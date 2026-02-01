Hosted by

Westwood Elementary PTO

About this event

Heart-Grams

4083 US-221

West Jefferson, NC 28694, USA

1 Heart-gram
$1

Please send email to [email protected] for what card option number(s) you want, child's name, grade, teacher, sender's name and message to put on heart-gram

Classroom Heart-gram
$15

Please send email to [email protected] for what card option number(s) you want, child's classroom, grade, teacher, sender, and message to put on heart-gram

Classroom Heart-gram Sponser
$15

Please send email to [email protected] for what card option number(s) you want, put what message you would like on the heart-grams and who it is from.

Add a donation for Westwood Elementary PTO

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