About this event
Please send email to [email protected] for what card option number(s) you want, child's name, grade, teacher, sender's name and message to put on heart-gram
Please send email to [email protected] for what card option number(s) you want, child's classroom, grade, teacher, sender, and message to put on heart-gram
Please send email to [email protected] for what card option number(s) you want, put what message you would like on the heart-grams and who it is from.
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