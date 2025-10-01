H.E.A.R.T. Grant Fall 2025

Art has been a passion since childhood but finding the medium that set me alight took decades of trying different pathways to discover. Growing up, my mother encouraged my passion for art and sent me to years of drawing lessons, but I always longed to paint and despite my many failed

attempts, I kept creating. My mother died of breast cancer a few years ago and after hitting burnout in my office job, I decided to revisit watercolor for the first time since high school. To my surprise it resonated and I couldn’t stop painting. I committed myself to mastery and when I started seeing the results in pieces I was creating along with regular requests on whether I sold my work, I knew that

with dedication and hard work I could turn my love of watercolor into a business. I started my LLC in January of 2025 and officially launched in August 2025. My mother is part of this narrative because she not only nurtured my love of art, but is also part of why I do art as Lucy Emilia. Years before she died, I started telling her that when I had a daughter, I would name her after her — but since my

husband and I have not yet been able to have kids, I decided to name my business as part of her name and part of mine, to honor the woman who would have been so proud to see the passion she seeded now sprout.