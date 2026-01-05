Heart Moms Coastal Retreat- Monterey

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfast meals. Parking is included. Lunch is on your own at the Pier on Saturday. Dinner at Benihana is included. The room may be shared with up to two other women. Each lady needs to register on her own and request rooming with another person. Registration ticket price is non-refundable.
Choosing this amount allows CT to help more heart moms! Enjoy the full program with access to all activities, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfast meals. Parking is included. Lunch is on your own at the Pier on Saturday. Dinner at Benihana is included. The room may be shared with one other lady. Each lady needs to register on her own and request rooming with another person. Registration ticket price is non-refundable.
Helping cover the hard costs of this weekend allows CT to help provide scholarships to a mom who otherwise could not afford to attend. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfast meals. Parking is included. Lunch is on your own at the Pier on Saturday. Dinner at Benihana is included. The room may will be a queen single person room. Registration ticket price is non-refundable.
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