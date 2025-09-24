Heart of HR Sponsorship

rate.xLeft
⊲ Full-page advertisement in the conference program
⊲ Premium Exhibitor Table during the event
⊲ Option to conduct a presentation
⊲ 6 reception and conference tickets
⊲ A one-year premium linked banner on the SHRM Greater Ocala site
⊲ Promoted and mentioned on CareerSource CLM social media, in
news releases and story pitches for the conference
⊲ Listed on dedicated conference ticket page
⊲ Premium placement of your logo on printed and digital conference items
⊲ Special announcements highlighting your participation
⊲ Prominent signage recognition throughout the conference
⊲ Receive list of conference attendees
rate.xLeft
⊲ Half-page advertisement in the conference program
⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event
⊲ 4 reception and conference tickets
⊲ A one-year business-card size logo on the
SHRM Greater Ocala website
⊲ Promoted on CareerSource CLM social media, in news
releases and story pitches for the conference
⊲ Listed on dedicated ticket page
⊲ Inclusion of your logo on printed and digital conference items
⊲ Special announcement highlighting your participation
⊲ Prominent conference signage recognition
⊲ Receive list of conference attendees
rate.xLeft
⊲ Quarter-page advertisement in the conference program
⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event
⊲ 3 reception and conference tickets
⊲ Prominent conference signage recognition
⊲ Receive list of conference attendees
rate.xLeft
⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event
⊲ 2 conference and reception tickets
⊲ Recognition in the conference program
⊲ Prominent conference signage recognition
⊲ Receive list of conference attendees
rate.xLeft
⊲ Exclusive Reception Sponsor the
evening before the conference
⊲ Prominent reception signage
⊲ Opportunity to make a
10-minute presentation
during the reception
⊲ Includes all Bronze-Level benefits plus:
⊲ 2 additional reception tickets*
⊲ 2 additional conference tickets*
*Total tickets with this sponsorship:
4 reception and 4 conference
rate.xLeft
⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event
⊲ 1 conference ticket to include 1 lunch
⊲ Recognition in the conference program
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing