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Heart N Hands

About this event

Heart N Hands Live Auction

Gems of Mexico item
Gems of Mexico
$750

Starting bid

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).

Los Cabo item
Los Cabo
$2,300

Starting bid

Includes

  • 7-night stay in a studio room at the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
  • Accommodates 2 people
  • Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Kentucky Bourbon Trail item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail
$1,350

Starting bid

Includes

  • 3-nights in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom private luxury residence
  • Comfortably accommodates up to 4 guests
  • Tours and tastings at 3 distilleries
  • $250 towards dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse
  • Concierge services by Raise Away
Bali Paradise item
Bali Paradise
$3,500

Starting bid

Includes

  • 7-nights in a one bedroom villa in a boutique resort
  • Airport transfers included for hassle-free arrival and departure
  • Welcome drinks upon your arrival to set the tone for your relaxing getaway
  • Daily breakfast served with a choice of Balinese or American options
  • (2) one-hour Balinese massages to unwind and rejuvenate
  • (2) scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater world
  • Accommodates 2 people
  • Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away

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