Heart Grams 2026

Please note: Our goal is to ensure that every student at Wood Elementary receives at least one Heart Gram. Occasionally, some classes receive multiple whole class orders, while other classes may receive none. When this happens, we use the duplicate whole class orders to cover those classrooms so every student can enjoy a treat and feel special on Valentine’s Day.

In most cases, this process allows us to break even for the number of classes and provide Heart Grams for the entire school. Occasionally, there may be one or two “extra” orders. Any remaining funds are placed into the same PTO account as all other fundraising proceeds and are used to support student & staff-centered events such as Field Day and Teacher Appreciation Week.

We understand this approach may not work for everyone. Families always have the option to purchase Heart Grams for their child individually instead.

Thank you for your understanding and for helping us create an inclusive and memorable Valentine’s celebration for all students.