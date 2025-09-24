Heart of HR Sponsorship

8395 SW 80th St

Ocala, FL 34481, USA

Platinum - Industry Exclusive
$5,000

⊲ Full-page advertisement in the conference program

⊲ Premium Exhibitor Table during the event

⊲ Option to conduct a presentation

⊲ 6 reception and conference tickets

⊲ A one-year premium linked banner on the SHRM Greater Ocala site

⊲ Promoted and mentioned on CareerSource CLM social media, in

news releases and story pitches for the conference

⊲ Listed on dedicated conference ticket page

⊲ Premium placement of your logo on printed and digital conference items

⊲ Special announcements highlighting your participation

⊲ Prominent signage recognition throughout the conference

⊲ Receive list of conference attendees

Gold
$3,500

⊲ Half-page advertisement in the conference program

⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event

⊲ 4 reception and conference tickets

⊲ A one-year business-card size logo on the

SHRM Greater Ocala website

⊲ Promoted on CareerSource CLM social media, in news

releases and story pitches for the conference

⊲ Listed on dedicated ticket page

⊲ Inclusion of your logo on printed and digital conference items

⊲ Special announcement highlighting your participation

⊲ Prominent conference signage recognition

⊲ Receive list of conference attendees

Silver
$2,000

⊲ Quarter-page advertisement in the conference program

⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event

⊲ 3 reception and conference tickets

⊲ Prominent conference signage recognition

⊲ Receive list of conference attendees

Bronze
$1,000

⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event

⊲ 2 conference and reception tickets

⊲ Recognition in the conference program

⊲ Prominent conference signage recognition

⊲ Receive list of conference attendees

HR AFTER DARK - EXCLUSIVE
$3,000

⊲ Exclusive Reception Sponsor the

evening before the conference

⊲ Prominent reception signage

⊲ Opportunity to make a

10-minute presentation

during the reception

⊲ Includes all Bronze-Level benefits plus:

⊲ 2 additional reception tickets*

⊲ 2 additional conference tickets*


*Total tickets with this sponsorship:

4 reception and 4 conference

Exhibitor
$500

⊲ Exhibitor Table during the event

⊲ 1 conference ticket to include 1 lunch

⊲ Recognition in the conference program

