift Card - Charlie’s Coffee Co
• 1 Night Stay - Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa
• Couples Massage - Renaissance Shoals Spa
• Dinner for 2 - 360 Grille (up to $100)
• $50 Gift Card - Sidelines Jewelry
• $50 Gift Card + Strawberry Jam - Big Bad Breakfast
• $50 Gift Certificate - Escape Room
• $25 Gift Card - North Wood Social
• $30 Gift Certificate - Ernest Barber
• $25 Gift Card - Court Street Books
• $20 Gift Card - Dandelion & Co
• $15 Gift Card - Lizzie’s Place
• $10 Gift Card - Charlie’s Coffee Co
ColdWater Inn Bundle
$5
• 1 Night Stay - ColdWater Inn
• Full Body Swedish Massage + Custom Blend Facial - The Willows Day Spa
• $50 Gift Card - George’s Steak Pit
• Sterling Silver Bar Necklace + Engraving Certificate - Mefford Jewelers
• $100 Gift Card + Cook Book - Odette
• $25 Gift Card - North Wood Social
• Scissor Cut - Cult Hair
• $20 Gift Card - Dandelion & Co
• $15 Gift Card - Lizzie’s Place
• $10 Gift Card - Charlie’s Coffee Co
• 1 Night Stay - ColdWater Inn
• Full Body Swedish Massage + Custom Blend Facial - The Willows Day Spa
• $50 Gift Card - George’s Steak Pit
• Sterling Silver Bar Necklace + Engraving Certificate - Mefford Jewelers
• $100 Gift Card + Cook Book - Odette
• $25 Gift Card - North Wood Social
• Scissor Cut - Cult Hair
• $20 Gift Card - Dandelion & Co
• $15 Gift Card - Lizzie’s Place
• $10 Gift Card - Charlie’s Coffee Co
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!