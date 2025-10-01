H.E.A.R.T. Grant Fall 2025

rate.xLeft
I decided to pursue art as a career in July 2024. I started to delve into furniture restoration and staining around 2013. And that sparked more and more creative ideas. I started to build little things like small shelves and tables and even a flower pot, and stain them in unique ways. I dabbled in
custom coat racks, spray paint art on glass and other crafty things. But the real shift came in 2018 when I decided I wanted to make countertops for my kitchen. I happened to come across a video about epoxy resin countertops. While doing test pieces I immediately saw how artistic the medium
could be so I started to experiment. I finished my countertops and immediately began making more and more pieces of art.
In 2023 I decided to leave the safe job and money behind to chase success on my own instead of working towards other peoples artistic visions. During this time I was also diving deeper into my love for backpacking and exploring areas of our country that few people ever get to see due to their
remoteness and seclusion. I knew I wanted to combine my two passions and decided to take the risk to make it happen. It took me a while, but in March 2024 I was able to save up and put a down payment on an RV and move to Star Valley, Arizona to chase that dream. Arriving in April of that
year I started to travel all around Rim Country and beyond, capturing photos wherever I went. I started my LLC. Blue Sight Media in October 2024 and started to prepare my first collection of photos while getting ready for markets the coming year.
I was introduced to wood carving in January 2023 by a close relative who himself is an artist. I began dabbling in it as a hobby to begin with. Very soon I realized that I was creating artwork that was liked and appreciated by all friends and relatives who saw it. Encouraged by this, I considered to turn
this hobby into a commercial venture. In March 2023, another friend introduced me to a big bike festival in AZ, giving me an opportunity to set up my art booth in one of the locations. This first ever experience of showing and selling my art to total strangers was the primary boost to my enterprise. I began participating in public art shows and learnt all the do's and don'ts of the process. I quickly
realized the potential of my hobby and the possibility of creating a vast range of artwork.
Two years ago, at the age of 48, I had to completely start my life over. I moved to Fountain Hills with my dogs, a trailer full of nearly 500 slabs of wood, and a dream to finally pursue my passion for creating art. With encouragement from family and friends, I decided to chase that dream and turn it
into a business. What began as a personal love for working with wood and resin quickly grew into Rustic Slabs West, a woman-owned small business rooted in functional art. My work includes charcuterie boards, fireplace mantels, tables, and most recently, cholla cactus lamps — each piece
designed to bring natural beauty into people’s homes.
I have been creating art my entire life, but in April 2024 I made the decision to formally pursue my art as a business. For decades I expressed myself through teaching and directing in the visual and performing arts, while painting remained a deeply personal passion. In the past two years, my work evolved into a distinctive style of silk painting with metallic outlines, jewel-tone palettes, and layered
textures. The response from collectors and festival audiences inspired me to establish Okawa Arts, transforming my creative practice into an entrepreneurial endeavor. What began as a love for painting has now grown into a business that allows me to share vibrant, uplifting works at fine art
festivals, galleries, and public exhibitions, while building a sustainable future as a professional artist.
Art has been a passion since childhood but finding the medium that set me alight took decades of trying different pathways to discover. Growing up, my mother encouraged my passion for art and sent me to years of drawing lessons, but I always longed to paint and despite my many failed
attempts, I kept creating. My mother died of breast cancer a few years ago and after hitting burnout in my office job, I decided to revisit watercolor for the first time since high school. To my surprise it resonated and I couldn’t stop painting. I committed myself to mastery and when I started seeing the results in pieces I was creating along with regular requests on whether I sold my work, I knew that
with dedication and hard work I could turn my love of watercolor into a business. I started my LLC in January of 2025 and officially launched in August 2025. My mother is part of this narrative because she not only nurtured my love of art, but is also part of why I do art as Lucy Emilia. Years before she died, I started telling her that when I had a daughter, I would name her after her — but since my
husband and I have not yet been able to have kids, I decided to name my business as part of her name and part of mine, to honor the woman who would have been so proud to see the passion she seeded now sprout.
I started to pursue art as a business in April 2024. I started actively creating in January 2023 when I signed up for a printmaking class at Shemer Art Center in Phoenix. I fell in love with making cyanotypes and botanical monotypes and wanted to share my passion with others. I found that
through art fairs I could sell directly to people and speak with them about my process, thereby generating income to support my artistic practice and fostering a love for nature and creativity within my community.
I have been painting for pleasure for several years and am a self taught artist who has appreciated art my whole life. It is a dream to be an Artist in Arizona! This grant would be vital to my work as the extra assistance would allow me to gain exposure and focus on creating more art as the expenses of
shows to gain visibility is high for me. I have acquired many show items needed, but the entrance fees add up and as an emerging artist, I do not have the sales to support the cost of the shows that I need to be in to market to my target audiences. I am trying and have focused on lesser expensive
options but some of those do a disservice to the potential clientele and to my art.
My artistic journey began as a therapeutic outlet while navigating Lyme disease and dissociative identity disorder, and has since become my full-time career and true purpose. I create vibrant animal paintings interwoven with geometric patterns, inspired by nature, gemstones, and my
multicultural upbringing across Iceland, Malaysia, Italy, and France. This grant is vital because I cannot afford to participate in art festivals without financial support. The Fountain Festival will be
only my second, and a crucial step in expanding my visibility, reaching collectors, and building
lasting connections in the creative community. With this support, I can share my work with a broader audience and strengthen the foundation of my career.
I have been creative my whole life. My woodworking journey began part-time while I was serving a 28-year career in law enforcement. In 2024, following my mother’s passing, I retired to care for my 82-year-old father. During this transition, woodworking became more than a hobby—it became a
source of healing and balance. Working in my home shop allows me to express creativity through my craft while also being present for my father. The process is both grounding and rewarding, blending art, purpose, and family into each piece I create.
