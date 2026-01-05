Camp Taylor Inc

Hosted by

Camp Taylor Inc

About this event

Heart Moms Coastal Retreat- Monterey

1000 Aguajito Rd

Monterey, CA 93940, USA

Minimum Cost pp for the weekend/dbl occupancy minimum
$323

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfast meals. Parking is included. Lunch is on your own at the Pier on Saturday. Dinner at Benihana is included. The room may be shared with up to two other women. Each lady needs to register on her own and request rooming with another person. Registration ticket price is non-refundable.

50/50 Split the cost with CT/dbl occupancy
$423

Choosing this amount allows CT to help more heart moms! Enjoy the full program with access to all activities, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfast meals. Parking is included. Lunch is on your own at the Pier on Saturday. Dinner at Benihana is included. The room may be shared with one other lady. Each lady needs to register on her own and request rooming with another person. Registration ticket price is non-refundable.

I want to cover 100% of the entire cost w/ single room
$700

Helping cover the hard costs of this weekend allows CT to help provide scholarships to a mom who otherwise could not afford to attend. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfast meals. Parking is included. Lunch is on your own at the Pier on Saturday. Dinner at Benihana is included. The room may will be a queen single person room. Registration ticket price is non-refundable.

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