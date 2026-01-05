Heart Moms Coastal Retreat- Monterey

Choosing this amount allows CT to help more heart moms! Enjoy the full program with access to all activities, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfast meals. Parking is included. Lunch is on your own at the Pier on Saturday. Dinner at Benihana is included. The room may be shared with one other lady. Each lady needs to register on her own and request rooming with another person. Registration ticket price is non-refundable.